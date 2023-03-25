  • Home
Jojo's Shake Bar - Orlando 9101 International Dr. Suite 1208

No reviews yet

9101 International Dr. Suite 1208

Orlando, FL 32819

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

SHAKE BAR

Milkshake

Basic Milkshake

Basic Milkshake

$10.00

Make It Your Own

Nada Basic Milkshake

Nada Basic Milkshake

$11.00

Oat milk based soft serve with your flavor choice

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.75
Sugar Cookie

Sugar Cookie

$2.75

Sugar Cookie with Rainbow Sprinkles

White Chocolate Macadamia Cookie

White Chocolate Macadamia Cookie

$2.75

White Chocolate Chip Cookie with Macadamia Nuts and Toffee

Double Chocolate Cookie

Double Chocolate Cookie

$2.75

Chocolate Cookie with Dark and White Chocolate Chips

Peanut Butter Cookie

Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.75

Peanut Butter Cookie topped with Reese's Pieces

Cowboy Cookie (Vegan)

Cowboy Cookie (Vegan)

$2.75

Oatmeal Cookie with coconut

Dozen Assorted Cookies

Dozen Assorted Cookies

$29.00

Twelve of our fresh baked cookies

Dozen Chocolate Chip Cookies

Dozen Chocolate Chip Cookies

$29.00
Dozen Sugar Cookies

Dozen Sugar Cookies

$29.00
Dozen White Macadamia Cookies

Dozen White Macadamia Cookies

$29.00

White Chocolate Chip Cookie with Macadamia Nuts and Toffee

Dozen Double Chocolate Cookies

Dozen Double Chocolate Cookies

$29.00

Chocolate Cookie with Dark and White Chocolate Chips

Dozen Peanut Butter Cookies

Dozen Peanut Butter Cookies

$29.00

Peanut Butter Cookie topped with Reese's Pieces

Dozen Cowboy Cookies (Vegan)

Dozen Cowboy Cookies (Vegan)

$29.00

Oatmeal Cookie with Coconut

Sweets

Candy Mason Jar

Candy Mason Jar

$8.00

Assorted gummy candy in a JoJo's souvenir mason jar

FOOD

Snacks

Buffalo Wings

Buffalo Wings

$12.00

Hot or mild Served with celery, carrots, and your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing

JoJo's Fries

JoJo's Fries

$14.00

Waffle fries topped with mozzarella, provolone, cheddar, bacon, chives, and sour cream

Spinach, Artichoke & Brie Dip

Spinach, Artichoke & Brie Dip

$12.00

Spinach, Artichoke & Brie Dip. Served hot with Corn Tortilla Chips.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.00

Eight mozzarella sticks served with homemade marinara sauce

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$12.00

Onion rings served with ketchup and our homemade chipotle ranch

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Soups

Chicken Noodle

Chicken Noodle

$6.00

Homemade chicken noodle soup with chicken breast, fresh vegetables, and garlic

Sweet Heat Veggie Chili

Sweet Heat Veggie Chili

$6.00

Served with cheddar, sour cream, and scallions

Roasted Tomato Bisque

Roasted Tomato Bisque

$6.00

Slow roasted, thick, creamy, and garnished with a cheesy crouton

Salads

The Italian Stallion

The Italian Stallion

$12.00

Iceberg, pepperoncini, mozzarella, black olives, pickled red onions, tomatoes, croutons, creamy Italian dressing

The Brussell Crowe

The Brussell Crowe

$12.00

Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Shaved Parmesan, Dates, Sliced Almonds, Avocado, Carrots. Topped with honey Mustard Vinaigrette.

JoJo's Chopped

JoJo's Chopped

$12.00

Iceberg, tomato, cucumber, black olives, carrots, radish, red onion, mozzarella cheese, blue cheese, elbow pasta, bacon, ranch dressing

The Health Nut

The Health Nut

$12.00

Romaine, tomato, strawberry, avocado, sliced almonds, feta, dried cranberry, honey mustard vinaigrette

Sandwiches

Smash Burger

Smash Burger

$14.00

Two four-ounce beef patties, American cheese, zip sauce, lettuce, pickles, sesame bun

NADA Smash Burger

NADA Smash Burger

$18.00

Beyond burger, vegan cheese, vegan zip sauce, lettuce, pickle, vegan brioche bun

Windy City Smash Burger

Windy City Smash Burger

$14.00

Two 4oz beef patties, American cheese, onion, tomato, relish, pickles, sport peppers, mustard, on a sesame bun

NADA Windy City Smash Burger

$18.00

Beyond patty, vegan cheese, onion, tomato, relish, pickles, sport peppers, mustard, on a vegan bun

Honey Fried Chicken

Honey Fried Chicken

$14.00

Fried chicken breast drizzled with our spicy honey, lettuce, pickles, and spicy honey mayo on a brioche bun

