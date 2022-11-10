Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jonesy's

21 East Elizabeth Avenue

Bethlehem, PA 18018

Order Again

Starters

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Fried Pickles

$7.00

Loaded Tots

$7.00

Broccoli Side

$4.00

Old Bay Shrimp (8)

$10.00

Buffalo Dip

$10.00

Buffalo Tempura Cauliflower

$9.50

Calamari

$12.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.00

Nachos

$12.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Pierogies

$8.00

Pizza Egg Rolls

$8.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$10.00

Soft Pretzel

$11.00

Spinach Dip

$10.00

Mozz Sticks

$8.00

Philly Cheese Egg Rolls

$8.00

Southwest Chicken Egg Roll

$8.00

Wings

Wing Take-Out Upcharge

$2.00

10 Wings

$15.00

Boneless Wings (10)

$12.00

Traditional

$15.00

Wings Traditional $10special

$10.00

House Cut Fries

Fries

$4.00

Cheese Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Cheddar Bacon Fries

$5.00

Garlic Parm Fries

$5.00

Gravy/White Cheese Fries

$6.00

Old-Bay Fries

$5.00

Chili Fries

$7.00

Gravy Fries

$8.00

Loaded Tots

$8.00

Pizza Fries

$8.00

Soups & Salads

Cup Homemade Soup Of The Day

$5.00

Bowl Homemade Soup Of The Day

$7.00

Cup House Chili

$5.00

Bowl House Chili

$7.00

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Crafthouse Salad

$10.00

Taco Salad

$13.00

French Onion Crock

$5.00

Cobb Salad

$12.00

Mac N Cheese

$10.00

Crafthouse SIDE SALAD

$5.00

Tacos

Fish Taco

$11.00

Pork Carnitas

$8.00

Shrimp Taco

$9.00

Beef Tacos

$9.00

Chicken Tacos

$9.00

Kids Corner

Kids Boneless Wing

$7.00

Kids Chickenfinger

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Mac N Cheese

$6.00

Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.00

Cheese Pizza

$10.00

German Pizza

$13.00

Margarita Pizza

$13.00

White Pizza

$12.00

Handhelds

Black & Blue

$14.00

Jonesy's Burger

$12.00

Peanut Butter

$13.00

Turkey Burger

$13.00

CBR Wrap

$12.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00

BLT

$10.00

Cuban Sandwich

$13.00

French Dip

$15.50

Korean Fried Chicken

$13.00

Motherclucker

$13.00

Philly Cheesesteak

$12.00

Pork Roll

$10.00

Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Delmonico Steak Sandwich

$12.00

Baskets

Chicken Fingers and Fries

$10.00

Fish and Chips

$11.00

Shrimp and Fries

$11.00

Brunch

Eggs Benedict

$11.00

Eggs on the Del

$13.00

Skins n Eggs

$10.00

Sausage, bacon, or pork egg n cheese

$9.00

French Toast w Fruit

$9.00

Build own Omelet

$10.00

Avocado Toast

$6.00

Fresh Fruit

$5.00

Seasoned Potatoes

$4.00

Side Bacon

$4.00

Side Eggs

$3.00

Toast

$2.00

Specials

$2 Taco

$2.00

Monday $6 Cheese Steak

$6.00

Wednesday $5 Clam Night

$5.00

Thursday $5 Quesadilla - CHEESE

$5.00

Thursday $5 Quesadilla - CHICKEN

$5.00

Thursday $5 Quesadilla - BEEF

$5.00

Clams

$7.00

Garlic Wine Clams W/ Garlic Bread

$10.00

Cheesesteak Egg Rolls (3)

$8.00

Reuben Tossed Pierogies (4)

