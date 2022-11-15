Sandwiches
Burgers
Jon Smith Subs 80033 Clinton Township, MI
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
16031 Fifteen Mile Rd, Clinton Township, MI 48168
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Nona's Pizza and Catering - 38389 Dodge Park Rd
4.8 • 617
38389 Dodge Park Rd Sterling Heights, MI 48312
View restaurant
Corner Kitchen - St. Clair Shores, MI
4.6 • 191
22428 Greater Mack Ave St Clair Shores, MI 48080
View restaurant
Beyond Juicery + Eatery - Grosse Pointe Woods
4.6 • 106
21110 Mack Ave Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Clinton Township
Omelette & Waffle Cafe - Northville Road
4.5 • 1,709
18900 Northville Rd Northville, MI 48167
View restaurant
More near Clinton Township