JoJu JoJu- Port Washington, LI

#7B. Ginger Seitan Bites Bowl

$12.99

seitan bites (made of soy and tofu), sauteed with ginger and other fragrant aromatics. Bowl comes with pork house sauce, mild kimchi, pickled red onions, fresh cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots, fresh cilantro, and fried shallots. ***Please notify a staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.