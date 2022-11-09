Jon Smith Subs 80035 - Harrogate, TN

Restaurant info

Jon Smith Subs is not your typical sub shop. All our sandwiches and salads are made to order, and our chicken, steak and burgers are cooked fresh on a real flat-top grill. Our fries are also made to order, not held warm, so please allow us enough time to properly prepare your order so you can enjoy the freshest and most flavorful subs, salads, and fries you have ever eaten.