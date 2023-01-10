Restaurant header imageView gallery

Joker's To Go - Jokers Smokehouse Truck

2416 West Schubert Avenue

Chicago, IL 60647

Cocktails 21+ To Order

Hurricane

Hurricane

$9.00

Classic New Orleans cocktail with JoKeR's twist! Light rum, dark rum, coconut rum, orange juice, pineapple juice and grenadine.

Margarita

Margarita

$9.00

Classic Margarita with tequila, triple sec and homemade Sour mix.

Mojito

Mojito

$9.00

Light and refreshing cocktail with rum, lime juice, simple syrup, soda water and fresh mint.

VooDoo Punch

VooDoo Punch

$9.00

Great summer drink with Vodka, homemade lemonade and grenadine.

Beers 21+ To Order

Pronounced, "EYE-ree" this is a malty and complex IPA. Named for the Jamaican word "Irie" meaning "good, excellent, great or of good quality," this beer is all of those and more. With an original gravity of about 1.070, the malt profile provides a sturdy backbone for the generous amount of Simcoe, Centennial, and Columbus hops. American Ale yeast ferments this beer cleanly allowing the dank hop qualities to come through in all their glory… IRIE Mon!
Casa Humilde Alba

Casa Humilde Alba

$8.00

Copper Color, mild maltiness. Pleasantly toasty with a crisp finish.

Tighthead Irie

Tighthead Irie

$8.00

Irie (pronounced, "EYE-ree") is a malty and complex IPA. Named for the Jamaican word “Irie” meaning “good, excellent, great or of good quality,” this beer is all of those and more. With an original gravity of about 1.070, the malt profile provides a sturdy backbone for the generous amount of Simcoe, Centennial, and Columbus hops. American Ale yeast ferments this beer cleanly allowing the dank hop qualities to come through in all their glory… IRIE Mon!

LaGrow Citra Blonde Ale

LaGrow Citra Blonde Ale

$8.00

Light, refreshing Blonde ale with substance. Crisp, fruity flavor with hints of orange and tangerine peels in the fragrance.

Casa Humilde Maizal

Casa Humilde Maizal

$8.00

Mexican Style Lager

Pipeworks Premium Pils

$8.00

Casa Humilde Media Naranja

$8.00

Founders All Day IPA

$8.00Out of stock

Pipeworks Ninja v Unicorn

$9.00

Pipeworks A Foolish Wit

$8.00

Goose Island 312

$6.00

Non-alcoholic

Coke

Coke

$2.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00
Sprite

Sprite

$2.00

Water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
2416 West Schubert Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647

