JoJu JoJu- Port Washington, LI

Popular Items

#4B. Beef Bulgogi Bowl
#2B. Lemongrass Chicken Bowl
#4 Beef Bulgogi Banh mi

Sandwiches

All sandwiches come on toasted baguette, with mayonnaise, cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots, and cilantro. ***Please notify staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.
#1 Classic Banh mi

#1 Classic Banh mi

$9.49

slices of traditional Vietnamese ham & headcheese with pork pâté spread. Sandwich comes on toasted baguette, with mayonnaise, cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots, and cilantro. ***Please notify staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.

#2 Lemongrass Chicken Banh mi

#2 Lemongrass Chicken Banh mi

$10.49

24-hr marinated grilled thigh meat in lemongrass sauce. Sandwich comes on toasted baguette, with mayonnaise, cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots, and cilantro. ***Please notify staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.

#3 Grilled Pork Banh mi

#3 Grilled Pork Banh mi

$10.49

Traditional Vietnamese pork sausage meat. Sandwich comes on toasted baguette, with mayonnaise, cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots, and cilantro. ***Please notify staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.

#4 Beef Bulgogi Banh mi

#4 Beef Bulgogi Banh mi

$12.49

Korean-style thinly sliced rib-eye beef with a light topping of mild kimchi. Sandwich comes on toasted baguette, with mayonnaise, cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots, and cilantro. ***Please notify staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.

#5 Caramel Pork Banh mi

#5 Caramel Pork Banh mi

$10.49

Sweet & savory pork glazed with Vietnamese Caramel sauce. Sandwich comes on toasted baguette, with mayonnaise, cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots, and cilantro. ***Please notify staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.

#6 Kakuni Pork Belly Banh Mi

#6 Kakuni Pork Belly Banh Mi

$11.49

Japanese-style braised pork belly. Sandwich comes on toasted baguette, with mayonnaise, cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots, and cilantro. ***Please notify staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.

#7 Seitan Banh mi

#7 Seitan Banh mi

$11.99

Seitan cold cut slices (made from soy and tofu). Sandwich comes on toasted baguette, with mayonnaise, cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots, and cilantro. ***Please notify staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.

#8 The "(JoJu)" Banh mi

$12.49

Traditional Vietnamese ham & headcheese, pork pate, & traditional Vietnamese pork sausage meat. Sandwich comes on toasted baguette, with mayonnaise, cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots, and cilantro. ***Please notify staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.

#9 The "(JoJu) Monster" Banh mi

$13.49

JoJu's signature sandwich. Traditional Vietnamese ham & headcheese, pork pate, traditional pork sausage meat, and a runny fried egg. Sandwich comes on toasted baguette, with mayonnaise, cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots, and cilantro. ***Please notify staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.

#10 "Hot Chick" Banh Mi

$11.49

grilled lemongrass chicken loaded with mild kimchi & spicy mayo spread. Sandwich comes on toasted baguette, with mayonnaise, cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots, and cilantro. ***Please notify staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.

#11 Bulgogi "Bomb Me" Banh Mi

$14.49

Korean-style thinly sliced beef bulgogi loaded with mild kimchi and a runny fried egg. Sandwich comes on toasted baguette, with mayonnaise, cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots, and cilantro. ***Please notify staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.

#12 The "Sweet (JoJu)" Banh mi

#12 The "Sweet (JoJu)" Banh mi

$12.49

Traditional Vietnamese ham & headcheese, pork pâté spread, Vietnamese caramel pork. Sandwich comes on toasted baguette, with mayonnaise, cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots, and cilantro. ***Please notify staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.

#13 Green Eggs & Ham Banh Mi

$10.49

Traditional Vietnamese ham and two fried eggs with spicy green sauce. Sandwich comes on toasted baguette, with mayonnaise, cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots, and cilantro. ***Please notify staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.

Bowls

Bowls come with pork house sauce, pickled red onions, sliced cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots, mild kimchi, cilantro, & fried shallots
#1B. The "(JoJu)" Bowl

#1B. The "(JoJu)" Bowl

$12.99

Vietnamese Caramel Pork and grilled pork sausage meat. Bowl comes with pork house sauce, mild kimchi, pickled red onions, fresh cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots, fresh cilantro, and fried shallots. ***Please notify a staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.

#2B. Lemongrass Chicken Bowl

#2B. Lemongrass Chicken Bowl

$11.99

24-hour marinated grilled thigh meat in lemongrass sauce. Bowl comes with pork house sauce, mild kimchi, pickled red onions, fresh cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots, fresh cilantro, and fried shallots. ***Please notify a staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.

#3B. Grilled Pork Bowl

#3B. Grilled Pork Bowl

$11.99

Traditional Vietnamese pork sausage meat. Bowl comes with pork house sauce, mild kimchi, pickled red onions, fresh cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots, fresh cilantro, and fried shallots. ***Please notify a staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.

