Jolly Ollies Pizza & Pub 82 New Shackle Island Rd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Your hometown go-to place for great food, drinks and entertainment!
Location
82 New Shackle Island Rd, Hendersonville, TN 37075
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Someone’s In the Kitchen - 109 D Walton Ferry Rd.
No Reviews
109 D Walton Ferry Rd. Hendersonville, TN 37075
View restaurant
Sanders Ferry Pizza & Pub - 248 Sanders Ferry
No Reviews
248 C Sanders Ferry Rd Hendersonville, TN 37075
View restaurant
Rock N Roll Sushi - TN-007 - Hendersonville, TN
No Reviews
217 Indian Lake Blvd Hendersonville, TN 37075
View restaurant
Slow Burn Hot Chicken - Hendersonville
No Reviews
387 East Main Street Hendersonville, TN 37075
View restaurant
More near Hendersonville