JoJu JoJu- Port Washington, LI

43b Main Street
Port Washington, NY 11050
Sandwiches
#1 Classic Banh mi
slices of traditional Vietnamese ham & headcheese with pork pâté spread. Sandwich comes on toasted baguette, with mayonnaise, cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots, and cilantro. ***Please notify staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.
#2 Lemongrass Chicken Banh mi
24-hr marinated grilled thigh meat in lemongrass sauce. Sandwich comes on toasted baguette, with mayonnaise, cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots, and cilantro. ***Please notify staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.
#3 Grilled Pork Banh mi
Traditional Vietnamese pork sausage meat. Sandwich comes on toasted baguette, with mayonnaise, cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots, and cilantro. ***Please notify staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.
#4 Beef Bulgogi Banh mi
Korean-style thinly sliced rib-eye beef with a light topping of mild kimchi. Sandwich comes on toasted baguette, with mayonnaise, cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots, and cilantro. ***Please notify staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.
#5 Caramel Pork Banh mi
Sweet & savory pork glazed with Vietnamese Caramel sauce. Sandwich comes on toasted baguette, with mayonnaise, cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots, and cilantro. ***Please notify staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.
#6 Kakuni Pork Belly Banh Mi
Japanese-style braised pork belly. Sandwich comes on toasted baguette, with mayonnaise, cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots, and cilantro. ***Please notify staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.
#7 Seitan Banh mi
Seitan cold cut slices (made from soy and tofu). Sandwich comes on toasted baguette, with mayonnaise, cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots, and cilantro. ***Please notify staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.
#8 The "(JoJu)" Banh mi
Traditional Vietnamese ham & headcheese, pork pate, & traditional Vietnamese pork sausage meat. Sandwich comes on toasted baguette, with mayonnaise, cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots, and cilantro. ***Please notify staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.
#9 The "(JoJu) Monster" Banh mi
JoJu's signature sandwich. Traditional Vietnamese ham & headcheese, pork pate, traditional pork sausage meat, and a runny fried egg. Sandwich comes on toasted baguette, with mayonnaise, cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots, and cilantro. ***Please notify staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.
#10 "Hot Chick" Banh Mi
grilled lemongrass chicken loaded with mild kimchi & spicy mayo spread. Sandwich comes on toasted baguette, with mayonnaise, cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots, and cilantro. ***Please notify staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.
#11 Bulgogi "Bomb Me" Banh Mi
Korean-style thinly sliced beef bulgogi loaded with mild kimchi and a runny fried egg. Sandwich comes on toasted baguette, with mayonnaise, cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots, and cilantro. ***Please notify staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.
#12 The "Sweet (JoJu)" Banh mi
Traditional Vietnamese ham & headcheese, pork pâté spread, Vietnamese caramel pork. Sandwich comes on toasted baguette, with mayonnaise, cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots, and cilantro. ***Please notify staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.
#13 Green Eggs & Ham Banh Mi
Traditional Vietnamese ham and two fried eggs with spicy green sauce. Sandwich comes on toasted baguette, with mayonnaise, cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots, and cilantro. ***Please notify staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.
Bowls
#1B. The "(JoJu)" Bowl
Vietnamese Caramel Pork and grilled pork sausage meat. Bowl comes with pork house sauce, mild kimchi, pickled red onions, fresh cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots, fresh cilantro, and fried shallots. ***Please notify a staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.
#2B. Lemongrass Chicken Bowl
24-hour marinated grilled thigh meat in lemongrass sauce. Bowl comes with pork house sauce, mild kimchi, pickled red onions, fresh cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots, fresh cilantro, and fried shallots. ***Please notify a staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.
#3B. Grilled Pork Bowl
Traditional Vietnamese pork sausage meat. Bowl comes with pork house sauce, mild kimchi, pickled red onions, fresh cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots, fresh cilantro, and fried shallots. ***Please notify a staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.
