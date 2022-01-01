Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Breakfast & Brunch

Joli - Seattle

47 Reviews

$$

618 NW 65th

Seattle, WA 98117

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Chicken Sandwich
Truffle Fries
Joli Burger

House Gin Cocktails

Joli Old Fashioned

$18.00

Copperworks/Joli Collaboration gin, honey syrup, orange and angostura bitters

Spiced Pear Martinez

$17.00Out of stock

Fremont Mischief gin, St George spiced pear liquor, dolin rouge

Curiouser

$18.00

Rabbit Hole rye barrel aged gin, cynar, walnut liqueur, allspice dram

Gin-icillin

$17.00

big gin peat barrel-aged gin, lemon, honey, ginger, laphroaig spritz

65th Street Sling

65th Street Sling

$16.00

luxardo cherry gin, dom benedictine, cointreau, angostura amaro, pineapple, lime, soda, absinthe spritz

Stumble Town Sour

$17.00

Cotswold gin, lemon, pomegranate, egg white

Lavender Bramble

$11.00

capitol gin, lavender, lemon, blackberry liqueur

Northwest Native

$15.00

CopperworksWA plum gin, apricot, lemon

Sage 75

$14.00

temple constant reader gin, safe, lemon, sparkling win

Collins (DRAFT)

$13.00

temple constant reader gin, spiced apple syrup, lemon

Chamomile Bee's Knees

$14.00

chamomile tea infused gin, honey, lemon

Final Thought

$17.00

russel henry CA gin, genepy, lime, velvet falernum

Martinis

Joli Martini

$14.00

st george terrior gin, blend of dry vermouths, orange bitters, lemon peel

Symbol Of Peace

$16.00

Four pillars olive branch gin, olive washed vermouth, mix of olives

Bruja Martini

$15.00

Condessa gin, blanc vermouth, grapefruit bitters

Gin & Tonics

House Gin & Tonic (DRAFT)

$13.00

Bellringer Gin, Bradley’s Kina tonic, lime

Spanish Gin & Tonic

$18.00

Mahon gin, seattle soda co tonic, pommegranate, sage, juniper berries

Negronis

House Negroni (DRAFT)

$12.00

Cadee ‘Bloody Good’ Gin, Campari, Sweet Vermouth

Apostle’s Negroni

$14.00

apostole’s argentinian gin, campari, sweet vermouth, grapefruit bitters

Sunset Negroni

$16.00

Big Gin bourbon barrel gin, Campari, sweet vermouth

NA Beverages

Virgin 75

$9.00

Solcombe New London Light NA gin, NA sparkling wine, lemon, sugar

NLL Gimlet

$9.00

Salcombe New London Light NA Gin, Lime, Sugar

Cranberry G&T

$9.00

Lyre’s Non Alcoholic gin, cranberry, Bradley’s kina tonic

Topo Chico

$4.00

Cherry Tarragon Soda

$5.00

House Made Orange Soda

Lemonade

$4.00

Bradley's Kina Tonic

$5.00

Dessert

Between the sheets

$14.00

Few Coffee GinCA, almond milk, orgeat

20th Century

$13.00

Tanqueray sevilla orangeUK, lillet blanc, crème de cacoa, lemon

Coffee Negroni

$15.00

Freeland Distilling GenevaOR, Campari, sweet vermouth, coffee bitters

Hot Toddy

$13.00

Highside Harvet ginWA, honey, lemon, served hot

Joli Royale

$13.00

Copperworks Plum ginWA, sparkling wine, tiki bitters

Seasonal

seasonal

$13.00

Shareables

Salad

$13.00

arugula, pomegranate seeds, plums, golden beets, spiced walnuts, basil-ginger vinaigrette

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

honey-balsamic vinaigrette, parmesan

Roasted Carrots

$12.00

rainbow carrots, miso ginger glaze, jalapeno honey, scallions

Truffle Fries

$7.00

Truffle salt, parmesan, herbs, house chipotle-raspberry ketchup

Fried Olives

$6.00

castelvetrano olives, gin infused oil, garlic, herbs, torched rosemary

Fried Squash

$10.00

Blistered Shishito

$9.00

Sandwiches

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Sweet & spicy aioli, house pickles, lettuce, Seawolf bun

Joli Burger

$18.00

white cheddar, mushroom marmalade, poblano aioli, house pickles, arugula, Sea Wolf bun

Falafel Sandwich

$15.00

Tzatziki, arugula, pickled red onions, house falafel, Seawolf bun

Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Sweets

Malasadas

Out of stock

Portuguese-inspired donuts coated in cinnamon sugar and served with salted cardamon caramel

Extras

Side of Garlic Aioli

$0.75

Side of House Ketchup

$0.75

Side of Sweet and Spicy Aioli

$1.00

Side of Pickled Red onion

$1.25

Soup

Cup

$5.00

Bowl

$8.00

Canned Beer

'Crickey' IPA

$5.00

Tieton Cider

$5.00

La Raza Lager

$5.00

Monk's Uncle Triple Ale

$6.00

Rueben's Pilsner

$5.00

Bale Breaker Stout

$6.00

Seapine Hefeweisen (16oz)

$7.00Out of stock

Kulshan Red Cap

$6.00

Draft 7

Black Raven

$7.00

Seapine

$7.00

Boundary Bay

$7.00

Draft 8

Pfriem

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markFormal
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Offering TO-GO Food and Drinks!! Full cocktail menu and our list of 250+ gins are available. Try one of our curated Gin flights in the comfort of your own home!

Website

Location

618 NW 65th, Seattle, WA 98117

Directions

Gallery
Joli image
Joli image
Joli image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mainstay Provisions
orange star4.9 • 83
612 NW 65th St Seattle, WA 98117
View restaurantnext
Riveted Coffee - Greenwood
orange starNo Reviews
817 NW 85th Street Seattle, WA 98117
View restaurantnext
Trailbend Taproom
orange star4.2 • 108
1118 NW 50th St. Seattle, WA 98107
View restaurantnext
The Matador - Ballard
orange star3.7 • 1,153
5410 Ballard Ave NW Seattle, WA 98107
View restaurantnext
Sawyer Seattle
orange star4.8 • 1,985
5309 22nd Ave NW Seattle, WA 98107
View restaurantnext
Sabine
orange starNo Reviews
5307 Ballard Avenue NW Seattle, WA 98107
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Seattle

Red Mill Burgers
orange star4.1 • 1,508
312 North 67th St Seattle, WA 98103
View restaurantnext
The Yard Cafe
orange star4.2 • 1,042
8313 Greenwood Ave N Seattle, WA 98103
View restaurantnext
Mainstay Provisions
orange star4.9 • 83
612 NW 65th St Seattle, WA 98117
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Seattle
Junction
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Alki
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Belltown
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
University District
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Queen Anne
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Chinatown International District
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Wallingford
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Fremont
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Madison Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston