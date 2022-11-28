Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

La Jolla Groves

review star

No reviews yet

4801 N University Ave

Provo, UT 86404

Popular Items

Tomato Basil Soup
Petite Maple Dijon Salad
Truffle Fries

Appetizer

Salted Pretzel

Salted Pretzel

$13.00

Hand-made soft pretzel, three-cheese fondue

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$13.00

Roasted tomato, parmesan cheese, balsamic glaze, herb-cream cheese, basil oil, croustade

Charcuterie Board

Charcuterie Board

$22.00

Creminelli meats, local cheeses, seasonal accompaniments

Soup & Salad

House Salad

House Salad

$6.00

Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, parmesan, vinaigrette trio

Petite Wedge Salad

Petite Wedge Salad

$8.00

Baby iceberg lettuce, candied pancetta, crispy onions, heirloom tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, gorgonzola dressing

Petite Maple Dijon Salad

Petite Maple Dijon Salad

$9.00

Mixed greens, seasonal berries, sliced apples, candied pecans, goat cheese, dijon maple vinaigrette

Mushroom Bisque

Mushroom Bisque

$7.00

Braised cremini mushrooms, basil oil

French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$8.00

Caramelized onions, broiled provolone crostini

Tomato Basil Soup

Tomato Basil Soup

$6.00

Small soup cup with braised tomatoes, basil, croutons, and parmesan

Butternut Squash Soup

Butternut Squash Soup

$7.00

Butternut squash, candied pecan, cinnamon creme fraiche

Bowl Butternut Squash

$12.00

Butternut squash, candied pecan, cinnamon creme fraiche

Entrees

Tenderloin Medallions

Tenderloin Medallions

$40.00

Beef Tenderloin, sautéed green beans, heirloom fingerling potatoes, mango chutney or marsala reduction

Wagyu Filet Mignon

Wagyu Filet Mignon

$70.00

Wagyu beef, herbed lemon butter, parmesan truffle fries

Hanger Steak

Hanger Steak

$45.00

Hanger steak, chimichurri, heirloom fingerling potatoes, arugula, balsamic reduction

Salmon Filet

Salmon Filet

$35.00

Pan seared salmon, citrus-infused rice, roasted asparagus, cilantro lemon beurre blanc

Halibut

Halibut

$42.00

Alaskan Halibut filet, pine nut relish, citrus-infused rice, carrot puree

Lemon Chicken

Lemon Chicken

$28.00

Grilled chicken breast, whipped potatoes, butter-herbed heirloom carrots, lemon bechamel.

Portabello Mushroom

Portabello Mushroom

$22.00

Grilled portobello mushroom, herbed rice, champagne vinaigrette, arugula, chickpea miso sauce

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$26.00

Garlic shrimp, fresh linguine, roasted tomatoes, pinot butter lemon reduction

Carbonara

Carbonara

$25.00

Fresh bucatini, pancetta, caramelized shallots, peppered parmesan cream sauce

Tortellini

Tortellini

$28.00

Grilled chicken, fresh three-cheese tortellini, chopped shallots, red peppers, arugula, red creamy cajun sauce

Blackened Salmon Salad

Blackened Salmon Salad

$28.00

Blackened salmon, mixed greens, diced mango, seasonal berries, mango vinaigrette

Tenderloin Salad

$26.00

Beef tenderloin, mixed greens, roasted red peppers, red onions, cherry tomato, house-made croutons, parmesan, balsamic vinaigrette.

Kids & Sides

Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Fried chicken tenders, shoe string fries

Kids Pasta

$6.00

Buccatini pasta, parmesan cheese, red or white cream sauce,

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato basil soup

Truffle Fries

$6.00

Thick cut fries with parmesan cheese, rosemary and truffle oil

Dessert

Lemon Cake

Lemon Cake

$8.00

Artisan layered white cake, whipped lemon custard, topped with strawberry meringue and candied lemon strips

Molten Chocolate Cake

Molten Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Moist rich dark chocolate cake with a chocolate ganache center. Add vanilla ice cream - 1.00

House Cheesecake

House Cheesecake

$6.00

Vanilla bean cheesecake with hand crafted raspberry coulis

Creme Brulee

Creme Brulee

$7.00

Traditional vanilla bean custard crowned with a caramelized sugar crust, served with cinnamon sugar raspberry short bread cookies and berries

Chocolate Mousse Cake

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$8.00

Layers of dark, milk and white chocolate mousse, topped with a brown sugar & chocolate meringue

Ice Cream And Berries

Ice Cream And Berries

$6.00

Fresh seasonal berries with vanilla bean ice cream, candied lemon peels, raspberry coulis

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Utah's best fine dining, featuring a chef driven menu of American-Italian fusion.

Website

Location

4801 N University Ave, Provo, UT 86404

Directions

Gallery
La Jolla Groves image
La Jolla Groves image
La Jolla Groves image

