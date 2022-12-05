Jonny C's NY Deli and Caterers imageView gallery

Jonny C's NY Deli and Caterers

551 Reviews

$

9350 Transit Road

East Amherst, NY 14051

Soup
Lg French Fries
#19 Chicken Finger Sub

Beverages

Bottle Soda

$2.53

Dasani

$2.53

Snapple

$2.53

Dr Browns

$2.53

Powerade

$2.53

Gold Peak

$2.99

Honest Tea

$2.99

AHA Water

$2.53

Body Armor

$2.99

Vitamin Water

$2.99

Smart Water

$3.25

Flavored Smart Water

$2.99

Monster

$3.50

2 Liter Soda

$3.50

Desserts

Cannoli

$2.75

Chocolate Covered Cannoli

$3.50

Chocolate Chip Cannoli

$3.50

Peanut Butter Brownie

$3.50Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.25Out of stock

Jonny C's Favorite Sandwiches

#1 Manhattan Chicken Salad

$13.00

Chicken Salad, Red Grapes, Toasted Almonds, Lettuce, Tomato on a toasted Sub

#2 Downtown Veggie

$13.50

Provolone, Cheddar, Swiss, Pepper Jack, Red Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Roasted Red Peppers, Cucumber, Basil Mayo on a toasted Sub

#3 Vegetarian

$13.00

Roasted Vegetables, melted Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Pesto Mayo on a toasted Sub

#4 Park Avenue

#4 Park Avenue

$14.50

Turkey, BLT, Provolone, Basil Mayo on a toasted Sub

#5 Turkey Natural

$14.00

Turkey, Cucumbers, Muenster Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Basil Mayo on a toasted Sub

#6 Buffalotta

$14.50

Ham, Cappy, Salami, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Roasted Red Pepper, Provolone, Olive Spread on a toasted Sub

#7 Italian

$14.50

Cappy, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Hot Peppers, Mayo & Oil on a toasted Sub

#8 American

$14.50

Turkey, Ham, Roast Beef, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Mayo on a toasted Sub

#9 Kosher Style

$16.00

Turkey, Corned Beef, Pastrami, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Russian Dressing on a toasted Sub

#10 495

$14.50

Breaded Chicken Cutlet, BLT, melted Mozzarella, Mayo on toasted Garlic Sub

#11 Philly Chaser

$14.50

Roast Beef, melted Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Italian Dressing on a toasted Sub

#12 Steak Sub

$14.50

Chopped Steak w/melted Provolone, Mushrooms, Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Hot Sauce on a toasted Sub

#13 Philly Cheese Steak

$14.00

Chopped Steak w/Onions, Cheese Sauce on a toasted Sub

#14 French Dip

$14.50

Roast Beef, melted Mozzarella on toasted Garlic Sub w/side of Au Jus

#15 Cubano

$14.00

Roasted Pork Loin, Ham, Swiss, Pickles, Honey Mustard on grilled Garlic Sub

#16 Casey

$14.50

Grilled Chicken, Portobello Mushrooms, Lettuce, Tomato, melted Mozzarella, Pesto Mayo on toasted Sub

#17 Scajaquada

$14.50

Ham, melted Mozzarella, Bacon, BBQ Sauce on a toasted Sub

#18 90

$14.50

Turkey, melted American Cheese, BLT, Russian Dressing on a toasted Sub

#19 Chicken Finger Sub

$15.00

Chicken Fingers, Lettuce, Tomato, Bleu Cheese on a toasted Sub

#20 Reuben

$16.00

Corned Beef, Swiss, Sauerkraut, Russian Dressing on grilled Rye

#21 Rachael

$16.00

Pastrami, Swiss, Coleslaw, Russian Dressing on grilled Rye

#22 Turkey Reuben

$14.00

Turkey, Swiss, Sauerkraut, Russian Dressing on grilled Rye

#23 Tuna Melt

$14.00

Tuna, American Cheese, sautéed Onions on grilled Rye

#24 Patty Melt

$12.00

1/2 lb. Burger w/Swiss, grilled Onions, Lettuce, Tomato on grilled Rye

#25 Beef on Weck

$12.00

Roast Beef in Au Jus, Horsey Mayo on Kimmel Weck Roll

#26 Transit

$17.00

Corned Beef, Pastrami, Swiss, Russian Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato on Rye

#28 Chicken Parmesan

$14.00

Breaded Chicken Cutlet, melted Mozzarella Cheese, Marinara Sauce on a toasted Sub

#29 Meatball Parmesan

$14.00

Meatballs, melted Mozzarella Cheese, Marinara Sauce on a toasted Sub

#30 Abe Froman

$14.00

Italian Sausage Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, sautéed Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms on a toasted Sub

#31 Royal

$14.50

Italian Sausage Patty, Capicola, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo and Oil on a toasted Sub

#32 Cheeseburger Sub

$15.50

3/4 lb. Black Angus Cheeseburger, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Ketchup on a toasted Sub .

