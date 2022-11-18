Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jon Smith Subs 80005 Las Vegas NV

873 Reviews

$

9701 W Flamingo Rd

Suite 2

Las Vegas, NV 89147

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

STEAK

Classic Steak 6"

$7.50

Grilled onions, provolone & mayo

Steak Bomb 6"

$7.95

Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, provolone & mayo

Teriyaki Steak 6"

$7.75

Grilled onions, mushrooms, teriyaki sauce, provolone, mayo & topped with sesame seeds

Cajun Steak 6"

$7.75

Grilled onions & jalapeno with spicy Cajun seasoning, hickory sauce, provolone & mayo

Steak & Cheese w/Onions 6"

$7.50

Fajita Party Sub Steak 6''

$8.50

Mushroom Steak 6"

$7.50

Pepper Steak 6"

$7.50

Italian Steak 6"

$7.75

Grilled onions & peppers sauteed in rich marinara sauce with oregano, provolone & topped with parmesan

Classic Steak 12"

$11.95

Grilled onions, provolone & mayo

Steak Bomb 12"

$12.95

Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, provolone & mayo

Teriyaki Steak 12"

$12.50

Grilled onions, mushrooms, teriyaki sauce, provolone, mayo & topped with sesame seeds

Cajun Steak 12"

$12.50

Grilled onions & jalapeno with spicy Cajun seasoning, hickory sauce, provolone & mayo

Steak & Cheese w/Onions 12"

$11.95

Fajita Party Sub Steak 12''

$13.95

`Mushrooms Steak 12"

$11.95

Pepper Steak 12"

$11.95

Italian Steak 12"

$12.50

Grilled onions & peppers sauteed in rich marinara sauce with oregano, provolone & topped with parmesan

Cajun Steak 12"

$12.50

Grilled onions & jalapeno with spicy Cajun seasoning, hickory sauce, provolone & mayo

Teriyaki Steak 12"

$12.50

Grilled onions, mushrooms, teriyaki sauce, provolone, mayo & topped with sesame seeds

CHICKEN

Classic Chicken 6"

$7.50

Grilled onions, provolone & mayo

Chicken Bomb 6"

$7.95

Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, provolone & mayo

Teriyaki Chicken 6"

$7.75

Grilled onions, mushrooms, teriyaki sauce, provolone, mayo & topped with sesame seeds

Italian Chicken 6"

$7.75

Grilled onions & peppers sauteed in rich marinara sauce with oregano, provolone & topped with parmesan

Cajun Chicken 6"

$7.75

Grilled on ions & jalapeno with spicy Cajun seasoning, hickory sauce, provolone & mayo

Maple Bacon Chicken 6"

$7.75

Lettuce, tomatoes, Hellman's mayo & maple syrup

Grilled Chicken Sub 6"

$7.50

Bacon Chicken 6"

$7.50

BBQ Bacon Chicken 6"

$7.75

Crispy Chicken 6''

$9.33

Classic Chicken 12"

$11.95

Grilled onions, provolone & mayo

Chicken Bomb 12"

$12.95

Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, provolone & mayo

Teriyaki Chicken 12"

$12.50

Grilled onions, mushrooms, teriyaki sauce, provolone, mayo & topped with sesame seeds

Italian Chicken 12"

$12.50

Grilled onions & peppers sauteed in rich marinara sauce with oregano, provolone & topped with parmesan

Cajun Chicken 12"

$12.50

Grilled on ions & jalapeno with spicy Cajun seasoning, hickory sauce, provolone & mayo

Maple Bacon Chicken 12"

$12.95

Lettuce, tomatoes, Hellman's mayo & maple syrup

Grilled Chicken Sub 12"

$12.50

Bacon Chicken 12"

$12.50

BBQ Bacon Chicken 12"

$12.95

Crispy Chicken 12''

$11.95

DELI

Garden Veggies 6"

$6.95

Ham & Cheese 6"

$7.50

Turkey Breast 6"

$7.50

Authentic Italian 6"

$7.50

Roast Beef 6"

$7.50

Tuna Salad Sub 6"

$7.50

Garden Veggies 12"

$10.95

Ham & Cheese 12"

$11.95

Turkey Breast 12"

$11.95

Authentic Italian 12"

$11.95

Roast Beef 12"

$11.95

Tuna Salad Sub 12"

$11.95

Triple Deli Classic 12"

$13.95

GRILLED

Cheeseburger 6"

$7.50

Grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, pickle & provolone cheese

Cheesburger Bomb 6"

$7.95

Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, provolone & mayo

Grilled Kielbasa 6"

$7.50

Kielbasa Bomb 6"

$7.95

Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, provolone & mayo

Hot Pastrami 6"

$7.50

Pastrami Bomb 6"

$7.95

Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, provolone & mayo

Meatball with Marinara 6"

$7.50

Meatball Bomb 6"

$7.95

Tuna Bomb 6"

$7.95

Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, provolone & mayo

BLT 6"

$7.50

Bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Grilled Veggies 6"

$6.95

Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes & provolone, topped with oil and vinegar

Maple Bacon Chicken 6"

$7.75

Lettuce, tomatoes, Hellman's mayo & maple syrup

The Reuben

$9.50

The Cuban

$9.50

Cheeseburger 12"

$11.95

Grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, pickle & provolone cheese

Cheesburger Bomb 12"

$12.95

Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, provolone & mayo

Grilled Kielbasa 12"

$11.95

Kielbasa Bomb 12"

$12.95

Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, provolone & mayo

Hot Pastrami 12"

$11.95

Pastrami Bomb 12"

$12.95

Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, provolone & mayo

Meatball with Marinara 12"

$11.95

Meatball Bomb 12"

$12.95

Tuna Bomb 12"

$12.95

Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, provolone & mayo

BLT 12"

$11.95

Bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Grilled Veggies 12"

$10.95

Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes & provolone, topped with oil and vinegar

Maple Bacon Chicken 12"

$12.95

Lettuce, tomatoes, Hellman's mayo & maple syrup

The Gator 12"

$14.95

Sirloin steak, chicken, kielbasa, onions & provolone in our swamp sauce, topped with bacon bits

KIDS/SALADS

Garden Salad

$6.95

Kid's Turkey

$4.50

Kid's Ham & Cheese

$4.50

Kid's Meatball

$4.50

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$4.50

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$5.50

MORE/DRINKS

Chips

$1.95

Small Fry

$3.50

Small Fountain

$2.50

Medium Fry

$3.75

Medium Fountain

$2.75

Large Fry

$3.95

Large Fountain

$2.95

Cookies

$1.95

Combos

Extra Meat

$3.50

Milkshake

$4.79

Smoothie

$4.79

Monster Drinks

$3.25

Brownie

$2.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

9701 W Flamingo Rd, Suite 2, Las Vegas, NV 89147

Directions

Gallery
Jon Smith Subs image
Jon Smith Subs image
Jon Smith Subs image

Similar restaurants in your area

Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill - Grand Canyon & W Flamingo
orange star4.1 • 287
9809 W Flamingo Rd Las Vegas, NV 89147
View restaurantnext
Rollin Smoke BBQ #2 - Grand Canyon & Flamingo
orange star4.4 • 1,794
4115 S Grand Canyon Dr Las Vegas, NV 89147
View restaurantnext
Rise & Shine, a steak & egg place - Summerlin
orange star4.1 • 2,856
9827 W Flamingo Rd Las Vegas, NV 89147
View restaurantnext
TOASTI - Fort Apache
orange starNo Reviews
4845 S Fort Apache Rd Unit D Las Vegas, NV 89147
View restaurantnext
Strega - 5025 S Fort Apache Rd #104
orange starNo Reviews
5025 S Fort Apache Rd #104, Las Vegas, NV 89148
View restaurantnext
Sagos - Fort Apache
orange starNo Reviews
4790 S Fort Apache Rd Ste E, Las Vegas, NV 89147
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Las Vegas

Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.6 • 5,966
3824 Paradise Rd. Las Vegas, NV 89169
View restaurantnext
Volcano Grille, Japanese Protein House
orange star4.5 • 5,415
7150 S. Durango Drive Las Vegas, NV 89113
View restaurantnext
Dirt Dog - Rainbow Blvd
orange star4.6 • 5,374
8390 S. Rainbow Blvd. #100 Las Vegas, NV 89139
View restaurantnext
PBR Rock Bar & Grill
orange star4.0 • 5,114
3663 S Las Vegas Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89109
View restaurantnext
Tacos & Beer
orange star4.5 • 4,658
3900 Paradise Rd Las Vegas, NV 89169
View restaurantnext
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Blue Diamond
orange star4.8 • 3,958
5020 Blue Diamond Rd Las Vegas, NV 89139
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Las Vegas
North Las Vegas
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Henderson
review star
Avg 4.3 (77 restaurants)
Boulder City
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Bullhead City
review star
No reviews yet
Kingman
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Saint George
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Lake Havasu City
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Colorado City
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Springdale
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston