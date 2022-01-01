  • Home
Jonah's Seafood House, 2601 Oyster Bar, and Market & Bake Shop 2601 N Main St

1,769 Reviews

$$

2601 N Main St

East Peoria, IL 61611

Order Again

To Go Apps

4 Ct. Oyster Rockefeller - To Go

$9.90

6 Ct. Oysters Rockefeller - To Go

$15.60

Charcuterie Board - To Go

$18.50

Crab & Shrimp Nachos - To Go

$9.90

Crab Cake - To Go

$14.90

Crab Rangoon - To Go

$9.90

Crab Tortilla Dip - To Go

$12.90

East Coast Blues - To Go

$11.80

Fried Oyster Appetizer - To Go

$13.90

Shrimp Cocktail - To Go

$14.90

Spinach & Artichoke Dip - To Go

$9.90

To Go Desserts

Creme Brulee - To Go

$8.00

Key Lime Pie - To Go

$7.50

Chocolate Cake - To Go

$8.00

Carrot Cake - To Go

$10.00

To Go Cocktails

Absolut Mule - To Go

$11.75

Tito's Mule - To Go

$11.75

Casamigos Blanco Margarita - To Go

$10.75

Patron Silver Margarita - To Go

$10.50

Maker's Mark Old Fashioned - To Go

$11.50

Templeton's Old Fashioned - To Go

$12.25

Absolut Citron Cosmo - To Go

$10.50

Grey Goose Le Citron Cosmo - To Go

$11.25

Tito's Dirty Martini with Bleu Cheese Olives - To Go

$11.25

Grey Goose Dirty Martini with Bleu Cheese Olives - To Go

$12.25

Rasperry Martini - To Go

$10.25

BLUE WHALE-TO GO

$11.75

To Go Entrees

Market 7 Layer - To Go

$9.50

Market Greens Salad - To Go

$6.50

Market Caesar - To Go

$8.50

Devil Bronzed Salmon - To Go

$27.80

Chai Thai Tuna - To Go

$35.80

Sesame Crusted Tuna - To Go

$35.80

Deep Fried Shrimp Entree - To Go

$22.90

1 Lobster Tail - To Go

$40.90

2 Lobster Tails - To Go

$75.90

Filet Mignon - To Go

$32.90

Fried Chicken Platter - To Go

$17.90

Shrimp Pascale - To Go

$24.90

Crawfish Etoufee - To Go

$24.90

Grilled Salmon - To Go

$25.90

Featured Entree - To Go

$34.95

Fish & Chips - To Go

$19.90

Jambalaya - To Go

$24.90

To Go Mates

Fish Fingers - To Go

$5.90

Mate's Fried Chicken - To Go

$5.90

Mate's Mac & Cheese - To Go

$5.90

Mate's Fried Shrimp - To Go

$5.90

To Go Sandwiches

Cod Sandwich - To Go

$16.90

Hang 5 Chicken Flat - To Go

$11.90

Seafood Flat - To Go

$15.50

Tomato Basil Flat - To Go

$9.90

Shrimp Sandwich - To Go

$18.90

Chicken Sandwich - To Go

$14.90

Chai Thai Tuna Burger - To Go

$12.90

Cheeseburger - To Go

$14.90

Crab Cake Sandwich - To Go

$15.90

Cuban Sandwich - To Go

$9.90

Italian Sandwich - To Go

$10.50

Chicken Salad Wrap - To Go

$8.99

Club Sandwich - To Go

$8.99

Turkey & Swiss Wrap - To Go

$7.99

Ham & Cheese Wrap - To Go

$7.99

Filet Sandwich - To Go

$16.90

To Go Sides

Chowder Cup - To Go

$5.50

Chowder Bowl - To Go

$10.90

Gumbo Cup - To Go

$5.50

Gumbo Bowl - To Go

$10.90

Red Beans & Rice Cup - To Go

$5.50

Red Beans and Rice Bowl - To Go

$10.90

Market 7 Layer Salad - To Go

$9.50

Market House Salad - To Go

$8.50

Market Caesar Salad - To Go

$8.50

Mash - To Go

$4.90

Au Gratins - To Go

$5.90

Fat Fries - To Go

$4.90

White Rice - To Go

$4.90

Cole Slaw - To Go

$4.90

Side of Artisan Bread - To Go

$2.50

French Onion Soup - To Go

$9.90

Skinny Fries - To Go

$4.90

Broccoli To Go

$5.90

B45

B45 Grilled Salmon & Cod

$19.90

B45 Chopped Filet

$19.90

B45 Fried Wild-Caught Gulf Shrimp

$19.90

B45 Garlic Butter Grilled Chicken Tenders

$19.90

B45 Smirnoff Martini

$6.00

B45 Beefeater Martini

$6.00

B45 Jim Beam Manhattan

$6.00

B45 Anchor Steam Draft

$3.00

B45 Drumheller Chardonnay

$4.00

B45 Drumheller Merlot

$4.00

B45 Dessert of the Day

check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

