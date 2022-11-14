Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jon Smith Subs 80028 Meridian - QRS

231 Reviews

$$

150 S.Ten Mile Road

Ste.140

Meridian, ID 83642

STEAK

Classic Steak 6"

$7.50

Grilled onions, provolone & mayo

Steak Bomb 6"

$7.95

Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, provolone & mayo

Teriyaki Steak 6"

$7.75

Grilled onions, mushrooms, teriyaki sauce, provolone, mayo & topped with sesame seeds

Cajun Steak 6"

$7.75

Grilled onions & jalapeno with spicy Cajun seasoning, hickory sauce, provolone & mayo

Classic Steak 12"

$11.95

Grilled onions, provolone & mayo

Steak Bomb 12"

$12.95

Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, provolone & mayo

Teriyaki Steak 12"

$12.50

Grilled onions, mushrooms, teriyaki sauce, provolone, mayo & topped with sesame seeds

Cajun Steak 12"

$12.50

Grilled onions & jalapeno with spicy Cajun seasoning, hickory sauce, provolone & mayo

Reg Finger Steak/Sm Fry & Med Drink

$10.95

Lrg Finger Steak/Sm Fry & Med Drink

$12.95

CHICKEN

Classic Chicken 6"

$7.50

Grilled onions, provolone & mayo

Chicken Bomb 6"

$7.95

Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, provolone & mayo

Teriyaki Chicken 6"

$7.75

Grilled onions, mushrooms, teriyaki sauce, provolone, mayo & topped with sesame seeds

Italian Chicken 6"

$7.75

Grilled onions & peppers sauteed in rich marinara sauce with oregano, provolone & topped with parmesan

Cajun Chicken 6"

$7.75

Grilled on ions & jalapeno with spicy Cajun seasoning, hickory sauce, provolone & mayo

Maple Bacon Chicken 6"

$7.95

Lettuce, tomatoes, Hellman's mayo & maple syrup

Crispy Chicken 6''

$7.95

Classic Chicken 12"

$11.95

Grilled onions, provolone & mayo

Chicken Bomb 12"

$12.95

Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, provolone & mayo

Teriyaki Chicken 12"

$12.50

Grilled onions, mushrooms, teriyaki sauce, provolone, mayo & topped with sesame seeds

Italian Chicken 12"

$12.50

Grilled onions & peppers sauteed in rich marinara sauce with oregano, provolone & topped with parmesan

Cajun Chicken 12"

$12.50

Grilled on ions & jalapeno with spicy Cajun seasoning, hickory sauce, provolone & mayo

Maple Bacon Chicken 12"

$12.95

Lettuce, tomatoes, Hellman's mayo & maple syrup

Crispy Chicken 12''

$12.95

Chicken Finger Meal w/Small Fry & Drink

$9.95

DELI

Garden Veggies 6"

$6.95

Ham & Cheese 6"

$7.50

Turkey Breast 6"

$7.50

Authentic Italian 6"

$7.50

Roast Beef 6"

$7.50

Tuna Salad Sub 6"

$7.50

Garden Veggies 12"

$10.95

Ham & Cheese 12"

$11.95

Turkey Breast 12"

$11.95

Authentic Italian 12"

$11.95

Roast Beef 12"

$11.95

Tuna Salad Sub 12"

$11.95

Triple Deli Classic 12"

$13.95

GRILLED

Cheeseburger 6"

$7.50

Grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, pickle & provolone cheese

Cheesburger Bomb 6"

$7.95

Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, provolone & mayo

Grilled Kielbasa 6"

$7.50

Kielbasa Bomb 6"

$7.95

Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, provolone & mayo

Hot Pastrami 6"

$7.50

Pastrami Bomb 6"

$7.95

Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, provolone & mayo

Meatball with Marinara 6"

$7.50

Meatball Bomb 6"

$7.95

Tuna Bomb 6"

$7.95

Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, provolone & mayo

BLT 6"

$7.95

Bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Grilled Veggies 6"

$6.95

Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes & provolone, topped with oil and vinegar

Bacon Cheese Burger 6"

$7.95

Maple Bacon Chicken 6"

$7.95

Lettuce, tomatoes, Hellman's mayo & maple syrup

The Reuben

$9.50

The Cuban

$9.50

Cheeseburger 12"

$11.95

Grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, pickle & provolone cheese

Cheesburger Bomb 12"

$12.95

Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, provolone & mayo

Grilled Kielbasa 12"

$11.95

Kielbasa Bomb 12"

$12.95

Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, provolone & mayo

Hot Pastrami 12"

$11.95

Pastrami Bomb 12"

$12.95

Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, provolone & mayo

Meatball with Marinara 12"

$11.95

Meatball Bomb 12"

$12.95

Tuna Bomb 12"

$12.95

Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, provolone & mayo

BLT 12"

$11.95

Bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Grilled Veggies 12"

$10.95

Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes & provolone, topped with oil and vinegar

Maple Bacon Chicken 12"

$12.95

Lettuce, tomatoes, Hellman's mayo & maple syrup

The Gator 12"

$14.50

Sirloin steak, chicken, kielbasa, onions & provolone in our swamp sauce, topped with bacon bits

Bacon Cheese Burger 12"

$12.50

KIDS/SALADS

Garden Salad

$6.95

Chef Salad

$10.45

Kid's Turkey

$4.50

Kid's Ham & Cheese

$4.50

Kid's Meatball

$4.50

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$4.50

Kids Chicken Fingers & Small Fries

$5.50

MORE/DRINKS

Chips

$1.95

Small Fry

$3.50

Small Fountain

$2.50

Medium Fry

$3.75

Medium Fountain

$2.75

Large Fry

$3.95

Large Fountain

$2.95

Cookies

$1.95

Combos

Extra Meat

$3.50

Monster Drinks

$3.25

Water Cup

$0.25

Juice Box

$1.25

Onion Rings

$3.95

Side Of Sauce

$0.75
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

150 S.Ten Mile Road, Ste.140, Meridian, ID 83642

Directions

Gallery
Jon Smith Subs image
Jon Smith Subs image
Jon Smith Subs image

