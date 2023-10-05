Jomigo’s

Breakfast

Breakfast Wrap

$9.00

Egg Bites

$4.00

French Bee

$8.00

Sandwiches

All Beef Hot Dog

$5.00

California Club

$12.00

Turkey, Bacon, Provolone Cheese, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

Cuban

$11.00

Ham, Pork, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, Mayo, Mustard

Duck, Duck, Brie

$14.00

Duck, Brie Cheese, Apples, Honey Drizzle, Amigo's Chipotle Sauce

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

American Cheese, Cheddar, Swiss

Magic Moment

$12.00

Roast Beef, American Cheese,Green Peppers, Red Peppers, Pepperoncini, Amigo's Chipotle Sauce

Orlando Wise Guy

$11.00

Salami, Pepperoni, Pastrami, Provolone Cheese, Pepperoncini, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Oil & Vinegar, Truffle Oil, Italian Seasoning, Joe's Remi

Rachael

$11.00

Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, Thousand Island Dressing

The Jomigo

$13.00

Roast Beef, Turkey, Pastrami, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickles, Joe's Remi, Amigo's Chipotle Sauce

The Motherclucker

$12.00

Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Red Peppers, Onions, Balsamic Drizzle

The THC

$12.00

Turkey, Ham, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickles, Mayo, Mustard

Three Little Pigs

$12.00

Ham, Prosciutto, Bacon, Gouda Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Peppers, Spicy, Mustard, Joe's Remi

Tuna Melt

$11.00

Tuna Salad, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions

Vegan Sandwiches

Big Bird Is Safe

$13.00

Turkeyless Slices, Vegan Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Vegan Remoulade

Liberty Bell

$14.00

Meatless Steak, Vegan Cheese, Green Peppers, Red Peppers, Onions, Vegan Mayo

Pigless Porker

$14.00

Pigless BBQ, Vegan Cheese, Onions, Spicy Vegan Mayo

Save The Beast

$13.00

Beefless Slices, Vegan Cheese, Lettuce, Red Peppers, Onions, Vegan Mayo

The Freakin Vegan

$15.00

Turkeyless & Beefless Slices, Pigless BBQ, Vegan Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions

BYO Sandwiches

Build Your Own

Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Housemade Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Sides

Chips

$1.00

Extra Pickle

$1.00

Pasta Salad

$3.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Beverages

Bottled Water

$3.00

Bubbly

$2.00

Celcius

$4.00

Gatorade

$3.00

Hibiscus Tea

$10.00

Kevita

$5.00

Naked

$5.00

Ramun Asian Soda

$4.50

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Stubborn Soda - Agave Vanilla Cream

$3.50

Stubborn Soda - Black Cherry

$3.50

Stubborn Soda - Cola

$3.50

Stubborn Soda - Lemon Berry Acai

$3.50

Stubborn Soda - Pineapple Cream

$3.50

Stubborn Soda - Root Beer

$3.50

Stubborn Soda - Zero Sugar Cola

$3.50

Rochelle’s Bean & Boba Bar

Boba

Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$7.50

Hibiscus Milk Tea

$7.50

Mango Milk Tea

$7.50

Taro Milk Tea

$7.50

Thai Tea

$7.50

Ube Milk Tea

$7.50

Sleepy Hollow

$8.50

Coffee

Americano

$6.50

Cafe con Leche

$6.50

Cappucino

$6.50

Cold Brew

$5.50

Cup o' Joe

$3.50

Espresso Shot (Double)

$6.00

Espresso Shot (Single)

$3.50

Latte

$6.50

Jack o' Latte

$7.50

Tea

Black Tea

$3.50

Retail Coffee Bags

Colombian

$17.00

Devonian

$17.00

Ethiopia

$17.00

Guatemala

$17.00

Mexico

$17.00

Nicaragua

$17.00

Decaf

$17.00

Retail J. Bauer

Tumbler

$25.00