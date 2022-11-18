Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Seafood

Jonathan's Restaurant

No reviews yet

92 Bourne Lane

Ogunquit, ME 03907

Lobster Tail $$
Chicken Marsala
Jonathan's Caesar Salad

To Start

Bacon Blue Cheese Mussels

$17.50

fresh mussels / onions / white wine / cream / bacon / blue cheese

Baked Artichoke Hearts

$14.00

marinated artichokes / Vermont cheddar cheese / sour cream

Boursin Stuffed Mushrooms

$14.00

button mushrooms / boursin cheese

Classic Shrimp Cocktail

$17.50

chilled shrimp / cocktail sauce / lemon

Pan Seared Scallops Appetizer

$17.00

bacon maple cream sauce / watercress / mild red pepper ribbons

Chimichurri Steak Tips

$16.50

4 oz tenderloin tips / chimichurri sauce / fried onions

Soup & Salad

Avocado & Cucumber Gazpacho

$11.50Out of stock

avocado / cucumber / dollop of sour cream

Horiatiki Classic Greek Village Salad

$14.50

cucumber / tomato / pickled onion / feta cheese / bell peppers / kalamata olives

Iceberg Wedge

iceberg / pickled onions / bacon / blue cheese dressing

Jonathan's Caesar Salad

$13.50

local crispy leaf lettuce / Caesar dressing / anchovies / parmesan

Jonathan's Garden Demi Salad

$7.00

greens / cucumber / red onion / carrot / radish / tomato / house Italian vinaigrette

Jonathans Garden Salad

$10.50

greens / cucumber / red onion / carrot / radish / tomato / house Italian vinaigrette

Lobster Bisque

$14.00

cream / sherry / lobster

Seafood Chowder

$11.50

haddock / shrimp / scallops / cream / potato / bacon

Entrees

wood-fire grill / center cut Black Angus Beef / mashed potato / julienne vegetables / choice of three homemade steak sauces: Worcestershire, garlic butter, or mushroom demi-glace
Baked Gulf of Maine Scallops

$39.50

large diver scallops / buttered cracker crumbs / herbs / white wine / mashed potato / julienne vegetables

Caramelized Salmon

$38.00

triple sec & orange juice / sugar & dill / lemon beurre blanc / balsamic essence / toasted almonds / mashed potato/ julienne vegetables

Chicken Marsala

$30.50

dusted in flour / sautéed in marsala wine / mushrooms / onions / over pasta

Chicken Piccata

$29.50

breaded chicken cutlets / capers / lemon beurre blanc / mashed potato / julienne vegetables

Filet Mignon

$50.00

wood-fire grill / Black Angus beef / mashed potato / julienne vegetables / choice of three homemade steak sauces: Worcestershire, garlic butter, or mushroom demi-glace

Jaeger Schnitzel

$30.00

breaded pork tenderloin cutlet / lemon & mushroom demi-glace / mashed potato / harvard beets

Maine Seafood Pasta

$48.00

clams / shrimp / lobster / white wine / garlic / butter / tomato / herbs linguini fini / Parmesan cheese

Mediterranean Pasta

$31.50

farm-raised spicy lamb sausage / onions / mushrooms / tomato / garlic / goat cheese / linguini fini

Roasted Full Rack of Lamb

$47.00
Seafarer's Cache

$39.00

scallops / salmon / haddock / shrimp / garlic / chopped tomatoes / crisp California wine / bread crumbs / mashed potato / chef vegetable

Seafood Stuffed North Atlantic Haddock

$38.50

bay scallop & Gulf of Maine shrimp stuffing / garlic / white wine / lemon beurre blanc / mashed potato/ chef vegetables

Shepherd's Pie

$31.50

local grass-fed beef / chef potato / chef vegetable

Steak Diane

$49.00

Black Angus beef tenderloin medallions / wild mushrooms / garlic shallots /brandy / cream / Dijon / demi-glace / mashed potato / julienne vegetables / butternut crisps

Wild Mushroom Pappardelle

$31.50

wild mushroom medley / mushroom broth / garlic / sage / truffle oil / manchego cheese

Dinner Entrée Specials

Poached Lobster Dinner

$55.00

7 oz. fresh Maine lobster meat / mashed potato / chef vegetable / chef potato

Entree Sides

French Fries

$7.00

Harvard Beets

$5.00
Side Mashed Potato

$6.00
Lobster Tail $$

$17.00

Maine lobster tail / drawn butter

Side Vegetables

$6.00

side of vegetable of the day / photo shows Julienne medley / todays offering may be different

Side Pasta

$5.00

Side Sautéed Onions

$6.00

Side Sautéed Mushrooms

$6.00

Drinks To Go

Llanllyr Source Sparkling Water 750ml

$6.00

Llanllyr Source Still Water 750ml

$6.00

Tourmaline Springs Maine Water liter

$6.00
Pepsi Can 12oz

$3.00
Diet Pepsi Can 12oz

$3.00

Ginger Ale Can 12 oz

$3.00

Brisk Iced Tea Can 12oz

$3.00
Bud Light

$6.00
Budweiser

$6.00
Coors Light

$6.00
Corona

$7.00
Guinness

$7.00
Heineken

$7.00
Heineken 0.0

$6.00
Michelob Ultra

$6.00
St. Paulie's Non Alcoholic

$6.00
White Claw Black Cherry

$7.00
White Claw Watermelon

$7.00
BTL La Vieille Ferme White

$27.50
BTL La Vieille Ferme Red

$27.50
BTL La Vieille Ferme Rose

$27.50

BTL Red

1/2 BTL Kendall-Jackson Vintners RSV Cabernet (CA)

$32.00

1/2 BTL La Crema Pinot Noir (Sonoma, California)

$36.00

1/2 BTL Seghesio Zinfandel (Sonoma, California)

$31.00

BTL Angulo Innocenti NONNI Malbec (Mendoza, Argentina)

$34.00

BTL Beyra Red Blend (Beiras, Portugal)

$28.00

BTL Broadside Cabernet (Paso Robles, California)

$45.00

BTL Bulletin Place Shiraz (Australia)

$41.00

BTL Cannonball Merlot (California)

$42.00

BTL Chateau La Cardonne Medoc (Bordeaux, France)

$54.00

BTL Clos Siguier Cahors (France)

$34.00

BTL Jed Steele's Shooting Star Syrah (Lake County, California)

$45.00

BTL Klinker Brick Old Vines Zinfandel (California)

$45.00

BTL L'Ecole No. 41 Merlot (Columbia Valley, Washington)

$61.00

BTL La Capranera, Aglianico (Campania, Italy)

$32.00
BTL La Vieille Ferme Red

$27.50

BTL Louis Jadot Beaujolais-Villages (Burgundy, France)

$38.00

BTL MAN Cabernet (South Africa)

$37.00

BTL Marques de Caceres Rioja Crianza (Spain)

$38.00

BTL Monte Antico Rosso (Tuscany, Italy)

$45.00

BTL Montinore Estate Pinot Noir (Willamette Valley, Oregon)

$49.00

BTL Perrin Cotes du Rhone (Rhone, France)

$41.00

BTL Ruffino Riserva Ducale Chianti Tan (Tuscany, Italy)

$69.00

BTL St Francis Cabernet (Sonoma, CA)

$57.00

BTL Tinto Negro Reserve Malbec (Mendoza, Argentina)

$42.00

BTL Tooth & Nail Red Blend "The Stand" (Paso Robles, CA)

$62.00

BTL Willamette Valley Vineyards Whole Cluster Pinot Noir (Willamette Valley, Oregon)

$61.00

BTL Broadside Cabernet (Paso Robles, California)

$45.00

1/2 BTL Kendall-Jackson Vintners RSV Cabernet (CA)

$32.00

BTL MAN Cabernet (South Africa)

$37.00

BTL St Francis Cabernet (Sonoma, CA)

$57.00

BTL Cono Sur Pinot Noir (Colchagua, Chile)

$29.00Out of stock

BTL Montinore Estate Pinot Noir (Willamette Valley, Oregon)

$49.00

1/2 BTL Steele Pinot Noir (Carneros, California)

$30.00Out of stock

BTL Willamette Valley Vineyards Whole Cluster Pinot Noir (Willamette Valley, Oregon)

$61.00

1/2 Bottle La Crema Pinot Noir

$30.00

BTL Cannonball Merlot (California)

$42.00

BTL L'Ecole No. 41 Merlot (Columbia Valley, Washington)

$61.00

BTL Angulo Innocenti NONNI Malbec (Mendoza, Argentina)

$34.00

BTL Tinto Negro Reserve Malbec (Mendoza, Argentina)

$42.00

BTL Bulletin Place Shiraz (Australia)

$41.00

BTL Jed Steele's Shooting Star Syrah (Lake County, California)

