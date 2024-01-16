Jolie Petite
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy our French inspired brunch and lunch!
Location
1105 East Adams Street, Brownsville, TX 78520
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Las Ramblas / Boqueron - Downtown Brownsville
No Reviews
1101 E. Washington Brownsville, TX 78520
View restaurant
Chilmoli Mexican Steakhouse
No Reviews
1001 East Washington Street Brownsville, TX 78520
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE - Calacas Tacos & Beer - 3340 Pablo Kisel BLVD -
4.9 • 297
3340 Pablo Kisel Blvd Brownsville, TX 78520
View restaurant
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0385 - Brownsville, TX
4.2 • 32
2451 Pablo Kisel Blvd Brownsville, TX 78526
View restaurant
More near Brownsville