Jonesy's Taco House 1116 E Locust St

review star

No reviews yet

1116 E Locust St

Carter Lake, IA 51510

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

TACOS
CHEESEBURGER
ENCHILDAS

WEDNESDAY

WEDNESDAY SPECIALS

WEDNESDAY CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN

$10.95

WEDNESDAY MEAT LOAF

$9.95

JONESYS MENU

SOFT DRINKS

Water

SODA

$2.95

CAN SODA

$1.50

MILK

$2.95

COFFEE

$1.50

ICED TEA

$2.95

HOT CHOCLATE

$1.50

APPETIZER

NACHO SUPREME

NACHO SUPREME

STEAK FAJITA NACHOS

STEAK FAJITA NACHOS

$14.49

SUPER STEAK NACHOS

$14.95

NACHOS WITH CHEESE

$6.95

DIPS & CHIPS

TEXAS TOOTHPICKS

$7.95

ONION RINGS

$7.95Out of stock

FRIED PICKLE CHIPS

$7.95

CHEESE CURDS

$7.49

Chili cheese fries

$7.95

SOUPS AND SALADS

HOT RED CHILI

TACO SALAD CHIP

LETTUCE SALAD

$3.00

CHICKEN SALAD

$10.49

TACO SALAD BOWL

Home made chil

A LA CARTE

TACOS

ENCHILDAS

BURRITO

TOSTADA

QUESADILLA

SANCHO

TACO BURGER

$4.50

JONESYS SPECIAL

$9.99
BEEF CHIMI

BEEF CHIMI

$9.49

STREET TACO

$4.50

STEAMED SANCHO

TAMALES

$4.50

MEXICAN CASSEROLE

$9.49
CHICKENCHANGA

CHICKENCHANGA

$10.49

DINNERS

NO 1 ENCHILADA

NO 1 ENCHILADA

NO. 2 COMBO

$15.95
NO. 3 TACO & TAMALE

NO. 3 TACO & TAMALE

$13.95

NO. 4 TACO & ENCHILADAS

NO. 5 CHILI CON CARNE & TAMALE

$12.95

NO. 6 CHIMI

$11.95

NO. 7 TACO & ENCHILADA

$12.49

NO. 8 STEAK FAJITA

$15.95

NO. 9 TACO DINNER

NO. 10 TACO ENCH & BURRITO

NO. 10 TACO ENCH & BURRITO

AMERICAN

HAMBURGER

$9.99

CHEESEBURGER

$10.49

BACON CHEESEBURGER

$11.95

DOUBLE BACON CHEESEBURGER

$13.49
WESTERN BURGER

WESTERN BURGER

$11.95
SWISS MUSHROOM

SWISS MUSHROOM

$11.95

JONESYS ULTIMATE

$17.99
SUNRISE BURGER

SUNRISE BURGER

$12.95
HOT SHOT BURGER

HOT SHOT BURGER

$11.95

THE COWBOY

$12.49

MAC-N-CHEESE BURGER

$12.49

PATTY MELT

$11.49
SHRIMP BASKET

SHRIMP BASKET

$9.95
TENDERLOIN

TENDERLOIN

$9.95

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.95

CHICKEN STRIPS

$9.95

FISH SANDWICH

$10.49
CHICKEN WRAPS

CHICKEN WRAPS

$9.49
BLT

BLT

$8.99

HOT DOG

$6.00

Chili cheese dog

$8.95

Adult grilled cheese

$6.00

KIDS MEALS

Kids HAMBURGER

$5.99

Kids CHEESEBURGER

$5.99

Kids HOT DOG

$4.00

Kids TACO

$5.99

Kids CHICKEN STRIPS

$5.99

Kids GRILLED CHEESE

$5.99

Kids MINI QUESADILLA

$5.99

SIDES

RICE

$2.95

BEANS

$2.95

HALF & HALF

$2.95

CHIPS

$2.50

EXTRA CHEESE

$0.75

TORTILLA

$0.50

SOUR CREAM

$0.50

GUACAMOLE

$2.50

SIDE QUESO

$0.99

FRENCH FRIES

$2.99

TATTERS

$2.99

MAC-N-CHEESE

Mole

DESSERTS

FUNNEL CAKE FRIES

$5.99

CHURROS

$3.50

Vicky

Cookie

$2.00

Brownie

$2.50

Sauces

Hot

Mild

Extra hot

Salsa

$0.25

Ranch

Ketchup

Mustard

Bbq

Honey mustard

Italian

Cocktail

Tartar

Mayo

Dorothy lynch

Red devil

Butter

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1116 E Locust St, Carter Lake, IA 51510

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Map
