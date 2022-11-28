American
La Jolla Groves
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Utah's best fine dining, featuring a chef driven menu of American-Italian fusion.
4801 N University Ave, Provo, UT 86404
