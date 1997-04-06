Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jolly Roger Seafood House

No reviews yet

1715 E Perry St.

Port Clinton, OH 43452

Popular Items

Perch Chips
Perch Platter
Hush Puppies

SOUPS

Lobster Bisque

Lobster Bisque

$7.99Out of stock

One bowl of our hot lobster bisque with a bag of oyster crackers.

Clam Chowder

$6.99

One bowl of our hot clam chowder with a bag of oyster crackers.

Seasonal soup

$5.69Out of stock

One bowl of our special seasonal soup with a bag of oyster crackers.

SALADS

Side Salad

$3.99

Strawberry Walnut Salad

$9.49

SWS With Chicken

$12.29

Shrimp Salad

$9.99

SIDES

Onion Rings

$4.99

Our homemade fried onion rings.

French Fries

$2.79

Our waffle cut french fries.

Hush Puppies

$3.59

Our fired hush puppies,

Breaded Mushrooms

$4.89

Our fried mushrooms.

Coleslaw

$1.99

One serving of our coleslaw.

Clam Strips

$9.29

One serving of our fried clam strips.

Calamari

$8.29

One serving of our fried calamari strips.

ALA CARTE

1/2 P & E

$8.99

Half pound of our peel and eat shrimp, with our homemade cocktail sauce.

1 lb P & E

$16.99

One pound of our peel and eat shrimp, with our homemade cocktail sauce.

6 Shrimp

$9.29

Six of our deep fried shrimp, with our homemade cocktail sauce.

12 Shrimp

$17.29

Twelve of our deep fried shrimp, with our homemade cocktail sauce.

6 Oysters

$10.69

Six of our deep fried oysters, with our homemade cocktail sauce.

12 Oysters

$20.89

Twelve of our deep fried oysters, with our homemade cocktail sauce.

1 Walleye Filet

$13.89

One filet of Lake Erie Walleye.

1 Hot Dog

$2.50

One hot dog on a bun.

Bun

$0.39

One of our Kaiser buns.

Roll

$0.25

One roll on butter.

1 Salmon Filet

$7.99

16oz Tartar

$2.99

One sixteen ounce cup of our homemade tartar sauce.

16oz Slaw

$5.97

One sixteen ounce cup of our coleslaw.

Quinoa

$3.49

One serving of our quinoa.

Open Food

SANDWICHES

Perch Sand

$11.29

Three pieces of Lake Erie Yellow Perch on a Kaiser bun. Side of homemade tartar sauce optional.

Walleye Sand

$10.49

One piece of Lake Erie Walleye on a Kaiser bun. Side of homemade tartar sauce optional.

Chicken Sand

$6.99

One piece of fried chicken on a Kaiser bun.

Grouper Sand

Grouper Sand

$9.89

One piece fried grouper on a Kaiser bun.

BBQ Pork Sand

$7.99

Half pound of BBQ pulled pork on a Kaiser bun.

Lobster Rolls

$20.99

Two lobster rolls on a toasted roll.

PLATTERS

Perch Platter

Perch Platter

$14.29

Three pieces of Lake Erie Yellow Perch on a kaiser bun, served with french fries and coleslaw. Side of homemade tartar sauce optional.

Walleye Platter

$13.49

One piece of Lake Erie Walleye on a Kaiser bun, served with french fries and coleslaw. Side of homemade tartar sauce optional.

Chicken Platter

$9.99

One piece of fried chicken on a Kaiser bun, served with french fries and coleslaw.

Grouper Platter

$12.89

One piece of fried grouper on a Kaiser bun, served with french fries and coleslaw.

BBQ Pork Platter

$10.99

Half pound of BBQ pulled pork on a Kaiser bun, served with french fries and coleslaw.

Lobster Platter

Lobster Platter

$23.99

Two lobster rolls, served with french fries and coleslaw.

TACOS

Perch Tacos (2)

$8.49

Two tacos each with one piece of Lake Erie Yellow Perch, topped with our homemade slaw, and sweet chili sauce all on a flour soft shell.

Walleye Tacos (2)

$8.49

Two tacos each with one piece of Lake Erie Walleye, topped with our homemade slaw, and sweet chili sauce all on a flour soft shell.

Shrimp Tacos (2)

$8.99

Two tacos both with three pieces of fried shrimp with homemade taco slaw, black bean and corn salsa, and sweet chili sauce all wrapped in a flour soft shell.

Mahi Tacos (2)

$8.99

Two tacos both with one piece of mahi mahi with homemade taco slaw, black bean and corn salsa, and sweet chili sauce all wrapped in a flour soft shell.

Perch Taco

$4.00

One taco with one piece of Lake Erie Yellow Perch with homemade taco slaw and sweet chili sauce wrapped in a flour soft shell.

Walleye Taco

$4.00

One taco with one piece of Lake Erie Walleye with homemade taco slaw and sweet chili sauce wrapped in a flour soft shell.

Shrimp Taco

$4.00

One taco with three pieces of fried shrimp with homemade taco slaw, black bean and corn salsa, and sweet chili sauce wrapped in a flour soft shell.

Mahi Taco

$4.00

One taco with one piece of mahi mahi with homemade taco slaw, black bean and corn salsa, and sweet chili sauce wrapped in a flour soft shell.

Mixed Taco

Pick your favorite tacos! You can find the description under each taco choice.

TACOS PLATTERS

Perch Taco Platter

$11.49

Two tacos each with one piece of Lake Erie Yellow Perch, topped with our homemade slaw, and sweet chili sauce all on a flour soft shell. Served with french fries and coleslaw.

Walleye Taco Pltter

$11.49

Two tacos each with one piece of Lake Erie Walleye, topped with our homemade slaw, and sweet chili sauce all on a flour soft shell. Served with french fries and coleslaw.

Shrimp Taco Pltter

$11.99

Two tacos both with three pieces of fried shrimp with homemade taco slaw, black bean and corn salsa, and sweet chili sauce all wrapped in a flour soft shell. Served with french fries and coleslaw.

Mahi Taco Platter

$11.99

Two tacos both with one piece of mahi mahi with homemade taco slaw, black bean and corn salsa, and sweet chili sauce all wrapped in a flour soft shell. Served with french fries and coleslaw.

Mixed Taco Platter

$3.00

Pick your favorite tacos! Served with a side of french fries and coleslaw. You can find the description under each taco choice.

FISH-N-CHIP

Perch Chips

Perch Chips

$16.29

Four pieces of Lake Erie Yellow Perch on top of a serving of french fries or a different side of your choosing.

Walleye Chips

$14.49

Four pieces of Lake Erie Walleye on top of a serving of french fries or a different side of your choosing.

Shrimp Chips

$10.99

Five pieces of fried shrimp on top of a serving of french fries or a different side of your choosing.

Oyster Chips

$11.89

Five pieces of fried oysters on top of a serving of french fries or a different side of your choosing.

Chicken Chips

$9.49

Four pieces of fried chicken on top of a serving of french fries or a different side of your choosing.

Calamari Chips

$9.99

One cup of fried calamari on top of a serving of french fries or a different side of your choosing.

Clam Chips

$11.99

One cup of fried clams served on top of an order of french fries or a different side of your choosing.

DINNERS

Perch Dinner

Perch Dinner

$20.99

Five pieces of Lake Erie Yellow Perch, served with your choices of homemade onion rings or french fries, a side of coleslaw, and a roll with butter.

Walleye Dinner

Walleye Dinner

$19.29

One piece of Lake Erie Walleye, served with your choices of homemade onion rings or french fries, a side of coleslaw, and a roll with butter.

Shore Dinner

$19.49

Three pieces of Lake Erie Yellow Perch and one piece of Lake Erie Walleye, served with your choices of homemade onion rings or french fries, a side of coleslaw, and a roll with butter.

Shrimp Dinner

$15.99

Eight pieces of deep fried shrimp, served with your choices of homemade onion rings or french fries, a side of coleslaw, and a roll with butter.

Oyster Dinner

$17.99

Eight deep fried Oysters, served with your choices of homemade onion rings or french fries, a side of coleslaw, and a roll with butter.

Perch & Shrimp

$19.99

Three pieces of Lake Erie Yellow Perch and four deep fried shrimp, served with your choices of homemade onion rings or french fries, a side of coleslaw, and a roll with butter.

Salmon Dinner

$20.99

One piece of Salmon, served on top of Chipotle Quinoa, a side of coleslaw, and a roll with butter.

BOATS

1/2 Perch Boat

$14.00

Half pound of Lake Erie Yellow Perch.

1/2 Walleye Boat

$13.75

Half pound of Lake Erie Walleye.

Perch Boat

$27.00

One pound of Lake Erie Yellow Perch.

Walleye Boat

$25.50

One pound of Lake Erie Walleye.

KIDS MEALS

Kids Chicken

$5.49

Two fried chicken fingers on a serving of waffle cut french fries.

Kids Perch

$7.99

Two pieces of Lake Erie Yellow Perch on a serving of waffle cut french fries.

Kids Hotdogs

$4.99

One hot dog on a bun on a serving of waffle cut french fries.

Kids Shrimp

$5.49

Three pieces of fried shrimp on a serving of waffle cut french fries.

POWER BOWLS

Shrimp Bowl

$13.49

Black Bean Bowl

$13.49

Ahi Tuna Bowl

$19.49

Salmon Bowl

$16.39

DRINKS

Pop Bottle

$2.19

Bottled Water

$1.99
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
1715 E Perry St., Port Clinton, OH 43452

