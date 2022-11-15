Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Burgers

Jon Smith Subs 80033 Clinton Township, MI

review star

No reviews yet

16031 Fifteen Mile Rd

Clinton Township, MI 48168

Popular Items

Large Fry
Steak Bomb 6"
The Cuban

STEAK

Classic Steak 6"

$7.50

Grilled onions, provolone & mayo

Steak Bomb 6"

$7.95

Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, provolone & mayo

Teriyaki Steak 6"

$7.75

Grilled onions, mushrooms, teriyaki sauce, provolone, mayo & topped with sesame seeds

Cajun Steak 6"

$7.75

Grilled onions & jalapeno with spicy Cajun seasoning, hickory sauce, provolone & mayo

Classic Steak 12"

$11.95

Grilled onions, provolone & mayo

Steak Bomb 12"

$12.95

Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, provolone & mayo

Teriyaki Steak 12"

$12.50

Grilled onions, mushrooms, teriyaki sauce, provolone, mayo & topped with sesame seeds

Cajun Steak 12"

$12.50

Grilled onions & jalapeno with spicy Cajun seasoning, hickory sauce, provolone & mayo

CHICKEN

Classic Chicken 6"

$7.50

Grilled onions, provolone & mayo

Chicken Bomb 6"

$7.95

Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, provolone & mayo

Teriyaki Chicken 6"

$7.95

Grilled onions, mushrooms, teriyaki sauce, provolone, mayo & topped with sesame seeds

Cajun Chicken 6"

$7.95

Grilled on ions & jalapeno with spicy Cajun seasoning, hickory sauce, provolone & mayo

Crispy Chicken 6''

$7.95

Maple Bacon Chicken 6"

$7.95

Lettuce, tomatoes, Hellman's mayo & maple syrup

Classic Chicken 12"

$11.95

Grilled onions, provolone & mayo

Chicken Bomb 12"

$12.95

Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, provolone & mayo

Teriyaki Chicken 12"

$12.50

Grilled onions, mushrooms, teriyaki sauce, provolone, mayo & topped with sesame seeds

Cajun Chicken 12"

$12.50

Grilled on ions & jalapeno with spicy Cajun seasoning, hickory sauce, provolone & mayo

Crispy Chicken 12''

$12.95

Maple Bacon Chicken 12"

$12.95

Lettuce, tomatoes, Hellman's mayo & maple syrup

DELI

Garden Veggies 6"

$6.95

Ham & Cheese 6"

$7.50

Turkey Breast 6"

$7.50

Authentic Italian 6"

$7.50

Roast Beef 6"

$7.50

Tuna Salad Sub 6"

$7.50

Garden Veggies 12"

$10.95

Ham & Cheese 12"

$11.95

Turkey Breast 12"

$11.95

Authentic Italian 12"

$11.95

Roast Beef 12"

$11.95

Tuna Salad Sub 12"

$11.95

Triple Deli Classic 12"

$13.95

GRILLED

Cheeseburger 6"

$7.50

Grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, pickle & provolone cheese

Cheesburger Bomb 6"

$7.95

Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, provolone & mayo

Grilled Kielbasa 6"

$7.50

Kielbasa Bomb 6"

$7.95

Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, provolone & mayo

Hot Pastrami 6"

$7.50

Pastrami Bomb 6"

$7.95

Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, provolone & mayo

Meatball with Marinara 6"

$7.00

Meatball Bomb 6"

$7.95

Tuna Bomb 6"

$7.95

Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, provolone & mayo

BLT 6"

$7.50

Bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Grilled Veggies 6"

$6.95

Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes & provolone, topped with oil and vinegar

The Reuben

$9.50

The Cuban

$9.50

Cheeseburger 12"

$11.95

Grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, pickle & provolone cheese

Cheesburger Bomb 12"

$12.95

Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, provolone & mayo

Grilled Kielbasa 12"

$11.95

Kielbasa Bomb 12"

$12.95

Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, provolone & mayo

Hot Pastrami 12"

$11.95

Pastrami Bomb 12"

$12.95

Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, provolone & mayo

Meatball with Marinara 12"

$10.95

Meatball Bomb 12"

$12.95

Tuna Bomb 12"

$12.95

Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, provolone & mayo

BLT 12"

$11.95

Bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Grilled Veggies 12"

$10.95

Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes & provolone, topped with oil and vinegar

The Gator 12"

$14.95

Sirloin steak, chicken, kielbasa, onions & provolone in our swamp sauce, topped with bacon bits

KIDS/SALADS

Garden Salad

$6.95

Chef Salad

$10.45

Kid's Turkey

$4.50

Kid's Ham & Cheese

$4.50

Kid's Meatball

$4.50

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$4.50

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$5.50

MORE/DRINKS

Chips

$1.95

Small Fry

$3.50

Small Fountain

$2.50

Medium Fry

$3.75

Medium Fountain

$2.75

Large Fry

$3.95

Large Fountain

$2.95

Cookies

$1.95

Combos

Extra Meat

$3.50

Monster Drinks

$3.25

Side Of Sauce

$0.75
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

16031 Fifteen Mile Rd, Clinton Township, MI 48168

Directions

Gallery
Jon Smith Subs image
Jon Smith Subs image
Jon Smith Subs image

Map
