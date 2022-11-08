Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jonah's on Johnston

review star

No reviews yet

26 E Johnston St

Forsyth, GA 31029

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Bread Sticks
Pretzels
Sm Greek Salad

Two for Tuesday

Specialty Slice, Small Salad & Fountain Drink

$9.99

Starters & Salads

Bread Sticks

$4.99

Focaccia bread strips with mozzarella cheese, spices, and a side of marinara

Meatball App

$6.95

2 of our generously sized meatballs topped with melted mozzarella cheese

Pretzels

$4.99

4 baked pizza dough pretzels basted with garlic, olive oil, and parmigiana cheese, served with a side of marinara

Sub Spuds

$2.49

Saucy Spud

$4.99

Loaded baked potato wedges, cheese, bacon, and onion

Sm Garden Salad

$3.99

Mixed greens, onion, green peppers, tomatoes, topped with mozzarella

Lg Garden Salad

$6.99

Mixed greens, onion, green peppers, tomatoes, topped with mozzarella

Sm Greek Salad

$3.99

Mixed greens, tomato, greek olives, and feta cheese

Lg Greek Salad

$6.99

Mixed greens, tomato, greek olives, and feta cheese

Single Pretzel

$1.49

Calzones

Meat Lovers Calzone

$9.99

Ricotta, ground beef, bacon, italian sausage, and pepperoni

Veggie Lovers Calzone

$9.99

Ricotta, spinach, mushroom, black olives, and green peppers

Chili Lime Calzone

$10.49

Empanada calzone filled with ricotta, chicken, tomatoes, roasted red pepper sauce, and jalapenos. Served with avocado ranch.

Build Your Own Calzone

$7.99

Super Sandwiches

Classic Ham Super Sandwich

$9.99

Thinly sliced ham with mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, and italian dressing.

Italian Super Sandwich

$9.99

Thinly sliced ham, salami, and pepperoni, with mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, and italian dressing.

Meatball Sub

$9.99

Served hot with marinara and melted mozzarella on a hoagie roll.

Baked Ziti

Byo ziti

$6.95

The Lasagna

$8.99

Red sauce, ricotta, and ground beef.

The Left Coast

$9.99

Pesto, feta cheese, and sun-dried tomatoes.

The Maggy

$8.99

White sauce(garlic and oil), fresh tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and fresh basil.

The Standard Ziti

$8.99

Red sauce, italian sausage, and green peppers.

Ziti Bread

$1.00

Kids

Kids Slice

$2.99

Kids Ziti

$2.99

Kids Meatball

$3.49

Kids Pretzel

$1.49

Desserts

Homemade Cookie

$1.99

Homemade Brownie

$2.99

Sauces

Extra marinara

$0.49

Extra dressing

$0.49

White Sauce

$0.49

Misc.

Bag of Chips

$0.99

Chicken

$2.99

Slice Specialty

Slice Cheese Ortenberger

$4.99

Red sauce, ground beef, ham, bacon, italian sausage, and extra cheese.

Slice White Pizza

$4.99

White sauce, ricotta, mozzarella cheese, spinach, mushroom, and fresh basil.

Slice Hawaiian

$4.99

Red sauce, ham, pineapple, and mozzarella cheese.

Slice Barbecue Chicken

$4.99

Homemade honey barbecue sauce, chicken, and red onions.

Slice Taco Pizza

$4.99

Roasted red pepper sauce, chili lime chicken, jalapeno peppers, mozzarella cheese, fresh tomatoes, topped with avocado ranch.

Slice Super Cheese

$4.99

Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, bleu cheese, feta, and ricotta.

Slice Pizza Margherita

$4.99

White sauce, fresh basil, fresh whole milk mozzarella, and fresh tomatoes.

Slice Forsythian Ultimo

$4.99

Red sauce, italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon, black olives, green peppers, and red onions.

Slice The California

$4.99

Pesto, feta, sun-dried tomatoes, and italian cheese.

Slice Florentine

$4.99

Red sauce, spinach, ricotta, garlic, topped with roasted red pepper sauce and italian cheese.

Slice Buffalo Chicken

$4.99

Spicy buffalo chicken sauce, grilled chicken, and bleu cheese.

Slice Veggie Pizza

$4.99

Red sauce, black olives, green olives, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, and fresh tomatoes.

Slice Loaded Baked Spud

$4.99

Butter sauce, red potatoes, bacon, and red onions.

MED Specialty

MED Cheese Ortenberger

$16.49

Red sauce, ground beef, ham, bacon, italian sausage, and extra cheese.

MED White Pizza

$16.49

White sauce, ricotta, mozzarella cheese, spinach, mushroom, and fresh basil.

MED Hawaiian

$16.49

Red sauce, ham, pineapple, and mozzarella cheese.

MED Barbecue Chicken

$16.49

Homemade honey barbecue sauce, chicken, and red onions.

MED Taco Pizza

$16.49

Roasted red pepper sauce, chili lime chicken, jalapeno peppers, mozzarella cheese, fresh tomatoes, topped with avocado ranch.

MED Super Cheese

$16.49

Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, bleu cheese, feta, and ricotta.

MED Pizza Margherita

$16.49

White sauce, fresh basil, fresh whole milk mozzarella, and fresh tomatoes.

MED Forsythian Ultimo

$16.49

Red sauce, italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon, black olives, green peppers, and red onions.

MED The California

$16.49

Pesto, feta, sun-dried tomatoes, and italian cheese.

MED Florentine

$16.49

Red sauce, spinach, ricotta, garlic, topped with roasted red pepper sauce and italian cheese.

MED Buffalo Chicken

$16.49

Spicy buffalo chicken sauce, grilled chicken, and bleu cheese.

MED Veggie Pizza

$16.49

Red sauce, black olives, green olives, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, and fresh tomatoes.

MED Loaded Baked Spud

$16.49

Butter sauce, red potatoes, bacon, and red onions.

LG Specialty

LG Cheese Ortenberger

$18.99

Red sauce, ground beef, ham, bacon, italian sausage, and extra cheese.

LG White Pizza

$18.99

White sauce, ricotta, mozzarella cheese, spinach, mushroom, and fresh basil.

LG Hawaiian

$18.99

Red sauce, ham, pineapple, and mozzarella cheese.

LG Barbecue Chicken

$18.99

Homemade honey barbecue sauce, chicken, and red onions.

LG Taco Pizza

$18.99

Roasted red pepper sauce, chili lime chicken, jalapeno peppers, mozzarella cheese, fresh tomatoes, topped with avocado ranch.

LG Super Cheese

$18.99

Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, bleu cheese, feta, and ricotta.

LG Pizza Margherita

$18.99

White sauce, fresh basil, fresh whole milk mozzarella, and fresh tomatoes.

LG Forsythian Ultimo

$18.99

Red sauce, italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon, black olives, green peppers, and red onions.

LG The California

$18.99

Pesto, feta, sun-dried tomatoes, and italian cheese.

LG Florentine

$18.99

Red sauce, spinach, ricotta, garlic, topped with roasted red pepper sauce and italian cheese.

LG Buffalo Chicken

$18.99

Spicy buffalo chicken sauce, grilled chicken, and bleu cheese.

LG Veggie Pizza

$18.99

Red sauce, black olives, green olives, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, and fresh tomatoes.

LG Loaded Baked Spud

$18.99

Butter sauce, red potatoes, bacon, and red onions.

Cauliflower Crust Specialty

Cauli Crust Cheese Ortenberger

$13.49

Red sauce, ground beef, ham, bacon, italian sausage, and extra cheese.

Cauli Crust White Pizza

$13.49

White sauce, ricotta, mozzarella cheese, spinach, mushroom, and fresh basil.

Cauli Crust Hawaiian

$13.49

Red sauce, ham, pineapple, and mozzarella cheese.

Cauli Crust Barbecue Chicken

$13.49

Homemade honey barbecue sauce, chicken, and red onions.

Cauli Crust Taco Pizza

$13.49

Roasted red pepper sauce, chili lime chicken, jalapeno peppers, mozzarella cheese, fresh tomatoes, topped with avocado ranch.

Cauli Crust Super Cheese

$13.49

Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, bleu cheese, feta, and ricotta.

Cauli Crust Pizza Margherita

$13.49

White sauce, fresh basil, fresh whole milk mozzarella, and fresh tomatoes.

Cauli Crust Forsythian Ultimo

$13.49

Red sauce, italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon, black olives, green peppers, and red onions.

Cauli Crust The California

$13.49

Pesto, feta, sun-dried tomatoes, and italian cheese.

Cauli Crust Florentine

$13.49

Red sauce, spinach, ricotta, garlic, topped with roasted red pepper sauce and italian cheese.

Cauli Crust Buffalo Chicken

$13.49

Spicy buffalo chicken sauce, grilled chicken, and bleu cheese.

Cauli Crust Veggie Pizza

$13.49

Red sauce, black olives, green olives, mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, and fresh tomatoes.

Cauli Crust Loaded Baked Spud

$13.49

Butter sauce, red potatoes, bacon, and red onions.

Pizza Your Way

Slice Your Way

$2.99

MED Your Way

$12.99

LG Your Way

$14.99

Cauliflower Your Way

$10.99

Make a Bake

Make a Bake

$9.49

Specialty half & half

LG Half & Half

$18.99

MED Half & Half

$16.49

CF 10" Half & Half

$13.49

Wine Slushees

Sangria Slushee

$8.99

Margarita Slushee

$8.99

Pina Colada Slushee

$8.99

Wine by the GLS

GLS Pinot Grigio

$6.00

GLS Chardonnay

$6.00

GLS White Zinfandel

$6.00

GLS Cabernet

$6.00

GLS Pinot Noir

$6.00

GLS Chianti

$8.00

Merlot

Wine by the BTL

Pinot Grigio

$18.00

Chardonnay

$18.00

White Zinfandel

$18.00

Cabernet

$18.00

Pinot Noir

$18.00

Earthquake Red Zinfandel

$24.99

Chianti Bottle

$22.00

Merlot

Bottle

Bold Rock Cider (B)

$4.99

Bud Light (B)

$3.99

Bud Light Lime (B)

$3.99

Lazy Magnolia Southern Pecan (B)

$4.99

Natural Light (C)

$2.50

Omissions Gluten Free (B)

$4.99

Shock Top Belgian White (B)

$4.99

Yuengling Lager (C)

$3.99

Estrella Jalisco Mexican Lager (B)

$4.99

Monday Night Dr.Robot Sour (C)

$4.99

Monday Night Lay Low - Light IPA (C)

$4.99

Mic Ultra

$3.99

Draft

DFT Ironmonger Zero Mile Lager

$4.99

DFT Wild Leap Local Gold

$4.99

DFT Creature Comforts Tropicalia

$4.99

DFT Michelobe Ultra

$3.99

DFT Monday Night Slap Fight

$4.99

DFT Fall Line

$4.99

DFT Dry County Blueberry

$7.49

Pitcher

Ironmonger Zero Mile Lager Pitcher

$16.50

Wild Leap Local Gold Pitcher

$16.50

Creature Comforts Tropicalia Pitcher

$16.50

Michelobe Ultra Pitcher

$14.00

Monday Night Slap Fight Pitcher

$16.50

Fall Line Pitcher

$16.50

Dry County Blueberry Pitcher

$25.99

Bucket

Natty Bucket (5)

$12.00

Bucket of Domestic (5)

$16.50

Bucket of Craft (5)

$19.50

NA Beverages

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Fountain Drink

$2.99

Kids drink

$0.99

Merch

Tee Shirt

$18.00

Tie Dye Tee Shirt

Ms. Laurie’s Dressing

$7.50

A Delicious treat for salad, BBQ, Marinade, or dipping.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Jonah's on Johnston has been serving mouth-watering pizzas & calzones to locals and visitors since 2018. Our pizzas are famous for their amazing flavors, incredible textures, and overall deliciousness.

Website

Location

26 E Johnston St, Forsyth, GA 31029

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Deraney's Two City Tavern - Downtown Barnesville
orange star4.3 • 28
216 Main St Barnesville, GA 30204
View restaurantnext
Buckner's Family Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 562
1168 Bucksnort Rd Jackson, GA 30233
View restaurantnext
Rock N Roll Sushi - GA-006 - Macon, GA
orange starNo Reviews
5791 Zebulon Road Macon, GA 31220
View restaurantnext
PITA Mediterranean Street Food - Macon, GA
orange starNo Reviews
1625 Bass rd Macon, GA 31210
View restaurantnext
Wing Depot - Jackson
orange starNo Reviews
311 West 3rd St. Jackson, GA 30233
View restaurantnext
Grey Goose Player's Club
orange starNo Reviews
4524 Forsyth Road Macon, GA 31210
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Forsyth
Macon
review star
Avg 4.9 (12 restaurants)
Locust Grove
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Griffin
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Mcdonough
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Warner Robins
review star
No reviews yet
Stockbridge
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Covington
review star
Avg 3.9 (9 restaurants)
Senoia
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Milledgeville
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston