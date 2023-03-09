Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jolly Chicken

review star

No reviews yet

2590 Broadbridge Avenue

Stratford, CT 06614

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Jolly Sandwiches

Jolly Chicken

Jolly Chicken

$6.99

Crispy fried chicken breast, shredded lettuce, sliced pickles, and Jolly Sauce™

Jolly Classic

Jolly Classic

$7.49

Crispy fried chicken breast, American cheese, shredded lettuce, sliced pickles, and mayo

Hot Jolly

Hot Jolly

$7.49

Crispy fried chicken breast, shredded lettuce, sliced pickles, Jolly Sauce™ and smear of Danger Paste®

Hot Honey Jolly

Hot Honey Jolly

$7.49

Crispy fried chicken breast, hot honey drizzle, shredded lettuce, sliced pickles, and Jolly Sauce™

Sweet Jolly

Sweet Jolly

$7.49

Crispy fried chicken breast, sweet honey mustard, shredded lettuce, sliced pickles.

Jolly Crybaby

Jolly Crybaby

$7.99

Crispy fried chicken breast, shredded lettuce, sliced pickles, and double smear of Danger Paste®. WARNING- THIS IS SUPER HOT

Jolly Nuggets

Jolly Nuggets

Jolly Nuggets

$6.99

Crispy chicken nuggets tossed in secret Jolly Chicken spices and served with a side of jolly sauce

Hot Honey Nuggets

Hot Honey Nuggets

$7.99

Crispy chicken nuggets tossed in hot honey

Jolly Waffle Fries

Crunchy Waffle Fries

Crunchy Waffle Fries

$3.99

all time favorite of crunchy delishiousness

Hot Honey Waffle Fries

Hot Honey Waffle Fries

$4.99

Crunchy waffle fries drizzled with hot honey

Beverages

Coke

Coke

$2.99

When was the last time you had an Ice cold 12 oz can of Coca Cola? Yep, that's too long.

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke might be even more popular than water.

Gingerale

Gingerale

$2.99

Sweet, citrusy, and a little peppery.

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.99

Oh, behold the beauty and elegance of simple spring water. Of course, the formation of hydrogen and oxygen molecules and the subsequent formation of water are two different things. That's because even when hydrogen and oxygen molecules mix, they still need a spark of energy to form water.

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

How Do You Get Your Jollys?

Website

Location

2590 Broadbridge Avenue, Stratford, CT 06614

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Windmill Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
400 Hollister St Stratford, CT 06615
View restaurantnext
Mangoz Bar & Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
2162 Barnum Ave Stratford, CT 06615
View restaurantnext
Frankie's Diner
orange starNo Reviews
1660 Barnum Ave Bridgeport, CT 06610
View restaurantnext
COPPS ISLAND OYSTER SHACK - BROWNS MARINA, STRATFORD
orange starNo Reviews
638 Selby's Pond Road Stratford, CT 06615
View restaurantnext
Bagel Boutique
orange starNo Reviews
940 Ferry Blvd Stratford, CT 06614
View restaurantnext
PizzaCo - ​​​​​​​1625 Stratford Ave, Stratford, CT
orange star4.6 • 976
​​​​​​​1625 Stratford Ave, Stratford, CT Stratford, CT 06615
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Stratford

PizzaCo - ​​​​​​​1625 Stratford Ave, Stratford, CT
orange star4.6 • 976
​​​​​​​1625 Stratford Ave, Stratford, CT Stratford, CT 06615
View restaurantnext
Cricket Car Hop
orange star4.5 • 329
900 Access Rd Stratford, CT 06615
View restaurantnext
Whiskey Barrel - E Main Street
orange star4.0 • 106
251 E. Main Street Stratford, CT 06614
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Stratford
Bridgeport
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Milford
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Shelton
review star
Avg 4 (16 restaurants)
Orange
review star
Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)
Fairfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
West Haven
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Ansonia
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Monroe
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Westport
review star
Avg 4.2 (40 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston