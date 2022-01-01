Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
American
Sandwiches

Jon & Andy's Hot Chicken

76 Reviews

$$

620 8th Ave

New York, NY 10018

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

6 Chicken Wings
2 Tenders
Fries

Combos

COMBO 1 - Tenders w/Side

COMBO 1 - Tenders w/Side

$9.99

3 Tenders and a side. Served with sliced bread, pickles, and a side of cool down sauce.

COMBO 2 - Sammy w/Side

COMBO 2 - Sammy w/Side

$9.49

Chicken Sammy with a side. Served with kale and cabbage slaw, pickles, and cool down sauce on an Orwasher's seeded bun.

COMBO 3 - Chicken Wings w/Side

COMBO 3 - Chicken Wings w/Side

$14.99

6 Chicken Wings with a side. Served with sliced bread, pickles, and a side of cool down sauce.

A La Carte

2 Tenders

2 Tenders

$5.49

Served with a side of cool down sauce.

Chicken Sammy

Chicken Sammy

$7.49

Served with kale and cabbage slaw, pickles, and cool down sauce on an Orwasher's seeded bun.

6 Chicken Wings

6 Chicken Wings

$11.99

Served with a side of cool down sauce.

Sides

Fries

Fries

$3.99

Hot and crispy.

Creamy Mac and Cheese

Creamy Mac and Cheese

$5.99

Made fresh to order.

Kale and Cabbage Slaw

Kale and Cabbage Slaw

$3.49

Hand cut in house and made fresh daily.

Grilled Corn Esquites

Grilled Corn Esquites

$3.99

Mexican style fresh grilled corn off the cob.

Beverages

Fountain Soda

$3.00

Poland Spring

$2.75

Bottled Coke

$2.75

Bottled Diet Coke

$2.75

Bottled Sprite

$2.75
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:45 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:45 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Restaurant info

Fantastic Nashville style hot chicken tenders, sandwich, and wings!

Location

620 8th Ave, New York, NY 10018

Directions

Gallery
Jon & Andy's Hot Chicken image
Jon & Andy's Hot Chicken image

Similar restaurants in your area

the restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
506 9th Ave New York, NY 10018
View restaurantnext
Schnipper's - Times Square - (8th Avenue and 41st Street)
orange starNo Reviews
620 8th Avenue New York, NY 10018
View restaurantnext
Poulette Rotisserie Chicken Catering
orange starNo Reviews
790 9th Avenue Manhattan, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
375° Chicken 'n Fries - Hell's Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
649 9th Avenue New York, NY 10036
View restaurantnext
Dutch Fred's - 307 W47th street
orange starNo Reviews
307 W47th street NY, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
366 West 46 Street - NY, Hell's Kitchen [13]
orange starNo Reviews
366 West 46 Street New York, NY 10036
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in New York

OBAO - Hell's Kitchen
orange star4.2 • 9,696
647 9th Avenue New York, NY 10036
View restaurantnext
Sarabeth's - Central Park South
orange star4.0 • 9,595
40 Central Park S New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
MARSEILLE
orange star4.4 • 8,382
630 9th Ave New York, NY 10036
View restaurantnext
Barn Joo - 35
orange star4.1 • 5,162
34 W 35th St New York, NY 10001
View restaurantnext
1002-mew35
orange star4.3 • 4,547
53 W 35th St, Basement New York, NY 10001
View restaurantnext
Marea - New York
orange star4.3 • 4,451
240 Central Park South New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
Midtown East
review star
Avg 4.3 (86 restaurants)
Yorkville
review star
Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)
TriBeCa
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Upper West Side
review star
Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)
Lower East Side
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
Financial District
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
East Harlem
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Manhattan Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Harlem
review star
Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston