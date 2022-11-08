Jonah's on Johnston
26 E Johnston St
Forsyth, GA 31029
Popular Items
Starters & Salads
Bread Sticks
Focaccia bread strips with mozzarella cheese, spices, and a side of marinara
Meatball App
2 of our generously sized meatballs topped with melted mozzarella cheese
Pretzels
4 baked pizza dough pretzels basted with garlic, olive oil, and parmigiana cheese, served with a side of marinara
Sub Spuds
Saucy Spud
Loaded baked potato wedges, cheese, bacon, and onion
Sm Garden Salad
Mixed greens, onion, green peppers, tomatoes, topped with mozzarella
Lg Garden Salad
Mixed greens, onion, green peppers, tomatoes, topped with mozzarella
Sm Greek Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, greek olives, and feta cheese
Lg Greek Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, greek olives, and feta cheese
Single Pretzel
Calzones
Meat Lovers Calzone
Ricotta, ground beef, bacon, italian sausage, and pepperoni
Veggie Lovers Calzone
Ricotta, spinach, mushroom, black olives, and green peppers
Chili Lime Calzone
Empanada calzone filled with ricotta, chicken, tomatoes, roasted red pepper sauce, and jalapenos. Served with avocado ranch.
Build Your Own Calzone
Super Sandwiches
Classic Ham Super Sandwich
Thinly sliced ham with mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, and italian dressing.
Italian Super Sandwich
Thinly sliced ham, salami, and pepperoni, with mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, and italian dressing.
Meatball Sub
Served hot with marinara and melted mozzarella on a hoagie roll.
Baked Ziti
Byo ziti
The Lasagna
Red sauce, ricotta, and ground beef.
The Left Coast
Pesto, feta cheese, and sun-dried tomatoes.
The Maggy
White sauce(garlic and oil), fresh tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and fresh basil.
The Standard Ziti
Red sauce, italian sausage, and green peppers.
Ziti Bread
Slice Specialty
Slice Cheese Ortenberger
Red sauce, ground beef, ham, bacon, italian sausage, and extra cheese.
Slice White Pizza
White sauce, ricotta, mozzarella cheese, spinach, mushroom, and fresh basil.
Slice Hawaiian
Red sauce, ham, pineapple, and mozzarella cheese.
Slice Barbecue Chicken
Homemade honey barbecue sauce, chicken, and red onions.
Slice Taco Pizza
Roasted red pepper sauce, chili lime chicken, jalapeno peppers, mozzarella cheese, fresh tomatoes, topped with avocado ranch.
Slice Super Cheese
Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, bleu cheese, feta, and ricotta.
Slice Pizza Margherita
White sauce, fresh basil, fresh whole milk mozzarella, and fresh tomatoes.
Slice Forsythian Ultimo
Red sauce, italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon, black olives, green peppers, and red onions.
Slice The California
Pesto, feta, sun-dried tomatoes, and italian cheese.
Slice Florentine
Red sauce, spinach, ricotta, garlic, topped with roasted red pepper sauce and italian cheese.
Slice Buffalo Chicken
Spicy buffalo chicken sauce, grilled chicken, and bleu cheese.
Slice Veggie Pizza
Red sauce, black olives, green olives, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, and fresh tomatoes.
Slice Loaded Baked Spud
Butter sauce, red potatoes, bacon, and red onions.
MED Specialty
MED Cheese Ortenberger
Red sauce, ground beef, ham, bacon, italian sausage, and extra cheese.
MED White Pizza
White sauce, ricotta, mozzarella cheese, spinach, mushroom, and fresh basil.
MED Hawaiian
Red sauce, ham, pineapple, and mozzarella cheese.
MED Barbecue Chicken
Homemade honey barbecue sauce, chicken, and red onions.
MED Taco Pizza
Roasted red pepper sauce, chili lime chicken, jalapeno peppers, mozzarella cheese, fresh tomatoes, topped with avocado ranch.
MED Super Cheese
Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, bleu cheese, feta, and ricotta.
MED Pizza Margherita
White sauce, fresh basil, fresh whole milk mozzarella, and fresh tomatoes.
MED Forsythian Ultimo
Red sauce, italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon, black olives, green peppers, and red onions.