$45.00

BTL Klinker Brick Old Vines Zinfandel (California)

$45.00

1/2 BTL Seghesio Zinfandel (Sonoma, California)

$31.00

BTL Louis Jadot Beaujolais-Villages (Burgundy, France)

$38.00

BTL Perrin Cotes du Rhone (Rhone, France)

$41.00

BTL Clos Siguier Cahors (France)

$34.00

BTL Chateau La Cardonne Medoc (Bordeaux, France)

$54.00

BTL Monte Antico Rosso (Tuscany, Italy)

$45.00

BTL Ruffino Riserva Ducale Chianti Tan (Tuscany, Italy)

$69.00

BTL La Capranera, Aglianico (Campania, Italy)

$32.00

BTL Tooth & Nail Red Blend "The Stand" (Paso Robles, CA)

$62.00

BTL Beyra Red Blend (Beiras, Portugal)

$28.00

BTL Marques de Caceres Rioja Crianza (Spain)

$38.00
BTL La Vieille Ferme Red

$27.50

BTL White, Rose, Sparkling

1/2 BTL Sonoma Cutrer Russian River Ranches Chardonnay

$31.00

BTL Beringer White Zinfandel (California)

$33.00

BTL Bollini Pinot Grigio (Trentino, Italy)

$47.00

BTL Brancott Sauvignon Blanc (Marlborough, New Zealand)

$40.00

BTL Cantina Mesa, Vermentino Primo Bianco

$35.00

BTL Cantina Mesa, Vermentino Primo Bianco

$35.00

BTL Chateau Ste. Michelle Riesling (Columbia Valley, WA)

$35.00

BTL Dipinti Pinot Grigio (Italy)

$34.00

BTL Dom Perignon (Champagne, France)

$320.00Out of stock

BTL Domaine Carneros Blanc de Noir (Cameros, California)

$52.00

BTL Kendall Jackson Vintners Reserve Chardonnay (California)

$48.00
BTL La Vieille Ferme Rose

$27.50
BTL La Vieille Ferme White

$27.50

BTL Landhaus Mayer Gruner Veltliner

$28.00

BTL Louis Jadot (France)

$60.00Out of stock

BTL Louis Jadot Pouilly-Fuisse (France)

$62.00

BTL MAN Warrelwind Sauvignon Blanc

$35.00

BTL Moet & Chandon Imperial (Champagne, France)

$100.00

BTL Perrier Jouet Belle Epoch Fleur (Champagne, France)

$297.00

BTL Perrin Dry Rose (Rhone, France)

$37.00

BTL Ruelas Vinho Verde (Vinho, Portugal)

$24.00

BTL Sancerre, Alphonse Mellot (Loire, France)

$67.00

BTL Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio (Valdadige, Italy)

$50.00

BTL Sonoma Cutrer Russian River Ranches Chardonnay

$57.00

BTL Trimbach Pinot Blanc

$48.00

BTL Veuve Cliquot, Brut, Yellow Lable, Reims

$127.00

BTL Voyager Point Sauvignon Blanc (Marlborough, New Zealand)

$35.00Out of stock

BTL Beringer White Zinfandel (California)

$33.00

BTL Perrin Dry Rose (Rhone, France)

$37.00
BTL La Vieille Ferme Rose

$27.50

BTL Domaine Carneros Blanc de Noir (Cameros, California)

$52.00

GL Canella Prosecco

$12.50

BTL Veuve Cliquot, Brut, Yellow Lable, Reims

$127.00

BTL Perrier Jouet Belle Epoch Fleur (Champagne, France)

$297.00

BTL La Bella Prosecco (Veneto, Italy)

$25.00

BTL Kendall Jackson Vintners Reserve Chardonnay (California)

$48.00

BTL Sonoma Cutrer Russian River Ranches Chardonnay

$57.00

1/2 BTL Sonoma Cutrer Russian River Ranches Chardonnay

$31.00

BTL Bollini Pinot Grigio (Trentino, Italy)

$47.00

BTL Dipinti Pinot Grigio (Italy)

$34.00

BTL Placido Pinot Grigio (Venezie, Italy)

$34.00

BTL San Angelo Pinot Grigio (Tuscany, Italy)

$39.00

BTL Chateau Ste. Michelle Riesling (Columbia Valley, WA)

$35.00

BTL Brancott Sauvignon Blanc (Marlborough, New Zealand)

$40.00

BTL Voyager Point Sauvignon Blanc (Marlborough, New Zealand)