#4B. Beef Bulgogi Bowl

#4B. Beef Bulgogi Bowl

$13.99

Korean-style thinly sliced rib-eye beef. Bowl comes with pork house sauce, mild kimchi, pickled red onions, fresh cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots, fresh cilantro, and fried shallots. ***Please notify a staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.

#5B. Caramel Pork Bowl

#5B. Caramel Pork Bowl

$11.99

Sweet & savory pork glazed with JoJu's special Vietnamese Caramel sauce. bowls come with pork house sauce, kimchi, pickled red onions, fresh cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots, fresh cilantro, and fried shallots.***Please notify a staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.

#6B. Kakuni Pork Belly Bowl

#6B. Kakuni Pork Belly Bowl

$12.99

Japanese-style slow braised pork belly. Bowl comes with pork house sauce, mild kimchi, pickled red onions, fresh cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots, fresh cilantro, and fried shallots. ***Please notify a staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.

#7B. Ginger Seitan Bites Bowl

#7B. Ginger Seitan Bites Bowl

$12.99

seitan bites (made of soy and tofu), sauteed with ginger and other fragrant aromatics. Bowl comes with pork house sauce, mild kimchi, pickled red onions, fresh cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots, fresh cilantro, and fried shallots. ***Please notify a staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.

Fries | Spring Rolls | Wings

(JoJu) Banh Mi Fries

(JoJu) Banh Mi Fries

$7.99

JoJu's fried fries topped with pork house sauce, spicy mayo, spicy green sauce, pickled daikon & carrots, cilantro & jalapeños.***Please notify a staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.

Kimchi Fries

Kimchi Fries

$7.99

Double fried fries topped with mild spicy mayo, mild kimchi, chopped scallions, cilantro, and jalapenos.***Please notify a staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.

Double Fried Fries

Double Fried Fries

$4.99

Crispy seasoned double fried fries. ***Please notify a staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.

Crunchy Monster Spring Rolls

Crunchy Monster Spring Rolls

$4.99+

8 inch fried spring roll filled with pork and vegetables, wrapper made of wheat. ***Please notify a staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.

Vegetable Spring Rolls

Vegetable Spring Rolls

$4.99+

Fried spring roll using wheat wrappers filled with vegetables. ***Please notify a staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.

Crispy Chicken Wings

Crispy Chicken Wings

$5.99+

crunchy battered whole wings

Summer Rolls

Shrimp Summer Rolls

Shrimp Summer Rolls

$7.95

2 rolls (made from rice paper) wrapped with shrimp, lettuce, purple cabbage, cucumber, rice noodles, daikon & carrots, and cilantro. Very light and refreshing, non-fried. Typically served with peanut sauce. ***Please notify a staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.

Vegetarian Summer Rolls

Vegetarian Summer Rolls

$6.95

2 rolls (made from rice paper) wrapped with vegetables- red cabbage, daikon & carrots, cilantro, lettuce, and rice noodles. very light & refreshing, non-fried. Typically served with peanut sauce. ***Please notify a staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.

Cold Drinks

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$4.99+

The ultimate jolt! Traditional Hot Vietnamese Phin filter espresso with condensed milk poured over ice. Topping not included. ***Please notify a staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.

Thai Iced Tea

Thai Iced Tea

$4.99+

Thai Tea with dairy milk or lemon, lightly sweetened. Topping not included. ***Please notify a staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.

Milk Tea

Milk Tea

$4.99+

Iced creamy milk tea with dairy, lightly sweetened. Topping not included. ***Please notify a staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.

Green Tea Infusions

Green Tea Infusions

$4.99+

Iced jasmine green tea with real fruit pulp concentrate. Topping not included. ***Please notify a staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.

Mojito

Mojito

$5.99

Iced non-alcoholic sparkling & refreshing drink with mint and lemon slices, real fruit pulp concentrate. Topping not included. ***Please notify a staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.

Slush

Slush

$5.99+

Ice blended drink with real Fruit pulp concentrate. No dairy. Topping not included. Please notify a staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.

Milkshake

Milkshake

$6.49

Creamy thick blended drink, topped w/whipped cream, serve in Medium size. Topping not included. Please notify a staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.

Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$1.99

***Please notify a staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.

Seltzer

$1.99

Hot Drinks

Hot Milk Tea (Flavor)

$4.99

Hot creamy milk tea with dairy, lightly sweetened. 16oz ***Please notify a staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.

Hot Hong Kong Style Milk Tea

Hot Hong Kong Style Milk Tea

$3.75

Classic! Hot Hong Kong Style tea, served with evaporated milk and sugar, 16 oz. ***Please notify a staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.

Hot Jasmine Green Tea (Plain)

$3.75

Hot Plain Jasmine Green Tea, 16oz

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Modern Vietnamese Sandwiches

Location

43b Main Street, Port Washington, NY 11050

Directions

