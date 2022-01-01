Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Jonah's Kitchen 2518 Wilshire Blvd

No reviews yet

2518 Wilshire Blvd

Santa Monica, CA 90403

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

KING WAGYU TACO
MEDITERRANEAN SALAD
COCHINITA PIBIL TACO

Ceviche

MI AMOR

$17.00

Yellowtail Ahi Tuna, Yuzu, Ponzu, Avocado, Sesame Seed, Crispy Shallot, Spicy Mayo, Crispy Flour Tortilla

PERUVIAN YELLOW TAIL CEVICHE

$19.00

Sashimi Grade Hamachi, Cucumber, Aji Limón, Red Onion, Tostadas

Aquachile Ceviche

$22.00

SHRIMP ACAPULCO

$15.00

TACOS/MULITA

KING WAGYU TACO

$7.00

"Snake River Farms" Wagyu Beef, Crispy Local Tortilla, Queso Fresco, Salsas, Pickled Onion

VEGAN TACO

$7.00

Impossible Meat Picadillo, Crunchy Local Tortilla, Aji Verde, Lettuce, Pickled Onion

BRISKET TACO

$9.00

16 Hour Smoked "Black Angus" Beef Brisket, Local Tortilla, Salsas, Pickled Onion, Queso Fresco

COCHINITA PIBIL TACO

$7.00

SHRIMP TACO

$8.00

POLLO TACO

$7.00

BRISKIT MULITA

$12.00

Two Corn Tortillas, 16 Hour Smoked "Black Angus" Beef Brisket, Grilled Cheese, Avocado Salsa

Corn Mulita

$10.00

PIBIL MULITA

$10.00

Two Corn Tortillas, Grilled Cheese, Banana Wrapped Yucatan Style Smoked Pork Shoulder, Avocado Salsa

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$6.00

AVOCADO & TOMATO TOSTADA

$10.00

TRUFFLE TACOS

$18.00

4 Tacos

3 Tacos

2 Tacos

Brunch Mains

Smoked Salmon Bagel

$22.00

Huevos Rancheros

$22.00

Avocado Toast

$18.00

Banana Bread Pancake

$18.00

Mochi Waffle

$20.00

Sunnyside Taco

$22.00

Breakfast Burrito

$18.00

Vegan Breakfast Burrito

$18.00

Green Eggs & Jam

$22.00

Picante Butter Steak (Entrecote)

$25.00

Jonahs Breakfast Sandwich

$18.00

Brisket And Eggs

$22.00

Brunch Sides

Eggs Side

$4.00

Toast Side

$3.00

Small Potato Side

$3.00

Salmon Side

$10.00

SANDWICHES

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$23.00

16 Hour Smoked Pork, Pretzel Bun, Pirate Sauce, Cole Slaw, House Pickles, Pickled Onion

BBQ BRISKET SANDWICH

$25.00

14 Hour Smoked "Black Angus" Beef Brisket, Pirate Sauce, Cole Slaw, Pickled Onion, House Pickles

JONAH'S BURGER

$22.00

Wagyu Beef Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion

SMALL PLATES

FARMERS MARKET VEGGIES

$12.00

Chefs Selection of Local Farmers Market Vegetables, Steamed and Sautéed with Olive Oils and Garlic

CRISPY POTATOES

$8.00

Crispy potatoes, Aji Verde

CHIPOTLE CREAM CORN

$11.00

Organic Sweet Corn, Chipotle, Peppers, Cream, Queso Fresco

FRIJOLES CHARROS

$8.00

Pinto and Kidney Beans, Peppers, Stew Tomato, Queso Fresco

Guac & Tostadas

$14.00

STEAMED RICE

$6.00

Coleslaw Side

$5.00

Crispy Truffle Potatoes

$11.00

Fried Banana

$6.00

HOUSE PICKLES

$7.00

SAUTEED KALE

$9.00

AVOCADO & TOMATO TOSTADA

$10.00

2 Bread Slices

$4.50

2 Tortillas

$3.00

Rice and Beans

$10.00

Grilled Veggies

$6.00

Mushrooms

$10.00

SALADS

MEDITERRANEAN SALAD

$12.00

Local Tomatoes, Cucumber, Red Onion, Celery, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese

WEDGE SALAD

$12.00

MIX GREEN SALAD

$8.00

Mix Greens, House Vinaigrette, Tomatoes

Beet Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Heirloom Salad

$14.00

Large Plates

Chef Specials

Cioppino Yucatan

$27.00

Chicken Enchiladas

$19.00

LOBSTER TACO

$12.00

Porkchops

$34.00

Shrimp N Grits

$21.00

Dessert

Banana Split

$12.00

Milk, cream, eggs, cane sugar and vanilla

DINELA

Dine LA menu special

Dine LA menu

$55.00

Large Plates

TEXAS BRISKET

$30.00

Black Angus brisket, salt & pepper, 14 hour almond wood smoked

PICANHA STEAK

$24.00

Brazilian Churrasco Style Steak 6 oz

RIBEYE STEAK

$34.00

Ribeye 10oz

VEGGIES SALTADO

$20.00

Peruvian Stir-Fry, Tomato, Red Onion, Scallion, Red Pepper, Served with Aji Verde and Rice.

LOMO SALTADO

$26.00

Peruvian Stir-Fry, Prime Sirloin, Tomato, Red Onion, Scallion, Red Pepper, Served with Aji Verde and Rice.

ARGENTINE PARILLA RIBS

$26.00

Salt & Pepper Spare Ribs

K-TOWN CHICKEN

$26.00

1/2 Chicken, Smoked Paprika, Lemon, Gochujang Sauce.

SPANISH LINGICA Grilled SAUSAGE (1)

$8.00

SPANISH LINGICA Grilled SAUSAGE (2)

$15.00

Lamb Chop

$35.00

Brochettes/Kabobs

$28.00

Filet Mignon, Onions, Green Bell Pepper

JONAHS PLATTER

$58.00

GOCHUJANG SALMON

$24.00

Grilled Norwegian Salmon, Korean Red Pepper Marinade.

PULPO

$26.00

Grilled Spanish Octopus, Roasted Tomato, Olive Oil, White Wine.

WOOD FIRED GARLIC SHRIMP

$26.00

Grilled whole, tossed with garlic butter

SHRIMP SALTADO

$26.00

Peruvian Stir-Fry, Shrimp, Tomato, Red Onion, Scallion, Red Pepper, Served with Aji Verde and Rice.

SURF N' TURF FOR 1

$36.00

SURF N' TURF FOR 2

$55.00

TOMAHAWK 😻

$120.00

Mussles

$22.00

Argentine Asado Platter

$72.00

DESSERT

PEACH COBBLER

$8.00

CHOCOLATE COBBLER

$8.00

SOFT SERVE ICE CREAM "CUSTARD"

$7.00

Cobbler Tray Take Out

$120.00

Banana Creme Cobbler

$8.00

Party Charges

Back Buyout

$2,500.08

Back Buyout

$750.00

Cleaning Fee

$200.00

Broken Glass

$200.00

Table Party Charge

$2,000.00

Special Menu Items

Jerk Chicken Tacos 6

Pibil Tacos 6

Ceviche 6

Dahlia Tacos 6

2 Small Vegan King

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a Chef Driven Fast Casual restaurant. Come in and make yourselves at home. You order your food at the counter, get a number then find a table to sit at. Our staff will be here to help you with any questions.

Location

2518 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90403

Directions

Jonah's Kitchen image
Jonah's Kitchen image

