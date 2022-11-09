Jon Smith Subs 80035 - Harrogate, TN
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Jon Smith Subs is not your typical sub shop. All our sandwiches and salads are made to order, and our chicken, steak and burgers are cooked fresh on a real flat-top grill. Our fries are also made to order, not held warm, so please allow us enough time to properly prepare your order so you can enjoy the freshest and most flavorful subs, salads, and fries you have ever eaten.
Location
6327 Cumberland Gap Parkway, Suite 3, Harrogate, TN 37752
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Crater City Coffee Company
No Reviews
2023 West Cumberland Avenue Middlesboro, KY 40965
View restaurant
Sauced: Pizza. Pasta. Salad - Pineville
No Reviews
107 S. Pine Street Pineville, KY 40977
View restaurant