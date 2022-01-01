Main picView gallery

Jones Bones BBQ 301 Broad St

301 Broad St

Elyria, OH 44035

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jones Bones is family owned & operated. Our recipe has been in our family for over 50 years. Created by the late Mabel Jones in Johnson City Tennessee. Over the past 10 years we have traveled throughout the State of Ohio with our Food trucks, spreading our love. We offer a variety of BBQ options from our food creations, to traditional BBQ. Our restaurant is Cafeteria style. Order your food, and pretty much take care of yourself. We offer Food Truck catering, Bulk pickup, and BBQ by the pound. Our food is smoked fresh daily, and want our customers to understand their are times we may run out. It’s our goal to produce & maintain a consistent product.

301 Broad St, Elyria, OH 44035

Directions