$10.00

Mandarin Chicken Salad

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.00

German 'Dilla

$10.00

Breakfast Quesadilla

$10.00

Add Sausage To Quesadilla

$1.00

Jalapeno Burger W/ Fries

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Empanada

$9.00

Spin Art Dip

$12.00

Buffalo Dips

$12.00

Grilled Cheese,tomato,bacon. Cup Soup

$11.00

Grilled Cheese, Tom,bacon. Bowl Soup

$13.00

Gouda Mac Bites W/marinara

$9.00

Funnel Cake

$6.00

St Patricks Day

Corned Beef and Cabbage

$10.00

Soda Bread

$2.00

Irish Pizza Medium

$11.99

Sheppards Pie

$5.00

Beef Stew

$7.00

Reuben Sandwich W/ Chips

$9.00

Catering Menu

1/2 Pan Ziti

$30.00

Full Pan Ziti

$60.00

1/2 Pan Chicken Parm

$45.00

Full Pan Chicken Parm

$85.00

1/2 Pan Sausage, Peppers & Onions

$50.00

Full Pan Sausage, Peppers & Onions

$100.00

Large House Salad

$30.00

Sandwich Platter

$260.00

Snacks

Chips W/ Beer Cheese

$2.00

Tortillas & Salsa

$2.50

Tortillas & Guacamole/Pico

$3.00

Basket O' Bacon (9)

$5.00

Desserts

Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.00

Strawberry Ice Cream

$6.00

Chocolate Ice Cream

$6.00

1 Order Of 2 Funnel Cakes

$5.00

N/A

Soda

$3.00

Kids Soda

$1.50

Nesquick

$1.50

Red Bull

$3.00

Apple Juice

$1.50

Coffee/ Tea

$1.50

Virgin Drinks

$4.50

Juice

$2.00

Pitcher Soda

$6.00

Tshirts

Hats

$20.00

Med Light Blue

$25.00

Med Grey

$25.00

Large Grey

$25.00

Large Light Blue

$25.00

XL Grey

$25.00

XL Light Blue

$25.00

2 XL Light Blue

$25.00

2XL Grey

$25.00

3 XL Light Blue

$25.00

3 XL Grey

$25.00

4 XL Light Blue

$25.00

4 XL Grey

$25.00

Womens XS DB

$20.00

Womens XS DG

$20.00

Womens Small DB

$20.00

Womens Small DG

$20.00

Womens Med DB

$20.00

Womens Med DG

$20.00

Womens L DB

$20.00

Womens L DG

$20.00

Womens XL DB

$20.00

Wmens XL DG

$20.00

Womens XXL DB

$20.00

Womens XXL DG

$20.00

Tank top XS

$20.00

Tank Top S

$20.00

Tank Top M

$20.00

Heather Blue Hoodies

HBH - Small

$35.00

HBH - Medium

$35.00

HBH - Large

$35.00

HBH - Xtra Large

$35.00

HBH - 2X

$35.00

HBH - 3X

$35.00

Pull Overs

S

$40.00

M

$40.00

L

$40.00

XL

$40.00

2XL

$40.00

3 XL

$45.00

4XL

$45.00

Long Sleeves

Charcoal - XLarge

$25.00

Espresso - Small

$25.00

Espresso - Medium

$25.00

Espresso - Large

$25.00

Espresso - XLarge

$25.00

Espresso 2X

$25.00

Espresso - 4X

$25.00

Light Grey - Small

$25.00

Light Grey - Medium

$25.00

Light Grey - Large

$25.00

Light Grey - XLarge

Light Grey - 2X

$25.00

Light Grey - 3XL

$25.00

Light Grey -4X

$25.00

Maritime Blue - Small

$25.00

Maritime Blue - Medium

$25.00

Maritime Blue - Large

$25.00

Maritime Blue - XLarge

$25.00

Maritime Blue - 2X

$25.00

Maritime Blue - 3X

$25.00

Maritime Blue - 4X

$25.00

Jet Black - Small

$25.00

Jet Black - Medium

$25.00

Jet Black - Large

$25.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:45 am
Monday8:00 am - 1:45 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:45 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:45 am
Thursday8:00 am - 1:45 am
Friday8:00 am - 1:45 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:45 am
Pub & Grill

21 East Elizabeth Avenue, Bethlehem, PA 18018

