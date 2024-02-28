Jolene's - Airport 3040 Ualena St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are a family owned and operated restaurant in Hawaii, known best for our Asian inspired Lobster Roll, indulgent grilled cheese melts, and house smoked brisket! Jolene's - Airport is home to our Bakery and Smokehouse where we smoke all of our premium meats and bake all of our breads. Hope to see you soon!
Location
3040 Ualena St, Honolulu, HI 96819
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Timmy T's Gourmet Grinders - Moanalua
No Reviews
930 Valkenburgh Street Honolulu, HI 96818
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Honolulu
Fire Wings & Delilah's by Make Fish - Howe Ave
4.5 • 8,152
1229 Howe Ave Sacramento, CA 96825
View restaurant