Jolly's Street Pizza 835 Egg harbor Rd

835 Egg harbor Rd

Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235

16" Pizza
16" Street Supreme Pizza

12" Street Supreme Pizza

12" Street Supreme Pizza

$21.99

Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, Green pepper, Black olive

12" Hawaiian Pizza

12" Hawaiian Pizza

$20.99

Canadian bacon, Pineapple

12" The Garden Pizza

12" The Garden Pizza

$20.99

Mushroom, Onion, Green pepper, Tomato, Black olive

12" All Meat Pizza

12" All Meat Pizza

$22.99

Sausage, Canadian bacon, Pepperoni and Bacon

12" Street Chicken Pizza

12" Street Chicken Pizza

$20.99

Garlic olive oil base, Chicken, Bacon, Onion, Ranch sauce drizzled on top

12" Cheese Pizza

12" Cheese Pizza

$14.49

12" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$21.99

BBQ sauce base, chicken, onion, bacon

16" Street Supreme Pizza

16" Street Supreme Pizza

$27.49

Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, Green pepper, Black olive

16" Hawaiian Pizza

16" Hawaiian Pizza

$24.49

Canadian bacon, Pineapple

16" The Garden Pizza

16" The Garden Pizza

$24.49

Mushroom, Onion, Green pepper, Tomato, Black olive

16" All Meat Pizza

16" All Meat Pizza

$28.49

Sausage, Canadian bacon, Pepperoni and Bacon.

16" Street Chicken Pizza

16" Street Chicken Pizza

$25.49

Garlic olive oil base, Chicken, Bacon, Onion, Ranch sauce drizzled on top

16" Cheese Pizza

16" Cheese Pizza

$17.99
16" BBQ Chicken Pizza

16" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$25.49

Garlic olive oil base, Chicken, Bacon, Onion, Ranch sauce drizzled on top

Create a Pizza

12" Pizza

$14.49

Build your own pizza.

16" Pizza

$17.99

Build your own pizza.

Appetizers

Breadsticks

Breadsticks

$6.99

6 Breadsticks toasted with garlic olive oil, topped with parmesan cheese and served with our homemade red sauce.

3 Cheese Flat Bread

3 Cheese Flat Bread

$8.99

Garlic Olive Oil base with mozzarella, cheddar, parmesan cheese, sprinkled with oregano. Served with a cup of our fabulous red sauce.

Extras

Cup of Red Sauce

$0.75

Our homemade red sauce is perfect for dipping.

Cup of Ranch

$0.75
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

835 Egg harbor Rd, Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235

