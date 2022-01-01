Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American

JoJo's Shake Bar

3,357 Reviews

$$

23 W Hubbard St

Chicago, IL 60654

Order Again

Popular Items

Basic Milkshake
Smash Burger
Chicken Noodle

Milkshake

Basic Milkshake

Basic Milkshake

$10.00

Build Your Own Basic Shake

Cookie Monster Special

Cookie Monster Special

$10.00

Basic vanilla milkshake with an assortment of cookie crumbles,

Nada Basic Milkshake

Nada Basic Milkshake

$11.00

Oat Milk Based Shake with Choice of Flavor.

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.75

Just What You Think It Is

Double Chocolate Cookie

Double Chocolate Cookie

$2.75

Chocolate Cookie with Dark and White Chocolate Chips

Dozen Assorted Cookies

Dozen Assorted Cookies

$24.00
Dozen Chocolate Chip Cookies

Dozen Chocolate Chip Cookies

$24.00

Just What You Think It Is

Dozen Double Chocolate Cookies

Dozen Double Chocolate Cookies

$24.00

Chocolate Cookie with Dark and White Chocolate Chips

Dozen Peanut Butter Cookies

Dozen Peanut Butter Cookies

$24.00

Peanut Butter Cookie with Crushed Peanuts

Dozen White Macadamia Cookies

Dozen White Macadamia Cookies

$24.00

White Chocolate Chip Cookie with Gooey Toffee Pieces

Peanut Butter Cookie

Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.75

Peanut Butter Cookie with Crushed Peanuts

Sugar Cookie

Sugar Cookie

$2.75

Sugar Cookie with Rainbow Sprinkles

Vegan Cowboy Cookie

Vegan Cowboy Cookie

$2.75
White Chocolate Macadamia Cookie

White Chocolate Macadamia Cookie

$2.75

White Chocolate Chip Cookie with Gooey Toffee Pieces

Sweets

Sweet & Sour Candy Jar

Sweet & Sour Candy Jar

$8.00
Pretzel Boxes

Pretzel Boxes

$12.00

M&Ms, Reese's, Oreo & Chocolate Drizzle Pretzel Rods

Snacks

Buffalo Wings

Buffalo Wings

$12.00

Hot, Mild or BBQ Wings, Served with Celery, Carrots & Your Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing.

JoJo's Fries

JoJo's Fries

$14.00

Waffle Fries Topped with Mozzarella, Provolone, Cheddar, Bacon, Sour Cream & Chives.

Spinach, Artichoke & Brie Dip

Spinach, Artichoke & Brie Dip

$12.00

Spinach Artichoke & Brie Dip, Served with Homemade Flour Tortilla Chips.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.00

Eight Mozzarella Sticks, Served with Marinara Sauce.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$12.00

Onion Rings Served With Chipotle Ranch & Ketchup.

Soups

Chicken Noodle

Chicken Noodle

$6.00

Chicken Noodle Soup with Egg Noodle, Chicken Breast & Fresh Vegetables.

Sweet Heat Veggie Chili

Sweet Heat Veggie Chili

$6.00

Served with Cheddar, Sour cream, and Chives.

Roasted Tomato Bisque

Roasted Tomato Bisque

$6.00

Tomato Bisque Soup Served with Mini Grilled Cheese Crouton.

Salads

The Brussell Crowe

The Brussell Crowe

$12.00

Combination of Brussel Sprouts, Carrots, Avocado, Parmesan, Dates, Almonds. Served with Honey Mustard Vinaigrette.

The Italian Stallion

The Italian Stallion

$12.00

Iceberg, Pepperoncini, Mozzarella, Black Olives, Pickled Red Onions, Tomato, Crouton, Served with Creamy Italian Dressing.

JoJo's Chopped

JoJo's Chopped

$12.00

Iceberg, Tomato, Cucumber, Black Olive, Carrot, Radish, Red Onion, Mozzarella, Blue Cheese, Elbow Pasta, Bacon. Served with Ranch Dressing.

The Health Nut

The Health Nut

$12.00

Romaine, grape tomato, strawberry, avocado, almond, feta, dried cranberry, honey mustard dressing

Walking Taco

Walking Taco

$12.00

Bag of Fritos, Topped with Sweet Heat Veggie Chili, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream & Scallions.

Sandwiches

Smash Burger

Smash Burger

$14.00

Two beef patties, American cheese, lettuce, pickle, zip sauce, sesame brioche bun

Nada Burger

Nada Burger

$18.00

Beyond patty, vegan cheese, lettuce, pickle, vegan zip sauce , vegan bun

Honey Fried Chicken

Honey Fried Chicken

$14.00

Chicken breast, lettuce, pickle, spicy honey mayo, brioche bun

The Clevelander

The Clevelander

$14.00

turkey, avocado, provolone, banana pepper, poppy seed dressing, challah

The New Yorker

The New Yorker

$14.00

Corned beef, swiss, coleslaw, russian dressing, challah

Reuben

Reuben

$14.00

corned beef - special sauce - sauerkraut -swiss - marble rye

Uncle Reuben

Uncle Reuben

$14.00

turkey - special sauce - sauerkraut - swiss - marble rye

Charleston Wrap

Charleston Wrap

$14.00

Chicken, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, mozzarella, honey mustard, wheat tortilla

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Chicken, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, mozzarella, buffalo, ranch, wheat tortilla

Loaded Grilled Cheese

Loaded Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Five cheese blend, bacon, roasted tomato, challah

Smokehouse

Smokehouse

$14.00

Barbeque brisket, coleslaw, pickle, brioche bun

The Codfather

The Codfather

$14.00

beer battered cod - coleslaw - pickle -tartar sauce - brioche bun

Supper

Comida

Comida

$16.00

Braised Brisket with Country Mashed Potatoes, Roasted Vegetables, Cipollini Onion & Chimichurri.

Baked Mac 'N' Cheese

Baked Mac 'N' Cheese

$16.00

Cavatappi Pasta with Five Cheese Blend, Topped with Herb & Parmesan Breadcrumbs.

Pop's Pot Pie

Pop's Pot Pie

$16.00

Pot Pie with Vegetable Medley, Chicken Breast, Topped with Flaky Crust.

Momma's Lasagna

Momma's Lasagna

$16.00

Homemade Lasagna with Beef Bolognese, Mozzarella, Ricotta & Parmesan.

Fish 'N' Chips

Fish 'N' Chips

$16.00

Beer Battered Cod, Served with Waffle Fries & Housemade Tartar Sauce.

Kids

KIDS Chicken Strips

KIDS Chicken Strips

$6.00
KIDS Smash Burger

KIDS Smash Burger

$6.00
KIDS Grilled Cheese

KIDS Grilled Cheese

$6.00
KIDS Turkey Sandwich

KIDS Turkey Sandwich

$6.00

KIDS Mac n Cheese

$6.00
KIDS PB&J

KIDS PB&J

$6.00

Sides

Waffle Fries

$4.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Pickle Spear

$1.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday1:30 am - 3:00 am, 6:00 am - 1:30 am
Friday1:30 am - 3:00 am, 6:00 am - 1:30 am
Saturday2:30 am - 4:00 am, 6:00 am - 2:30 am
The Next Generation Diner offering updated classics like The Smash Burger, The Honey Fried Chicken Sandwich or the Classic Rueben. Lunch Favorites include the Buffalo Chicken Wrap, Health Nut Salad and the Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup combo. Supper favorites like Chicken Pot Pie, Lasagna and Baked Mac’n’Cheese. The signature JoJo’s Fries are a must and wash it all down with the best milkshake’s in town!

JoJo's ShakeBAR image
Banner pic
BG pic
JoJo's ShakeBAR image

