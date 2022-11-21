Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jolly Ollies Pizza & Pub 82 New Shackle Island Rd

82 New Shackle Island Rd

Hendersonville, TN 37075

Teasers

Garlic Cheese Loaf

$6.50

Cream Cheese Jalapeño Poppers

$5.25

Cheesy Bread

$8.95

Chicken Tenders

$6.50

Steak Cut Fries

$3.50

Breadsticks

$5.25

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.25

Fried Pickle Spears

$5.25

Fish & Chips

$7.95

Meatball Sliders

$6.79

Wings

Jumbo Chicken Wings (1/2 Dozen)

$9.00

Jumbo Chicken Wings (Dozen)

$17.00

Jumbo Chicken Wings (Big 18 Plate)

$25.00

Pastas

Spaghetti

$8.95

Baked Ziti & Sausage

$11.95

Chicken Alfredo Pasta

$13.25

Chicken Pesto Spaghetti

$11.95

Spicy Garlic Shrimp Scampi Pasta

$15.25

Shimp Alfredo

$15.25

Salads

House Salad (Half)

$5.25

House Salad (Full)

$7.95

Chopped Chef Salad (Half)

$6.50

Chopped Chef Salad (Full)

$9.95

Greek Salad (Half)

$5.25

Greek Salad (Full)

$7.95

Caesar Salad (Half)

$5.95

Caesar Salad (Full)

$8.95

Side Salad

$3.75

Grinders

The BIG Dipper Grinder

$11.95+

Ollie's Special Grinder

$11.95+

Roast Beef Trio Grinder

$11.95+

Philly Steak Grinder

$10.95+

Meatball Grinder

$10.95+

Roast Beef Grinder

$10.95+

Turkey Grinder

$10.95+

Ham Grinder

$10.95+

Pizza Grinder

$9.95+

Funky Chicken Grinder

$9.95+

Veggie Supreme Grinder

$10.95+

Homemade Dessert

New York Style Cheesecake

$5.95

Tiramisu

$5.95

Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Kids

Kid's Spaghetti Bread, and Juice

$5.25

Kids Alfredo & Juice

$6.25

7" Kids Pizza & Juice

$6.50

Kid's Fish, Fries & Juice

$5.25

Kid's Chicken Tender, Fries & Juice

$5.25

Drinks

Coke

$2.25

Coke 2 Liter

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke 2 Liter

$2.99

Dr Pepper 2 Liter

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Ginger Ale

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Root Beer

$2.25

Root Beer 2 Liter

$2.99

Sprite

$2.25

Sprite 2 Liter

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Unsweet Tea

$2.25

Create Your Own

10" Create Your Own Pizza

$8.00

12" Create Your Own Pizza

$10.00

14" Create Your Own Pizza

$13.00

12" Cauliflower Create Your Own

$13.00

House Specialties

Funky Chicken Pizza

$13.00+

Spanish Delight Pizza

$13.00+

Beef, Jalapeños, Onions

Popeye Pizza

$13.00+

Maui Wowee Pizza

$13.00+

Veg Head Pizza

$13.00+

10" Specialty Half & Half

12" Specialty Half & Half

14' Specialty Half & Half

Premium Specialties

Green Island Pizza

$15.00+

Shipwreck Pizza

$15.00+

Ollie Supreme Pizza

$15.00+

Chicken Florentine Pizza

$15.00+

10" Specialty Half & Half

12" Specialty Half & Half

14' Specialty Half & Half

Sides

Ranch

$0.95

Bleu Cheese

$0.95

Celery

$1.00

Garlic Butter

$0.75

BBQ

$0.95

Blazin

$0.95

Buffalo

$0.95

Garlic Parmesan

$0.95

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Mild Sauce

$1.00

Sweet Chili

$0.95

Extra Dressing

$0.95

Garlic Bread

$1.00

Banana Pepper

$1.00

Black Olive

$1.00

Green Olive

$1.00

Mushroom

$1.00

Jalapeno

$1.00

Meatballs w/sauce and cheese

$5.00

Plain 2 Meatballs

$4.00

Grilled chicken

$3.00

5 Shrimp

$4.00

1 Fish

$3.50

Anchovies

$1.00

Au Jus Sauce

$1.50

Big Marinara

$3.00

Small Marinara

$1.00

Big Alfredo

$3.00

Small Alfredo

$1.00

Malt Vinegar

$1.00

Mayo

$1.00

Pizza Sauce

$1.00

Catering/Buffet

Jumbo House Salad

$35.00

Jumbo Ziti & Sausage

$85.00

Jumbo Spaghetti/ Meatballs

$85.00

Jumbo Chicken Alfredo

$115.00

Jumbo Shrimp Alfredo

$136.00

Classic Lasagna

$115.00

Jumbo Shrimp Scampi

$155.00

Jumbo Chicken Pesto

$115.00

Charcuterie Board

$100.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$65.00

Bruschetta w/mozzarella

$40.00

Bruschetta w/parmesan

$27.00

Buffet 20/person

$20.00

Buffet 25/person

$25.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Your hometown go-to place for great food, drinks and entertainment!

Location

82 New Shackle Island Rd, Hendersonville, TN 37075

Directions

