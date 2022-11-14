Jon Smith Subs 80028 Meridian - QRS
231 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
150 S.Ten Mile Road, Ste.140, Meridian, ID 83642
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Gandolfos NY Deli - Right off the Ten mile Freeway exit!
No Reviews
755 S Vanguard Way Meridian, ID 83642
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Meridian
Ling & Louie's Asian Bar & Grill - Boise
4.5 • 4,429
3210 E Louise Dr Meridian, ID 83642
View restaurant
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - Meridian
4.2 • 1,243
3690 E Monarch Sky Ln Suite 100 Meridian, ID 83646
View restaurant
Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria - Eagle Island
4.5 • 1,165
6700 N Linder Rd 192 Meridian, ID 83646
View restaurant