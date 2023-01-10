Joker's To Go - Jokers Smokehouse Truck

Beers 21+ To Order

Pronounced, "EYE-ree" this is a malty and complex IPA. Named for the Jamaican word “Irie” meaning “good, excellent, great or of good quality,” this beer is all of those and more. With an original gravity of about 1.070, the malt profile provides a sturdy backbone for the generous amount of Simcoe, Centennial, and Columbus hops. American Ale yeast ferments this beer cleanly allowing the dank hop qualities to come through in all their glory… IRIE Mon!