$35.00Out of stock

BTL Sancerre, Alphonse Mellot (Loire, France)

$67.00

BTL Trimbach Pinot Blanc

$48.00
BTL La Vieille Ferme White

$27.50

BTL Louis Jadot Pouilly-Fuisse (France)

$62.00

Special Cellar Offerings

BTL Beaucastel, Chateauneuf-du-Pape Rouge (Rhone, France)

$157.00

BTL Cakebread Cabernet Sauvignon

$167.00

BTL Chateau Lynch-Bages Echo (Pauillac, Bordeaux)

$142.00

BTL Clos du Val Cabernet Sauvignon (Napa Valley, California)

$97.00

BTL Emmolo, Merlot (Napa Valley, CA)

$142.00

BTL Far Niente Chardonnay (Napa Valley, California)

$127.00

BTL Heitz Cabernet Sauvignon, Trailside (Napa Valley, CA)

$177.00

BTL Herdade de Coelheiros (Alentejo, Portugal)

$82.00

BTL Livio Felluga Pinot Grigio (Friuli, Italy)

$55.00

BTL Masi Amarone Classico, Costasera (Veneto, Italy )

$117.00

BTL Opus One Red Blend "Overture #4" (Napa Valley, California)

$182.00Out of stock

BTL Perrier Jouet Belle Epoch Fleur (Champagne, France)

$297.00

BTL V&S Morey Chassagne Montrachet Rougue

$102.00Out of stock

BTL V. Girardi Savigny-les-Beaune Blanc (Burgundy, France)

$97.00

Desserts

Apple Crisp

$10.00

Warm cinnamon spiced apples with a butter & brown sugar crust, served a la mode with vanilla ice cream

Cheesecake

$10.00

Our delicious homemade cheesecake

Coffee Cinnamon Ice Cream

$10.00

Creme Brulee

$10.00Out of stock
Organic Blueberry Crisp

$10.00

Jonathan's own organic Maine blueberries baked into a crisp served a la mode with vanilla ice cream

Pecan Bread Pudding

$10.00

with a bourbon caramel glaze

Rich Belgian Chocolate Mousse

$10.00

Jonathan's award winning Callebaut Belgium Chocolate mousse with whipped cream

Strawberry Sorbet

$9.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries

$12.95

Kids Mac N' Cheese

$9.50

Kids Spaghetti & House Marinara

$9.50

Kids Baked Haddock & Fries

$16.95

Kids Grilled Chicken & Fries

$13.95

Gluten Free Options

Kids Baked Haddock & Mashed Potato

$16.95

Kids Grilled Chicken & Mashed Potato

$13.95

Kids Sides

French Fries

$7.00

Carrot Sticks & Ranch

$4.00

Apps & Burger's

Bacon Blue Cheese Mussels

$17.50

fresh mussels / onions / white wine / cream / bacon / blue cheese

Baked Artichoke Hearts

$14.00

marinated artichokes / Vermont cheddar cheese / sour cream

Bar Caesar Salad

$13.50

Bar Garden Salad

$10.50
Boursin Stuffed Mushrooms

$14.00

button mushrooms / boursin cheese

Classic Shrimp Cocktail

$17.50

chilled shrimp / cocktail sauce / lemon

Lobster Bisque

$14.00

cream / sherry / lobster

Seafood Chowder

$11.50

haddock / shrimp / scallops / cream / potato / bacon

Smashed Jonny Burger

$14.00

Flatbreads

Roasted Radish Flatbred

$14.50

Grilled Eggplant Flatbred

$15.00

Roasted Red Grape & Brie Flatbread

$15.00

Aged Cheddar & Bacon Flatbread

$15.00

Spinach & Artichoke Flatbread

$14.50

Mugs & Martini Glasses

Blue Coffee Mug

$6.00

4 Blue Coffee Mugs

$20.00

Copper Martini Glass

$20.00

Sketches Plate

$33.18
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:15 am, 12:00 pm - 2:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:15 am, 12:00 pm - 2:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:15 am, 12:00 pm - 2:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:15 am, 12:00 pm - 2:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:15 am, 12:00 pm - 2:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:15 am, 12:00 pm - 2:15 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

It is our mission to provide our guests with innovative and deep-rooted cuisine while using sustainable foods whenever reasonably permitted. Our menu has items that have gone back thirty years; some of these items we will just never take off the menu!

Website

Location

92 Bourne Lane, Ogunquit, ME 03907

Directions

