Jonathan's Restaurant
92 Bourne Lane
Ogunquit, ME 03907
To Start
Bacon Blue Cheese Mussels
fresh mussels / onions / white wine / cream / bacon / blue cheese
Baked Artichoke Hearts
marinated artichokes / Vermont cheddar cheese / sour cream
Boursin Stuffed Mushrooms
button mushrooms / boursin cheese
Classic Shrimp Cocktail
chilled shrimp / cocktail sauce / lemon
Pan Seared Scallops Appetizer
bacon maple cream sauce / watercress / mild red pepper ribbons
Chimichurri Steak Tips
4 oz tenderloin tips / chimichurri sauce / fried onions
Soup & Salad
Avocado & Cucumber Gazpacho
avocado / cucumber / dollop of sour cream
Horiatiki Classic Greek Village Salad
cucumber / tomato / pickled onion / feta cheese / bell peppers / kalamata olives
Iceberg Wedge
iceberg / pickled onions / bacon / blue cheese dressing
Jonathan's Caesar Salad
local crispy leaf lettuce / Caesar dressing / anchovies / parmesan
Jonathan's Garden Demi Salad
greens / cucumber / red onion / carrot / radish / tomato / house Italian vinaigrette
Jonathans Garden Salad
greens / cucumber / red onion / carrot / radish / tomato / house Italian vinaigrette
Lobster Bisque
cream / sherry / lobster
Seafood Chowder
haddock / shrimp / scallops / cream / potato / bacon
Entrees
Baked Gulf of Maine Scallops
large diver scallops / buttered cracker crumbs / herbs / white wine / mashed potato / julienne vegetables
Caramelized Salmon
triple sec & orange juice / sugar & dill / lemon beurre blanc / balsamic essence / toasted almonds / mashed potato/ julienne vegetables
Chicken Marsala
dusted in flour / sautéed in marsala wine / mushrooms / onions / over pasta
Chicken Piccata
breaded chicken cutlets / capers / lemon beurre blanc / mashed potato / julienne vegetables
Filet Mignon
wood-fire grill / Black Angus beef / mashed potato / julienne vegetables / choice of three homemade steak sauces: Worcestershire, garlic butter, or mushroom demi-glace
Jaeger Schnitzel
breaded pork tenderloin cutlet / lemon & mushroom demi-glace / mashed potato / harvard beets
Maine Seafood Pasta
clams / shrimp / lobster / white wine / garlic / butter / tomato / herbs linguini fini / Parmesan cheese
Mediterranean Pasta
farm-raised spicy lamb sausage / onions / mushrooms / tomato / garlic / goat cheese / linguini fini
Roasted Full Rack of Lamb
Seafarer's Cache
scallops / salmon / haddock / shrimp / garlic / chopped tomatoes / crisp California wine / bread crumbs / mashed potato / chef vegetable
Seafood Stuffed North Atlantic Haddock
bay scallop & Gulf of Maine shrimp stuffing / garlic / white wine / lemon beurre blanc / mashed potato/ chef vegetables
Shepherd's Pie
local grass-fed beef / chef potato / chef vegetable
Steak Diane
Black Angus beef tenderloin medallions / wild mushrooms / garlic shallots /brandy / cream / Dijon / demi-glace / mashed potato / julienne vegetables / butternut crisps
Wild Mushroom Pappardelle
wild mushroom medley / mushroom broth / garlic / sage / truffle oil / manchego cheese
Dinner Entrée Specials
Entree Sides
Drinks To Go
Llanllyr Source Sparkling Water 750ml
Llanllyr Source Still Water 750ml
Tourmaline Springs Maine Water liter
Pepsi Can 12oz
Diet Pepsi Can 12oz
Ginger Ale Can 12 oz
Brisk Iced Tea Can 12oz
Bud Light
Budweiser
Coors Light
Corona
Guinness
Heineken
Heineken 0.0
Michelob Ultra
St. Paulie's Non Alcoholic
White Claw Black Cherry
White Claw Watermelon
BTL La Vieille Ferme White
BTL La Vieille Ferme Red
BTL La Vieille Ferme Rose
BTL Red
1/2 BTL Kendall-Jackson Vintners RSV Cabernet (CA)
1/2 BTL La Crema Pinot Noir (Sonoma, California)
1/2 BTL Seghesio Zinfandel (Sonoma, California)
BTL Angulo Innocenti NONNI Malbec (Mendoza, Argentina)
BTL Beyra Red Blend (Beiras, Portugal)
BTL Broadside Cabernet (Paso Robles, California)
BTL Bulletin Place Shiraz (Australia)
BTL Cannonball Merlot (California)
BTL Chateau La Cardonne Medoc (Bordeaux, France)
BTL Clos Siguier Cahors (France)
BTL Jed Steele's Shooting Star Syrah (Lake County, California)
BTL Klinker Brick Old Vines Zinfandel (California)
BTL L'Ecole No. 41 Merlot (Columbia Valley, Washington)
BTL La Capranera, Aglianico (Campania, Italy)
BTL La Vieille Ferme Red
BTL Louis Jadot Beaujolais-Villages (Burgundy, France)
BTL MAN Cabernet (South Africa)
BTL Marques de Caceres Rioja Crianza (Spain)
BTL Monte Antico Rosso (Tuscany, Italy)
BTL Montinore Estate Pinot Noir (Willamette Valley, Oregon)
BTL Perrin Cotes du Rhone (Rhone, France)
BTL Ruffino Riserva Ducale Chianti Tan (Tuscany, Italy)
BTL St Francis Cabernet (Sonoma, CA)
BTL Tinto Negro Reserve Malbec (Mendoza, Argentina)
BTL Tooth & Nail Red Blend "The Stand" (Paso Robles, CA)
BTL Willamette Valley Vineyards Whole Cluster Pinot Noir (Willamette Valley, Oregon)
BTL White, Rose, Sparkling
1/2 BTL Sonoma Cutrer Russian River Ranches Chardonnay
BTL Beringer White Zinfandel (California)
BTL Bollini Pinot Grigio (Trentino, Italy)
BTL Brancott Sauvignon Blanc (Marlborough, New Zealand)
BTL Cantina Mesa, Vermentino Primo Bianco
BTL Chateau Ste. Michelle Riesling (Columbia Valley, WA)
BTL Dipinti Pinot Grigio (Italy)
BTL Dom Perignon (Champagne, France)
BTL Domaine Carneros Blanc de Noir (Cameros, California)
BTL Kendall Jackson Vintners Reserve Chardonnay (California)
BTL La Vieille Ferme Rose
BTL La Vieille Ferme White
BTL Landhaus Mayer Gruner Veltliner
BTL Louis Jadot (France)
BTL Louis Jadot Pouilly-Fuisse (France)
BTL MAN Warrelwind Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Moet & Chandon Imperial (Champagne, France)
BTL Perrier Jouet Belle Epoch Fleur (Champagne, France)
BTL Perrin Dry Rose (Rhone, France)
BTL Ruelas Vinho Verde (Vinho, Portugal)
BTL Sancerre, Alphonse Mellot (Loire, France)
BTL Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio (Valdadige, Italy)
BTL Sonoma Cutrer Russian River Ranches Chardonnay
BTL Trimbach Pinot Blanc
BTL Veuve Cliquot, Brut, Yellow Lable, Reims
BTL Voyager Point Sauvignon Blanc (Marlborough, New Zealand)
GL Canella Prosecco
BTL Veuve Cliquot, Brut, Yellow Lable, Reims
BTL Perrier Jouet Belle Epoch Fleur (Champagne, France)
BTL La Bella Prosecco (Veneto, Italy)
BTL San Angelo Pinot Grigio (Tuscany, Italy)
Special Cellar Offerings
BTL Beaucastel, Chateauneuf-du-Pape Rouge (Rhone, France)
BTL Cakebread Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Chateau Lynch-Bages Echo (Pauillac, Bordeaux)
BTL Clos du Val Cabernet Sauvignon (Napa Valley, California)
BTL Emmolo, Merlot (Napa Valley, CA)
BTL Far Niente Chardonnay (Napa Valley, California)
BTL Heitz Cabernet Sauvignon, Trailside (Napa Valley, CA)
BTL Herdade de Coelheiros (Alentejo, Portugal)
BTL Livio Felluga Pinot Grigio (Friuli, Italy)
BTL Masi Amarone Classico, Costasera (Veneto, Italy )
BTL Opus One Red Blend "Overture #4" (Napa Valley, California)
BTL Perrier Jouet Belle Epoch Fleur (Champagne, France)
BTL V&S Morey Chassagne Montrachet Rougue
BTL V. Girardi Savigny-les-Beaune Blanc (Burgundy, France)
Desserts
Apple Crisp
Warm cinnamon spiced apples with a butter & brown sugar crust, served a la mode with vanilla ice cream
Cheesecake
Our delicious homemade cheesecake
Coffee Cinnamon Ice Cream
Creme Brulee
Organic Blueberry Crisp
Jonathan's own organic Maine blueberries baked into a crisp served a la mode with vanilla ice cream
Pecan Bread Pudding
with a bourbon caramel glaze
Rich Belgian Chocolate Mousse
Jonathan's award winning Callebaut Belgium Chocolate mousse with whipped cream
Strawberry Sorbet
Kids Menu
Gluten Free Options
Apps & Burger's
Bacon Blue Cheese Mussels
fresh mussels / onions / white wine / cream / bacon / blue cheese
Baked Artichoke Hearts
marinated artichokes / Vermont cheddar cheese / sour cream
Bar Caesar Salad
Bar Garden Salad
Boursin Stuffed Mushrooms
button mushrooms / boursin cheese
Classic Shrimp Cocktail
chilled shrimp / cocktail sauce / lemon
Lobster Bisque
cream / sherry / lobster
Seafood Chowder
haddock / shrimp / scallops / cream / potato / bacon
Smashed Jonny Burger
Flatbreads
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:15 am, 12:00 pm - 2:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:15 am, 12:00 pm - 2:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:15 am, 12:00 pm - 2:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:15 am, 12:00 pm - 2:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:15 am, 12:00 pm - 2:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:15 am, 12:00 pm - 2:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
It is our mission to provide our guests with innovative and deep-rooted cuisine while using sustainable foods whenever reasonably permitted. Our menu has items that have gone back thirty years; some of these items we will just never take off the menu!
