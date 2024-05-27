- Home
Jon Smiths Subs- Sherwood Park 222 Baseline Road, Sherwood Park
222 Baseline Road
Sherwood Park, CN T8H 1S8
BREAKFAST CLASSICS
- Breakfast Bomb$5.00
Egg patty, Grilled onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, green peppers, provolone cheese & mayo on the bread.
- Steak, Egg & Cheese$7.25
Grilled marinated steak, egg patty, provolone cheese and mayo on bread.
- Ham, Egg & Cheese$5.00
Smoked Ham, egg patty, American cheese & mayo on bread
- Bacon, Egg & Cheese$5.00
Grilled crispy bacon stripes, egg patty, American cheese and mayo on bread.
- Sausage, Egg & Cheese$5.00
Garlic smoked sausage, egg patty, american cheese & mayo on bread
- Egg & Cheese$4.00
egg patty, american cheese & mayo on bread
HOT BOMBS
- The Bomb$7.25+
Marinated Grilled Steak or Chicken, Crispy Bacon, Onions, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Peppers, Provolone Cheese & mayonnaise on Bread
- Grilled Kielbasa$6.50+
Grilled kielbasa, Onions, Provolone Cheese & Yellow Mustard on Bread.
- Montreal Smoked Beef$6.95+
Grilled Montreal style smoked Beef, Onions, Provolone Cheese & Yellow Mustard on the bread.
- Crispy Chicken$6.95+
Crispy fried breaded chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, Provolone cheese & Mayo on the bread. You can also make it Buffalo style on special request.
- Grilled Italian$6.95+
Marinated Grilled Steak or Chicken with sprinkled Oregano, Onions, Peppers, Provolone cheese & Garnished with Parmesan Cheese.
- Grilled Veggie$5.00+
Grilled Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Provolone Cheese & Mayo on the bread. Optional Veggie Patty
DELI CLASSICS
- Italian Cold Cut$7.25+
Smoked Ham, Geneo Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, Provolone & Mayo and Sprinkled Oregano.
- Triple Deli Classic$13.50
Smoked Turkey Breast, Virginia Smoked Ham and Roast beef, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles & Mayo
- Turkey Breast$6.75+
Smoked Turkey Breast, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles & Mayo
- Ham & Cheese$6.75+
Virginia Smoked Ham, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles & Mayo
- The Club$12.95
Smoked Turkey Breast, Smoked Ham, Grilled Bacon, Lettuce & Mayo
- Roast Beef$6.50+
Roast Beef, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles & Mayo
- Tuna Salad$6.75+
Dolphin Safe Albacore Tuna, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles & Mayo
LOCAL FAVOURITES
- Gator$13.50
Marinated Grilled Steak and Chicken, Kielbasa, Bacon bits, grilled onions, Provolone Cheese & mixed in Swamp sauce.
- Teriyaki$7.95+
Marinated Grilled Steak or Chicken Cooked in Glazed Teriyaki sauce, Mushrooms, Provolone Cheese & mayonnaise on Bread
- Hot Cajun$7.95+
Marinated Grilled Steak or Chicken with Cajun Spice, Smokey sauce, Onions, Jalapenos, Provolone Cheese & mayonnaise on Bread
- The Cuban$10.95
Smoked Ham, Pork, Mojo, Pickles, Mayo & yellow Mustard & Swiss Cheese
- Reuban$10.95
Smoked Beef, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island & 1000 Island sauce.
- BLT$7.95+
Cripsy Grilled Bacon stripes, Raw Lettuce & Tomatoes, Mayo on the Bread
- Maple Bacon Chicken$7.95+
Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast cooked in Maple syrup, Grilled Bacon Strips, Raw (Tomatoes, Onions) and Mayo on the Bread.
222 Baseline Road, Sherwood Park, CN T8H 1S8