The Clevelander

The Clevelander

$14.00

Sliced turkey, provolone, avocado, banana peppers, and poppy seed dressing on challah bread

The New Yorker

The New Yorker

$14.00

Sliced corned beef, Swiss cheese, coleslaw, homemade 1000 Island dressing on challah bread

Reuben

Reuben

$14.00

Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, 1000 Island, marbled rye bread

Uncle Reuben

Uncle Reuben

$14.00

Turkey, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, 1000 Island dressing, marbled rye bread

Charleston Wrap

Charleston Wrap

$14.00

Grilled or crispy chicken, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, and honey mustard vinaigrette wrapped in a tortilla

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Grilled or crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, and ranch wrapped in a tortilla

Loaded Grilled Cheese

Loaded Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Made with five cheeses, bacon, and roasted tomato on challah bread

Smokehouse

Smokehouse

$14.00

Barbecued brisket, pickles, coleslaw, and bbq sauce on a brioche bun

The Codfather

The Codfather

$14.00Out of stock

Beer battered cod, pickles, coleslaw, and homemade tartar sauce on a brioche bun

Triple Dog Dare You

Triple Dog Dare You

$14.00

Three Mini Chicago Style Hot Dogs with tomato, pickle, relish, sport peppers, onions, mustard, and celery salt

Supper

Meat & Potatoes

Meat & Potatoes

$16.00

Braised brisket, mashed potatoes, pearl onions, roasted vegetables, homemade chimichurri sauce

Baked Mac 'N' Cheese

Baked Mac 'N' Cheese

$16.00

Cavatappi pasta, five cheese blend, parmesan, panko breadcrumbs

Pop's Pot Pie

Pop's Pot Pie

$16.00

Chicken breast, potatoes, carrots, peas, puff pastry

Momma's Lasagna

Momma's Lasagna

$16.00

Beef bolognese lasagna with spinach, mozzarella, ricotta, and parmesan cheese

Fish 'N' Chips

Fish 'N' Chips

$16.00Out of stock

Beer battered cod, homemade tartar sauce, and crispy waffle fries

Walking Taco

Walking Taco

$16.00

You choice of protein with our sweet heat veggie chili, cheddar cheese, sour cream, lettuce, and scallions atop a large bag of Fritos

Kids

KIDS Chicken Strips

KIDS Chicken Strips

$6.00

Crispy chicken strips served with ranch or bbq sauce

KIDS Smash Burger

KIDS Smash Burger

$6.00

One 4-ounce beef patty, American cheese, sesame seed bun

KIDS Grilled Cheese

KIDS Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Classic grilled cheese on challah bread

KIDS Turkey Sandwich

KIDS Turkey Sandwich

$6.00

Turkey, provolone cheese, mayo, challah bread

KIDS Mac N Cheese

KIDS Mac N Cheese

$6.00

Cavatappi pasta, five cheese blend

KIDS PB&J

KIDS PB&J

$6.00

Creamy peanut butter and grape jelly on challah bread

Sides

Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$4.00

Side of our crispy waffle fries

Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.00

Iceberg lettuce with tomato, carrots, red onion, and your choice of ranch, blue cheese, or creamy Italian dressing.

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$3.00

Our homemade potato salad with mayo, mustard, pickle, celery, and hard-boiled egg

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$3.00

Homemade traditional coleslaw

Side Sauce

$0.50

Pickle Chips

$0.50

Extra Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.00

Side Challah Toast

$1.00

Side Celery

$1.00

Side Carrots

$1.00

Side Bacon

$3.00

Side Jalapeños

$1.00

DRINKS

NA Beverages

Red Bull

Red Bull

$5.00
Evian

Evian

$5.00

Natural Spring Bottled Water

Infused Milk

$5.00

Your choice of double chocolate, blueberry lavender, or salted caramel

Milk

$4.00

Classic

BRUNCH

Brunch Entrees

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$16.00
Veggie Hash

Veggie Hash

$12.00
Smoked Brisket Hash

Smoked Brisket Hash

$14.00
Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$14.00
Pancake Stack

Pancake Stack

$12.00
Baked French Toast

Baked French Toast

$14.00
Chicken & Waffle Fries

Chicken & Waffle Fries

$14.00

Plain Jane

$14.00

Brunch Sides

Side Scrambled Eggs

Side Scrambled Eggs

$6.00
Side Sausage

Side Sausage

$6.00
Side Bacon

Side Bacon

$6.00
Side Hash Browns

Side Hash Browns

$6.00
Side Fresh Berries

Side Fresh Berries

$6.00

KIDS Brunch

KIDS Scrambled Eggs

KIDS Scrambled Eggs

$6.00
KIDS Pancake Stack

KIDS Pancake Stack

$6.00
KIDS French Toast

KIDS French Toast

$6.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 2:00 am
JoJo’s ShakeBAR is a next-generation restaurant and bar, and Pointe Orlando's go-to spot for hangouts, first dates, and family affairs.

Main pic

