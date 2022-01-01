Restaurant header imageView gallery

JOLLITY 127 E. Third St

127 E. Third St

Dayton, OH 45420

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Brussel Sprout ( GF)
Dumpling
Buckwheat Gnocchi

First Course

Dumpling

$12.00

Crab, Sesame Cream, Chive Oil

Chips and dips

$12.00

Silken Tofu Dip, Scallion Chili Condiment, Tempora Nori Chips, Cilantro

extra chips

$2.00

House Rolls

$9.50Out of stock

Second Course

Kale Salad

$12.00

Roasted Celery Root, Apple, Sesame Seed, Honey Wasabi Vin

Local Greens

$14.00

Pickled Butternut Squash, Cashew Cheese, Pumpkin Seed, Sultana Vin,

Scallops

$21.00

Peaches, Bacon Lardons, Pea Shoots, "Mojo", Pickled Rhubarb

Fried Brussel Sprout ( GF)

$14.00

Fermented BBQ/ Bonito/ JP Mustard Aioli/ Koji Salt

Tsukune

$14.00

Tare, Root Vegetable Puree, Pickled Corriander, Carrot Top, Lime Oil

Third Course

Mackerel

$32.00

Pickled Daikon, Gingered Greens, Fresno, Green Goddess

Lamb Chop

$35.00

Whipped Farmers Cheese, Roasted Beets, Crispy Edamame

Ribeye

$49.00Out of stock

Potato Fondant, Poached Pearl Onion, Shiso Butter

Herb Grain Bowl

$19.00

Barley, Watercress, Fennel, Pickled Shallot, & Edamame

Buckwheat Gnocchi

$24.00

Miso Corn Puree, Tumeric Cabbage, XO Katsu Sauce CONTAINS SHELLFISH

Beer

Branch & Bone IPA

$10.00

Expanding Odyssey

$16.00

Hot Choc Stout

$9.00

Nocturnal

$8.00

Oktoberfest

$8.00

Viva La Pineapple

$9.00

Sunshine Pils

$7.00

6 Pack For Staff

$25.00

Carryout Expanding Odyssey

$10.00

Hertz Festbier

$8.00

Sake

Brooklyn Kura

$13.00

Yeti Sake

$10.00

Snow Angel

$11.00

Carryout Wine

Vina Maitia Aupa Pipeno 2020 (Copy)

$27.00

Pais & Carignan grapes, Central Valley, Chile A light & delightful red that's perfect for summertime!

Domaine de la Madone, Beaujolais-Villages Le Perreon 2019 (Copy)

$32.00

100% Gamay. Burgundy, France Medium-bodied & juicy. This wine pairs great with just about everything.

Bloodroot Pinot Noir Sonoma County, CA 2018 (Copy)

$49.00

A seductive pinot with velvety tannins. Notes of tea, earth, & herbs dance with cranberries & rhubarb

Indigenous Nebbiolo d'Alba

$33.00

100% Zinfandel. Puglia, Italy Warm & juicy with loads of fruit

Mas de Gourgonnier, Les Baux-de-Provence Rouge 2018 (Copy)

$38.00

Grenache, Cabernet, Syrah, Carignan. Provence, France Rich yet dry, extremely food friendly with more body than a Cote de Rhone

Idlewild Wines, The Bird Flora & Fauna Red 2019 (Copy)

$36.00

Barbera, Dolcetto, & Nebbiolo. Mendocino County, CA A beautifully medium-bodied & balanced red blend using Italian varietals.

Cline Cellars Mourvedre Ancient Vines 2019 (Copy)

$30.00

100% Mourvedre, Contra Costa County, CA Rich & silky, full-bodied red. Pairs perfectly with pork belly!

Valravn Cabernet Sauvignon Sonoma County, CA 2018 (Copy)

$34.00

Silky, complex, & well structured with notes of black cherry, warm spices, & dark chocolate

Cremant d'Alsace

$32.00

Pinot noir, Chardonnay, Gamay, & Aligote. Burgundy, France Champagne without the pricetag! Apple, lime, buttery brioche, & perfect acidity.

Substance Chardonnay Columbia Valley, WA 2019 (Copy)

$25.00

Round & textured with notes of orchard fruits, lemon curd, yellow flowers, & buttered brioche

Biokult Naken Osterreich 2019 (Copy)

$32.00

Pinot Gris & Muscadine. Burgenland, Austria Orange-hued and creamy with substantial tannin and notes of clementine, honeysuckle, & white pepper

Provencal Rosé

$35.00

Grenache, Cinsault, Viogner. Provence, France Bone dry with invigorating acidity. Notes of peach, apricot, white flowers, citrus, & cranberry

Protea Chenin Blanc SA

$22.00

Tasting Prepaid

Vinho Verde

Honjozo Sake

Pipeno

Yuzu sake

Tasting

Vinho Verde

$9.00

Honjozo Sake

Pipeno

Yuzu Sake

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Good Food. Good Mood. That’s simply what is has always been about Inspired by food, drink, people, and the experiences that helped shape them; with the help of local farmers and artisans Jollity aims to create eclectic hospitality for all to celebrate. We can’t wait to see you.

127 E. Third St, Dayton, OH 45420

