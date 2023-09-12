Johnny B's Brickhouse
215 1st Ave S
Jamestown, ND 58401
MAIN
PERSONAL Specialty Wood Fire Pizza
Karnivore ( Meat Lover)
pepperoni, sausage, bacon, Canadian bacon & all beef salami
Herbivore (Vegetarian)
mushrooms, green peppers, onions, pineapple & spinach
Hunter Gatherer (Supreme)
pepperoni, sausage, canadian bacon, green peppers, onions, mushrooms & pizza sauce
The German
Sausage, sauerkraut & our homemade horseradish sauce
Pale Ale Bacon Burger
pale ale sauce, hamburger, onions, bacon & cheddar
Goat Cheese & Spinach
Spinach, Roma tomatoes, goat cheese,basil pesto sauce.
Fiery Hawaiian
Canadian bacon, pineapple, roasted red peppers, jalapenos, pizza sauce & a drizzle of hot sauce
Thai Chicken
Chicken, roasted red peppers, red onions, Thai peanut sauce
BBQ Chicken
chicken, fire roasted red peppers & crisp red onion, BBQ sauce & cheddar cheese.
Buffalo Chicken
chicken, onions, Bleu cheese crumbles Buffalo white sauce
Chicken Cordon Bleu
Grilled chicken, canadian bacon, garlic white sauce with honey mustard drizzle
Philly Cheesesteak Pizza
Monterey Jack cheese sauce, slow roasted beef, green peppers & onions
Peanut Butter Jalapeno Pepperoni
Thai peanut sauce, pepperoni & jalapenos
Old School Margherita
Olive Oil, Roma Tomatoes, Mozzarella, basil
Taco Pizza
Taco meat, taco sauce, cheddar cheese, onions, jalapenos, black olives, lettuce, tomatoes & crunchy tortilla chips
The Chody
Italian dressing, canadian bacon, pepperoni, salami, lettuce, tomatoes, garlic aioli
Tator Tot Pizza
Tator tots , bacon, red onions, cheddar cheese, cajun ranch
Beer Cheese Bacon & Jalapeno Pizza
Beer cheese sauce with bacon, jalapenos & cheddar cheese
Piggy Back Pizza
Montery Jack Cheese Sauce , Canadian Bacon, bacon, Mozzarella cheese, cheddar
12" MD Specialty Wood Fire Pizza
MD Carnivore
16" LG Specialty Wood Fire Pizza
10" GF Specialty Wood Fire Pizza
Build Your Own Pizza
Burgers
Fresh Salads
Chicken Craisin Salad
Chicken, craisins, cashews, spring mix, honey mustard
Caesar Chicken Salad
Grilled Garlic Chicken, romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan, caesar dressing
Buffalo Chicken Salad
buffalo style chicken, cheddar cheese, red onions, bleu cheese dressing, shredded lettuce
Thai Chicken Salad
Spring greens, romaine, red peppers, red onions, cashews, thai peanut sauce
Garden Goat Salad
Spring greens, romaine, green peppers, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, black olives, onions, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette
Turkey Ranch Salad
Smoked turkey breast, romo tomatoes, mozzarella, red onions, ranch, spring greens
Taco Salad
Lettuce, red onions, black olives, cheddar cheese, taco meat, taco chips
Lavash
Salami & Green Olive Lavash
Salami, green olives, havarti cheese
Bacon Jalepeno Lavash
bacon, jalapeno, havarti cheese
Honey & Grape Lavash
Honey, grapes, havarti cheese
Mushroom & Spinach Lavash
olive oil, mushrooms, spinach, havarti cheese
Bacon & Onion Lavash
Bacon, Onion, havarti cheese
Pasta
Sandos & Wrappies
Goat Cheese Veggie Wrap
green peppers, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, black olives, onions, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette
Chicken Craisin Wrap
chicken, craisins, cashews, spring mix, honey mustard
Caesar Chicken Wrap
grilled garlic chicken, romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan, caesar dressing, flour tortilla
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
buffalo style chicken, cheddar cheese, red onions, bleu cheese dressing, shredded lettuce
Turkey Ranch Wrap
Smoked turkey breast, romo tomatoes, mozzarella, red onions, ranch, spring greens
Ultimate GRINDER
ham, turkey, taco meat, swiss cheese, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, taco sauce, grinder sauce
Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich
Beef, green peppers, onions, cheese sauce, sourdough hoagie
Spicy Italian Sandwich
Spicy Sriracha mayo, pepperoni, salami, ham, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, provolone, italian vinnegrette
PULLED PORK SANDWICH
Starters
Super Wood Fire Nachos
Cheese, beef or chicken, cheese sauce, jalapenos, onions, black olives, salsa, sour cream
Fiery Queso & Beef with chips
Fiery Queso, beef, chips
Jalepeno Cheese Curds
Jalepeno Cheese Curds
Deep Fried Pickles
Deep Fried Pickles
Breadsticks with Sauce
Breadsticks with side of marinara
Cheesesticks with sauce
Cheesesticks with side of marinara
Parmesan Bites
Dough bites with parmesan, side of marinara
Pizza Rolls
Pepperoni, sausage, mozzarella, side of marinara
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Mozzarella, parmesan, garlic, romano with toasted french bread and chips
Spicy Pickled Egg
Super Wood Fire Nachos
Wings
Kids
SIDES
DRINKS
FOUNTAIN SODA
2 LITERS
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
215 1st Ave S, Jamestown, ND 58401