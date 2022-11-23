Restaurant header imageView gallery

JoJo's Colorado BBQ & Sandwiches

No reviews yet

1501 W Elizabeth St. Suite 4

Fort Collins, CO 80521

Popular Items

FoCo P-Po (PeePoh)
Three Little Pigs
El Cubano

Sandwiches

Brisket Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Smoked Brisket, Chipotle Lime Mayo, Cheddar Cheese on Texas Toast

Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Slow Smoked Pork Butt, Chipotle Lime Mayo & Cheddar Cheese on Texas Toast

Ham Grilled Cheese

$8.00

House Cured ans Smoked Ham, Chipotle Lime Mayo, Cheddar cheese on Texas Toast

FoCo P-Po (PeePoh)

$11.00

Flavor Grenade! Smoked Pork Topped with Queso Verde, Green Chili Salsa & Funyuns on Texas Toast

El Cubano

$12.00

A Classic! House Made Cuban Mustard, JoJos Pickles, Smoked Pork, House Cured Ham & Swiss Cheese pressed on Texas Toast

Three Little Pigs

$12.00

Huff and Puff before you take on this one! House Cured Ham, Smoked Pork, House Made Bacon with King Midas Honery Mustard, Sharp cheddar Cheese on Texas Toast

Pork Sand

$9.00

Brisket Sand

$9.00

Turkey Grinder

$8.00

Ham Grinder

$8.00

Rueben

$13.00

Macs

Quart of Mac

$5.00

Quart of our delicious mac n cheese, Mild or diablo style!

Meaty Mac

$11.00

Mild or Diablo Mac with Smoked Pork & Bacon Breadcrumbs

Not'Cho Mac

$11.00

Mild or Diablo Mac with Pickled Peppers, Smoked Pork, Green Chili Salsa and Colorado Red Hot Sauce

Pork Green Chili Mac

$10.00

With Zesty Green Chili and Shaved Pork

JoJos

Factory Jojos

$5.00

Oven Roasted Red Bliss Potato Wedges, Tossed in Fry Spice and Served with Chipotle Lime Mayo Dip

Dirty JoJos

$7.00

JoJos Smothered in Queso Blanco and Green Chili Salsa

Hot N Dirty JoJos

$8.00

JoJos Topped with Pulled Pork, Queso Blanco, Green Chili Salsa, Colorado Red Hot Sauce and Pickled Peppers

Dirt Nasty JoJos

$10.00

Jojos loaded with Pulled Pork, Queso Blanco & Green Chili Salsa

BBQ

Pulled Pork Butt

$7.00+

Slow Smoked Pulled Pork Butt

Pork Spare Ribs

$13.00+

Fall off the bone ribs!

Pork Riblets 1/2 Pound

$7.00

Delicious morsels of Rib Meat & Cartilage

Angus Beef Brisket

$7.00+

Prime Cuts Slow Smoked Beef Brisket

Meat Sweats Platter

$27.00

Choose 3 Meats, 2 Sides and Choose between Texas Toast and Biscuits!

Bacon Candy

$7.00

Red Chili

$5.00+

Sides

BBQ Beans

$3.00

Scratch Made BBQ Beans with Pork and Brisket

O.G. Slaw

$3.00

House Made Old School Slaw, Zesty and sweet

Old Fashioned Tater Salad

$3.00

Mamas Family Recipe, Creamy and Classic

Brussies

$3.00

Bacon, Onions and Garlic Braised Greens

Scratch Buttermilk Biscuits

$3.00

2pc, House made Biscuits with Smoked Honey Paprika Butter

Cauliflower

$3.00

Red Pots

$4.00

Small Mac

Side Sauces

Liquid Happiness

$0.25

Carolina Squirt

$0.25

Honey BooBooQ

$0.25

Kind Midas

$0.25

Colorado Red

$0.25

Diablo

$0.25

Sweet Treats

Brownies

$4.00

3 pc Fudge Brownies!

Home Made Ice Cream

$3.00+

Angel Food Cake

$3.00

JoJo's Picks

Peanut Butter and Jelly

$6.00

Kids Meaty Mac

$6.00

Kid Ham n Cheese

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Sauce Bottle

LH

$7.00

Co Red

$7.00Out of stock

Canned Products

Pickled Peppers LG

$5.00

Pickled Peppers SM

$3.00

Pickles LG

$5.00

Pickles SM

$3.00

Tees

Pig Butts

$15.00

Dig The Pig

$15.00

Hat

Trucker

$20.00

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Scratch Made High Altitude BBQ

Location

1501 W Elizabeth St. Suite 4, Fort Collins, CO 80521

Directions

