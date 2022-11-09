Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jon Smith Subs 80035 - Harrogate, TN

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

6327 Cumberland Gap Parkway

Suite 3

Harrogate, TN 37752

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

STEAK

Classic Steak 6"

$7.50

Grilled onions, provolone & mayo

Steak Bomb 6"

$7.95

Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, provolone & mayo

Teriyaki Steak 6"

$7.75

Grilled onions, mushrooms, teriyaki sauce, provolone, mayo & topped with sesame seeds

Italian Steak 6"

$7.75

Grilled onions & peppers sauteed in rich marinara sauce with oregano, provolone & topped with parmesan

Cajun Steak 6"

$7.75

Grilled onions & jalapeno with spicy Cajun seasoning, hickory sauce, provolone & mayo

Classic Steak 12"

$11.95

Grilled onions, provolone & mayo

Steak Bomb 12"

$12.95

Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, provolone & mayo

Teriyaki Steak 12"

$12.50

Grilled onions, mushrooms, teriyaki sauce, provolone, mayo & topped with sesame seeds

Italian Steak 12"

$12.50

Grilled onions & peppers sauteed in rich marinara sauce with oregano, provolone & topped with parmesan

Cajun Steak 12"

$12.50

Grilled onions & jalapeno with spicy Cajun seasoning, hickory sauce, provolone & mayo

CHICKEN

Classic Chicken 6"

$7.50

Grilled onions, provolone & mayo

Chicken Bomb 6"

$7.95

Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, provolone & mayo

Teriyaki Chicken 6"

$7.75

Grilled onions, mushrooms, teriyaki sauce, provolone, mayo & topped with sesame seeds

Italian Chicken 6"

$7.75

Grilled onions & peppers sauteed in rich marinara sauce with oregano, provolone & topped with parmesan

Cajun Chicken 6"

$7.75

Grilled on ions & jalapeno with spicy Cajun seasoning, hickory sauce, provolone & mayo

Maple Bacon Chicken 6"

$7.95

Lettuce, tomatoes, Hellman's mayo & maple syrup

Crispy Chicken 6''

$7.95

Classic Chicken 12"

$11.95

Grilled onions, provolone & mayo

Chicken Bomb 12"

$12.95

Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, provolone & mayo

Teriyaki Chicken 12"

$12.50

Grilled onions, mushrooms, teriyaki sauce, provolone, mayo & topped with sesame seeds

Italian Chicken 12"

$12.50

Grilled onions & peppers sauteed in rich marinara sauce with oregano, provolone & topped with parmesan

Cajun Chicken 12"

$12.50

Grilled on ions & jalapeno with spicy Cajun seasoning, hickory sauce, provolone & mayo

Maple Bacon Chicken 12"

$12.95

Lettuce, tomatoes, Hellman's mayo & maple syrup

Crispy Chicken 12''

$12.95

DELI

Garden Veggies 6"

$6.95

Ham & Cheese 6"

$7.50

Turkey Breast 6"

$7.50

Authentic Italian 6"

$7.50

Roast Beef 6"

$7.50

Tuna Salad Sub 6"

$7.50

Tuna Bomb 6"

$7.95

Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, provolone & mayo

Papa Wally 6''

$7.50Out of stock

Fried Bologna 6''

$7.50

Garden Veggies 12"

$10.95

Ham & Cheese 12"

$11.95

Turkey Breast 12"

$11.95

Authentic Italian 12"

$11.95

Roast Beef 12"

$11.95

Tuna Salad Sub 12"

$11.95

Tuna Bomb 12"

$12.95

Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, provolone & mayo

Triple Deli Classic 12"

$13.95

Papa Wally 12''

$11.95Out of stock

Fried Bologna 12''

$11.95

GRILLED

Cheeseburger 6"

$7.50

Grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, pickle & provolone cheese

Cheesburger Bomb 6"

$7.95

Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, provolone & mayo

Grilled Kielbasa 6"

$7.50

Kielbasa Bomb 6"

$7.95

Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, provolone & mayo

Hot Pastrami 6"

$7.50

Pastrami Bomb 6"

$7.95

Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, provolone & mayo

Meatball with Marinara 6"

$7.95

Meatball Bomb 6"

$7.95

Tuna Bomb 6"

$7.95

Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, provolone & mayo

BLT 6"

$7.50

Bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Grilled Veggies 6"

$6.95

Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes & provolone, topped with oil and vinegar

The Reuben

$9.50

The Cuban

$9.50

Cheeseburger 12"

$11.95

Grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, pickle & provolone cheese

Cheesburger Bomb 12"

$12.95

Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, provolone & mayo

Grilled Kielbasa 12"

$11.95

Kielbasa Bomb 12"

$12.95

Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, provolone & mayo

Hot Pastrami 12"

$11.95

Pastrami Bomb 12"

$12.95

Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, provolone & mayo

Meatball with Marinara 12"

$11.95

Meatball Bomb 12"

$12.95

Tuna Bomb 12"

$12.95

Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, provolone & mayo

BLT 12"

$11.95

Bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Grilled Veggies 12"

$10.95

Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes & provolone, topped with oil and vinegar

The Gator 12"

$14.95

Sirloin steak, chicken, kielbasa, onions & provolone in our swamp sauce, topped with bacon bits

Harrogate Exclusives

Meatza Pizza 12''

$13.95

Meatza Pizza Bomb 12''

$14.95

Chicken Salad Sub 6''

$6.95

Chicken Salad Sub 12''

$10.95

Chicken Salad Bomb 6''

$7.50

Chicken Salad Bomb 12''

$11.95

BBQ Pork Sub 6''

$6.95

BBQ Pork Sub 12''

$10.95

KIDS/SALADS

Garden Salad

$6.95

Chef Salad

$10.45

Kid's Turkey

$4.50

Kid's Ham & Cheese

$4.50

Kid's Meatball

$4.50

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$4.50

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$5.50

MORE/DRINKS

Chips

$1.95

Small Fry

$3.50

Small Fountain

$2.25

Medium Fry

$3.75

Medium Fountain

$2.50

Large Fry

$3.95

Large Fountain

$2.75

Cookies

$1.75

Combos

Extra Meat

$3.25

Monster Drinks

$3.00

Side Of Sauce

$0.50

Side Of Sauce

$0.75
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Jon Smith Subs is not your typical sub shop. All our sandwiches and salads are made to order, and our chicken, steak and burgers are cooked fresh on a real flat-top grill. Our fries are also made to order, not held warm, so please allow us enough time to properly prepare your order so you can enjoy the freshest and most flavorful subs, salads, and fries you have ever eaten.

Location

6327 Cumberland Gap Parkway, Suite 3, Harrogate, TN 37752

Directions

