Jones Smokehouse 5209 N Market

No reviews yet

5209 N Market

Spokane, WA 99217

Food

beef

$12.00

chicken

$12.00

pork

$12.00

mac n cheese

$8.00

slaw

$8.00

peach cobbler

$8.00

Liquor

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Appletini

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$7.00

Champagne Cocktail

$7.00

Cosmopolitan

$7.00

Daiquiri

$7.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$7.00

Gimlet

$7.00

Greyhound

$7.00

Hot Toddy

$7.00

Hurricane

$7.00

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$7.00

Madras

$7.00

Mai Tai

$7.00

Manhattan

$7.00

Margarita

$7.00

Martini

$7.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Mint Julep

$7.00

Mojito

$7.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Mudslide

$7.00

Old Fashioned

$7.00

Rob Roy

$7.00

Sazerac

$7.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Sea Breeze

$7.00

Sidecar

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Tom Collins

$7.00

Whiskey Smash

$7.00

Whiskey Sour

$7.00

White Russian

$7.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$5.00

Absolut

$5.00

Belvedere

$5.00

Chopin

$5.00

Firefly

$5.00

Grey Goose

$5.00

Grey Goose Citron

$5.00

Ketel One

$5.00

Titos

$5.00

DBL Well Vodka

$8.00

DBL Absolut

$8.00

DBL Belvedere

$8.00

DBL Chopin

$8.00

DBL Firefly

$8.00

DBL Grey Goose

$8.00

DBL Grey Goose Citron

$8.00

DBL Ketel One

$8.00

DBL Titos

$8.00

Gin

Well Gin

$5.00

Beefeater

$5.00

Bombay Saphire

$5.00

Gordons

$5.00

Hendricks

$5.00

Tanqueray

$5.00

DBL Well Gin

$8.00

DBL Beefeater

$8.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$8.00

DBL Gordons

$8.00

DBL Hendricks

$8.00

DBL Tanqueray

$8.00

Rum

Well Rum

$5.00

Admiral Nelson

$5.00

Bacardi

$5.00

Bacardi Limon

$5.00

Captain Morgan

$5.00

Gosling'S

$5.00

Meyers

$5.00

Meyers Silver

$5.00

Mount Gay

$5.00

DBL Well Rum

$8.00

DBL Admiral Nelson

$8.00

DBL Bacardi

$8.00

DBL Bacardi Limon

$8.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$8.00

DBL Gosling'S

$8.00

DBL Meyers

$8.00

DBL Meyers Silver

$8.00

DBL Mount Gay

$8.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$5.00

Cabo Wabo Blanco

$5.00

Casa Noble

$5.00

Corazon Reposado

$5.00

Cuervo Silver

$5.00

Don Julio Anejo

$5.00

Patron Anejo

$5.00

Patron Café

$5.00

Patron Gran Platinum

$5.00

Patron Reposado

$5.00

Patron Silver

$5.00

Patron Xo Café

$5.00

DBL Well Tequila

$8.00

DBL Cabo Wabo Blanco

$8.00

DBL Casa Noble

$8.00

DBL Corazon Reposado

$8.00

DBL Cuervo Silver

$8.00

DBL Don Julio Anejo

$8.00

DBL Patron Anejo

$8.00

DBL Patron Café

$8.00

DBL Patron Gran Platinum

$8.00

DBL Patron Reposado

$8.00

DBL Patron Silver

$8.00

DBL Patron Xo Café

$8.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$5.00

Angels Envy

$5.00

Basil Hayden

$5.00

Bulliet Rye

$5.00

Diabolique

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$5.00

Jim Beam

$5.00

Knob Creek

$5.00

Makers 46

$5.00

Makers Mark

$5.00

Wild Turkey

$5.00

Well Whiskey

$5.00

Top Shelf #1

$5.00

Top Shelf #2

$5.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$8.00

DBL Angels Envy

$8.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$8.00

DBL Bulliet Rye

$8.00

DBL Diabolique

$8.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$8.00

DBL Jim Beam

$8.00

DBL Knob Creek

$8.00

DBL Makers 46

$8.00

DBL Makers Mark

$8.00

DBL Wild Turkey

$8.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$8.00

DBL Top Shelf #1

$8.00

DBL Top Shelf #2

$8.00

Scotch

Well Scotch

$6.00

Chivas Regal

$6.00

Chivas Regal 18Yr

$6.00

Dewars

$6.00

Dewars 12Yr

$6.00

J & B

$6.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$6.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$6.00

DBL Well Scotch

$9.00

DBL Chivas Regal

$9.00

DBL Chivas Regal 18Yr

$9.00

DBL Dewars

$9.00

DBL Dewars 12Yr

$9.00

DBL J & B

$9.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$9.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Red

$9.00

Liqueurs / Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$5.00

Aperol

$5.00

Campari

$5.00

Chartreuse, Green

$5.00

Cointreau

$5.00

Drambuie

$5.00

Frangelico

$5.00

Godiva Chocolate

$5.00

Grand Marnier

$5.00

Irish Mist

$5.00

Jagermeister

$5.00

Kahlua

$5.00

Lemoncello

$5.00

Licor 43

$5.00

Mathilde Cassis

$5.00

Molly's Irish Cream

$5.00

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

$8.00

DBL Aperol

$8.00

DBL Campari

$8.00

DBL Chartreuse, Green

$8.00

DBL Cointreau

$8.00

DBL Drambuie

$8.00

DBL Frangelico

$8.00

DBL Godiva Chocolate

$8.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$8.00

DBL Irish Mist

$8.00

DBL Jagermeister

$8.00

DBL Kahlua

$8.00

DBL Lemoncello

$8.00

DBL Licor 43

$8.00

DBL Mathilde Cassis

$8.00

DBL Molly's Irish Cream

$8.00

Beer

Draft Beer

16oz Mexican Lager

$6.00

24oz Mexican Lager

$9.00

16oz Wicked Ds

$6.00

24oz Wicked Ds

$9.00

16oz Bud Light

$4.00

24oz Bud Light

$7.00

16oz Seasonal Rotator

$6.00

24oz Seasonal Rotator

$9.00

16oz Big Juicy

$6.00

24oz Big Juicy

$9.00

16oz Rivercity

$6.00

24oz Rivercity

$9.00

Bottled Beer

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Micholobe Ultra

$5.00

Canned Beer

Keystone Light

$3.50

Bud Light

$3.50

Coors

$3.50

Red Ale

$5.00

Bock

$5.00

Na Beverages

Canned Soda

$3.00

Bottled Soda

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5209 N Market, Spokane, WA 99217

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