MED The California
Pesto, feta, sun-dried tomatoes, and italian cheese.
MED Florentine
Red sauce, spinach, ricotta, garlic, topped with roasted red pepper sauce and italian cheese.
MED Buffalo Chicken
Spicy buffalo chicken sauce, grilled chicken, and bleu cheese.
MED Veggie Pizza
Red sauce, black olives, green olives, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, and fresh tomatoes.
MED Loaded Baked Spud
Butter sauce, red potatoes, bacon, and red onions.
LG Specialty
LG Cheese Ortenberger
Red sauce, ground beef, ham, bacon, italian sausage, and extra cheese.
LG White Pizza
White sauce, ricotta, mozzarella cheese, spinach, mushroom, and fresh basil.
LG Hawaiian
Red sauce, ham, pineapple, and mozzarella cheese.
LG Barbecue Chicken
Homemade honey barbecue sauce, chicken, and red onions.
LG Taco Pizza
Roasted red pepper sauce, chili lime chicken, jalapeno peppers, mozzarella cheese, fresh tomatoes, topped with avocado ranch.
LG Super Cheese
Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, bleu cheese, feta, and ricotta.
LG Pizza Margherita
White sauce, fresh basil, fresh whole milk mozzarella, and fresh tomatoes.
LG Forsythian Ultimo
Red sauce, italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon, black olives, green peppers, and red onions.
LG The California
Pesto, feta, sun-dried tomatoes, and italian cheese.
LG Florentine
Red sauce, spinach, ricotta, garlic, topped with roasted red pepper sauce and italian cheese.
LG Buffalo Chicken
Spicy buffalo chicken sauce, grilled chicken, and bleu cheese.
LG Veggie Pizza
Red sauce, black olives, green olives, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, and fresh tomatoes.
LG Loaded Baked Spud
Butter sauce, red potatoes, bacon, and red onions.
Cauliflower Crust Specialty
Cauli Crust Cheese Ortenberger
Red sauce, ground beef, ham, bacon, italian sausage, and extra cheese.
Cauli Crust White Pizza
White sauce, ricotta, mozzarella cheese, spinach, mushroom, and fresh basil.
Cauli Crust Hawaiian
Red sauce, ham, pineapple, and mozzarella cheese.
Cauli Crust Barbecue Chicken
Homemade honey barbecue sauce, chicken, and red onions.
Cauli Crust Taco Pizza
Roasted red pepper sauce, chili lime chicken, jalapeno peppers, mozzarella cheese, fresh tomatoes, topped with avocado ranch.
Cauli Crust Super Cheese
Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, bleu cheese, feta, and ricotta.
Cauli Crust Pizza Margherita
White sauce, fresh basil, fresh whole milk mozzarella, and fresh tomatoes.
Cauli Crust Forsythian Ultimo
Red sauce, italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon, black olives, green peppers, and red onions.
Cauli Crust The California
Pesto, feta, sun-dried tomatoes, and italian cheese.
Cauli Crust Florentine
Red sauce, spinach, ricotta, garlic, topped with roasted red pepper sauce and italian cheese.
Cauli Crust Buffalo Chicken
Spicy buffalo chicken sauce, grilled chicken, and bleu cheese.
Cauli Crust Veggie Pizza
Red sauce, black olives, green olives, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, and fresh tomatoes.
Cauli Crust Loaded Baked Spud
Butter sauce, red potatoes, bacon, and red onions.
Make a Bake
Specialty half & half
Wine by the GLS
Wine by the BTL
Bottle
Bold Rock Cider (B)
Bud Light (B)
Bud Light Lime (B)
Lazy Magnolia Southern Pecan (B)
Natural Light (C)
Omissions Gluten Free (B)
Shock Top Belgian White (B)
Yuengling Lager (C)
Estrella Jalisco Mexican Lager (B)
Monday Night Dr.Robot Sour (C)
Monday Night Lay Low - Light IPA (C)
Mic Ultra
Draft
Pitcher
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Jonah's on Johnston has been serving mouth-watering pizzas & calzones to locals and visitors since 2018. Our pizzas are famous for their amazing flavors, incredible textures, and overall deliciousness.
26 E Johnston St, Forsyth, GA 31029