#4B. Beef Bulgogi Bowl
Korean-style thinly sliced rib-eye beef. Bowl comes with pork house sauce, mild kimchi, pickled red onions, fresh cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots, fresh cilantro, and fried shallots. ***Please notify a staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.
#5B. Caramel Pork Bowl
Sweet & savory pork glazed with JoJu's special Vietnamese Caramel sauce. bowls come with pork house sauce, kimchi, pickled red onions, fresh cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots, fresh cilantro, and fried shallots.***Please notify a staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.
#6B. Kakuni Pork Belly Bowl
Japanese-style slow braised pork belly. Bowl comes with pork house sauce, mild kimchi, pickled red onions, fresh cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots, fresh cilantro, and fried shallots. ***Please notify a staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.
#7B. Ginger Seitan Bites Bowl
seitan bites (made of soy and tofu), sauteed with ginger and other fragrant aromatics. Bowl comes with pork house sauce, mild kimchi, pickled red onions, fresh cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots, fresh cilantro, and fried shallots. ***Please notify a staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.
Fries | Spring Rolls | Wings
(JoJu) Banh Mi Fries
JoJu's fried fries topped with pork house sauce, spicy mayo, spicy green sauce, pickled daikon & carrots, cilantro & jalapeños.***Please notify a staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.
Kimchi Fries
Double fried fries topped with mild spicy mayo, mild kimchi, chopped scallions, cilantro, and jalapenos.***Please notify a staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.
Double Fried Fries
Crispy seasoned double fried fries. ***Please notify a staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.
Crunchy Monster Spring Rolls
8 inch fried spring roll filled with pork and vegetables, wrapper made of wheat. ***Please notify a staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.
Vegetable Spring Rolls
Fried spring roll using wheat wrappers filled with vegetables. ***Please notify a staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.
Crispy Chicken Wings
crunchy battered whole wings
Summer Rolls
Shrimp Summer Rolls
2 rolls (made from rice paper) wrapped with shrimp, lettuce, purple cabbage, cucumber, rice noodles, daikon & carrots, and cilantro. Very light and refreshing, non-fried. Typically served with peanut sauce. ***Please notify a staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.
Vegetarian Summer Rolls
2 rolls (made from rice paper) wrapped with vegetables- red cabbage, daikon & carrots, cilantro, lettuce, and rice noodles. very light & refreshing, non-fried. Typically served with peanut sauce. ***Please notify a staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.
Cold Drinks
Vietnamese Iced Coffee
The ultimate jolt! Traditional Hot Vietnamese Phin filter espresso with condensed milk poured over ice. Topping not included. ***Please notify a staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.
Thai Iced Tea
Thai Tea with dairy milk or lemon, lightly sweetened. Topping not included. ***Please notify a staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.
Milk Tea
Iced creamy milk tea with dairy, lightly sweetened. Topping not included. ***Please notify a staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.
Green Tea Infusions
Iced jasmine green tea with real fruit pulp concentrate. Topping not included. ***Please notify a staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.
Mojito
Iced non-alcoholic sparkling & refreshing drink with mint and lemon slices, real fruit pulp concentrate. Topping not included. ***Please notify a staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.
Slush
Ice blended drink with real Fruit pulp concentrate. No dairy. Topping not included. Please notify a staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.
Milkshake
Creamy thick blended drink, topped w/whipped cream, serve in Medium size. Topping not included. Please notify a staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.
Bottle Water
***Please notify a staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.
Seltzer
Hot Drinks
Hot Milk Tea (Flavor)
Hot creamy milk tea with dairy, lightly sweetened. 16oz ***Please notify a staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.
Hot Hong Kong Style Milk Tea
Classic! Hot Hong Kong Style tea, served with evaporated milk and sugar, 16 oz. ***Please notify a staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.
Hot Jasmine Green Tea (Plain)
Hot Plain Jasmine Green Tea, 16oz
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Modern Vietnamese Sandwiches
43b Main Street, Port Washington, NY 11050