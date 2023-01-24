Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jojo

133-22 37th Street Suite #FH6

Suite #FH6

Flushing, NY 11354

Order Again

Popular Items

#5 Caramel Pork Banh mi 焦糖猪肉
#4 Beef Bulgogi Banh mi 韩国烤牛肉
#1 Classic Banh mi 经典

Sandwiches 越南包

Toasted baguette with mayonnaise, fresh cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots, cilantro
#1 Classic Banh mi 经典

#1 Classic Banh mi 经典

$9.49

slices of traditional Vietnamese ham & headcheese with pork pâté spread. Sandwich comes on toasted baguette, with mayonnaise, cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots, and cilantro. ***Please notify staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.

#2 Lemongrass Chicken Banh mi 香茅烤鸡肉

#2 Lemongrass Chicken Banh mi 香茅烤鸡肉

$9.49Out of stock

24-hr marinated grilled thigh meat in lemongrass sauce. Sandwich comes on toasted baguette, with mayonnaise, cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots, and cilantro. ***Please notify staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.

#3 BBQ Pork Banh Mi 串烧猪肉

#3 BBQ Pork Banh Mi 串烧猪肉

$9.99

Traditional Vietnamese pork sausage meat. Sandwich comes on toasted baguette, with mayonnaise, cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots, and cilantro. ***Please notify staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.

#4 Beef Bulgogi Banh mi 韩国烤牛肉

#4 Beef Bulgogi Banh mi 韩国烤牛肉

$11.99

Korean-style thinly sliced rib-eye beef with a hint of mild kimchi. Sandwich come with toasted baguette, mayonnaise, cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots, cilantro.***Please notify a staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.

#5 Caramel Pork Banh mi 焦糖猪肉

#5 Caramel Pork Banh mi 焦糖猪肉

$9.99

Sweet & savory pork glazed with Vietnamese Caramel sauce. Sandwich comes on toasted baguette, with mayonnaise, cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots, and cilantro. ***Please notify staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.

#7 Seitan Banh mi 素火腿

#7 Seitan Banh mi 素火腿

$9.99

Seitan (made from soy and tofu) cold cut slices. Sandwich come with toasted baguette, mayonnaise, cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots, cilantro.* **Please notify a staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.

#8 The "(JoJu)" Banh mi

$10.99

Traditional Vietnamese ham & headcheese, pork pate, & traditional Vietnamese pork sausage meat. Sandwich comes on toasted baguette, with mayonnaise, cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots, and cilantro. ***Please notify staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.

#9 The "(JoJu) Monster" Banh mi

#9 The "(JoJu) Monster" Banh mi

$12.49Out of stock

JoJu's signature sandwich. Traditional Vietnamese ham & headcheese, pork pate, traditional pork sausage meat, and a runny fried egg. Sandwich comes on toasted baguette, with mayonnaise, cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots, and cilantro. ***Please notify staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies

#10 "Hot Chick" Banh Mi

$10.49Out of stock

grilled lemongrass chicken loaded with mild kimchi & spicy mayo spread. Sandwich comes on toasted baguette, with mayonnaise, cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots, and cilantro. ***Please notify staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.

#11 Bulgogi "Bomb Me" Banh Mi

#11 Bulgogi "Bomb Me" Banh Mi

$13.49Out of stock

Korean-style thinly sliced beef bulgogi loaded with mild kimchi and a runny fried egg. Sandwich comes on toasted baguette, with mayonnaise, cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots, and cilantro. ***Please notify staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.

#12 The "Sweet (JoJu)" Banh mi

#12 The "Sweet (JoJu)" Banh mi

$10.99

Traditional Vietnamese ham & headcheese, pork pâté spread, Vietnamese caramel pork. Sandwich comes on toasted baguette, with mayonnaise, cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots, and cilantro. ***Please notify staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.

#13 Green Eggs & Ham Banh Mi

$9.49Out of stock

Traditional Vietnamese ham and two fried eggs with spicy green sauce. Sandwich comes on toasted baguette, with mayonnaise, cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots, and cilantro. ***Please notify staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.

#14 Garden Banh Mi 蔬菜面包

$9.49

vegetable banh mi. Sandwich comes on toasted baguette, with mayonnaise, cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots, and cilantro. ***Please notify staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.

#15 Double & Nothing Banh Mi

$9.49Out of stock

Two fried eggs with vegetables. Sandwich comes on toasted ba.guette, with mayonnaise, cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots, and cilantro. ***Please notify staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.

Fries 薯条

(JoJu) Banh Mi Fries 酸菜薯条

(JoJu) Banh Mi Fries 酸菜薯条

$7.49

JoJu's fried fries topped with pork house sauce, spicy mayo, spicy green sauce, pickled daikon & carrots, cilantro & jalapeños.***Please notify a staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.

Kimchi Fries 泡菜薯条

Kimchi Fries 泡菜薯条

$7.49

Double fried fries topped with mild spicy mayo, mild kimchi, chopped scallions, cilantro, and jalapenos.***Please notify a staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.

Double Fried Fries 薯条

Double Fried Fries 薯条

$4.99

Crispy seasoned double fried fries. ***Please notify a staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.

Spring Rolls 春卷

Crunchy Monster Spring Rolls

Crunchy Monster Spring Rolls

$4.49+Out of stock

2 rolls of 8 inch fried spring roll filled with ground pork and vegetables, wrapper made of wheat. ***Please notify a staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.

Vegetable Spring Rolls

Vegetable Spring Rolls

$4.49+

3 rolls of fried vegetable spring rolls, wrapper made of wheat. ***Please notify a staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.

Chicken Wings 炸鸡翅

Crispy Chicken Wings 炸鸡翅

Crispy Chicken Wings 炸鸡翅

$5.99+

crunchy battered whole wings

Soy-Garlic Glaze Chicken Wings 蒜蓉味炸鸡翅

Soy-Garlic Glaze Chicken Wings 蒜蓉味炸鸡翅

$5.99+

Crunchy battered whole wings with soy garlic glaze

Specialty Drinks 特饮

Mojito 莫吉托

Mojito 莫吉托

$6.75

Iced non-alcoholic sparkling & refreshing drink with mint and lemon slices, real fruit pulp concentrate. ***Please notify a staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.

Vietnamese Iced Coffee 冰越南咖啡

Vietnamese Iced Coffee 冰越南咖啡

$4.95+

The ultimate jolt! Traditional Hot Vietnamese Phin filter espresso with condensed milk poured over ice. Topping not included. ***Please notify a staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.

Thai Iced Tea 泰式奶茶

Thai Iced Tea 泰式奶茶

$4.95+

Thai Tea with dairy milk , lightly sweetened. Topping not included. ***Please notify a staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.

Lemon Thai Iced Tea 泰式柠檬茶

Lemon Thai Iced Tea 泰式柠檬茶

$4.95+

Thai Tea with lemon, lightly sweetened. Topping not included. ***Please notify a staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.

Bottled Water 水

Bottled Water 水

$1.50

Seltzer Water

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

ORDER NOW!

Website

Location

133-22 37th Street Suite #FH6, Suite #FH6, Flushing, NY 11354

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