#33 Sausage Parmesan

$14.00

Italian Sausage Patty, Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese on a toasted Sub

#35 Transporter

$14.50

Roast Beef, Coleslaw, Swiss Cheese, Russian Dressing on a toasted Sub

#36 Glutton

$16.50

Chopped Steak, melted Provolone, Chicken Fingers w/medium Hot Sauce, Mushrooms, sautéed Onions, Lettuce, Tomato on a toasted Sub

#39 Fried Bologna

$13.00

Fried Bologna with melted American Cheese, sautéed Onions, Mustard on a toasted Sub

#41 Pittsburgh

#41 Pittsburgh

$15.00

Chopped Steak, melted Provolone, seasoned French Fries (no you can’t have them on the side), Coleslaw, Tomato, Mayo, Oil on a toasted Sub

#42 Ultimate Pizza

$15.00

Capicolla, Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese, Marinara Sauce, Hot Peppers, Mozzarella Sticks on a toasted Sub

#43 Chicken Cordon Bleu

$14.50

Breaded Chicken Breast, Ham, Swiss, Bleu Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion on a toasted Sub

#44 Big Dipper

$16.00

Pastrami, Melted Swiss on a Garlic Sub with Au Jus & Mustard or Russian Dressing

#45 Ultimate Rooster

$14.50

Grilled Chicken, Mushrooms, Onions, Peppers, French Fries, Hot Sauce, Bleu Cheese & Provolone

#46 All In

#46 All In

$14.50

Turkey, Ham, Roast Beef, Salami, Cappy, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Hot Peppers, Mayo & Oil on a toasted Sub

#47 Gut Shot

$14.50

Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Melted Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Jalapenos & Sriracha Mayo on a toasted Sub

#48 Full House

$14.00

Turkey, Spinach, Tomato, Onion, Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella & Mayo on a toasted Sub .

#51 Spicy Dragon

$15.00

Chopped Steak, Melted Pepper Jack, Seasoned French Fries (no you can’t have them on the side), Sweet Chili Coleslaw, Sriracha Mayo, Tomato, Oil on a toasted Sub .

#52 Vader

$16.00

Corned Beef, Melted Pepper Jack, Seasoned French Fries (no you can’t have them on the side), Sautéed Onions, Sautéed Banana Peppers, Mayo on a toasted Sub

#53 Gouda Gouda

$14.50

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Melted Smoked Gouda, Roasted Red Pepper Mayo, Spinach, Tomato on a toasted Sub

#54 Coyote

$15.00

Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Bacon, Melted Cheddar, Mesquite BBQ Chips, BBQ Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion on a toasted Sub

#55 California Sunshine

$14.50

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Melted Pepper Jack, Guacamole, Jalapeno Mayo, Mesculin Mix, Tomato

#56 California Dreaming

$14.50

Turkey, Bacon, Melted Pepper Jack, Guacamole, Roasted Red Pepper Mayo, Mesculin, Tomato, Onion on a toasted Sub

#57 Memphis

$15.00

Roast Beef, Bacon, Melted Cheddar, BBQ on a toasted Sub

#58 290

$14.50

Turkey, Bacon, Melted Smoked Gouda, Lettuce, Tomato , Onion, Russian Dressing on a toasted Sub

#59 C.P.R.

$14.50

Grilled Chicken, Portobello Mushrooms, Melted Pepper Jack, Roasted Red Peppers, Mesculin Mix, Balsamic Dressing, on a toasted Sub

#60 Soul Stealer

#60 Soul Stealer

$16.00

Chicken Fingers, Honey Stinging Garlic Sauce, Sweet Chili Coleslaw, Sriracha Mayo, Seasoned Fries on a toasted Sub

#61 Nacho Philly

$15.00

#62 Ranch Rover

$15.00

#63 In Da Club

$14.50

HALF #1 Manhattan Chicken Salad

$7.00

Chicken Salad, Red Grapes, Toasted Almonds, Lettuce, Tomato on a toasted Sub

HALF #2 Downtown Veggie

$7.25

Provolone, Cheddar, Swiss, Pepper Jack, Red Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Roasted Red Peppers, Cucumber, Basil Mayo on a toasted Sub

HALF #3 Vegetarian

$7.00

Roasted Vegetables, melted Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Pesto Mayo on a toasted Sub

HALF #4 Park Avenue

HALF #4 Park Avenue

$7.75

Turkey, BLT, Provolone, Basil Mayo on a toasted Sub

HALF #5 Turkey Natural

$7.25

Turkey, Cucumbers, Muenster Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Basil Mayo on a toasted Sub

HALF #6 Buffalotta

$7.75

Ham, Cappy, Salami, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Roasted Red Pepper, Provolone, Olive Spread on a toasted Sub

HALF #7 Italian

$7.75

Cappy, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Hot Peppers, Mayo & Oil on a toasted Sub

HALF #8 American

$7.75

Turkey, Ham, Roast Beef, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Mayo on a toasted Sub

HALF #9 Kosher Style

$9.00

Turkey, Corned Beef, Pastrami, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Russian Dressing on a toasted Sub

HALF #10 495

$7.75

Breaded Chicken Cutlet, BLT, melted Mozzarella, Mayo on toasted Garlic Sub

HALF #11 Philly Chaser

$7.75

Roast Beef, melted Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Italian Dressing on a toasted Sub

HALF #12 Steak Sub

$7.75

Chopped Steak w/melted Provolone, Mushrooms, Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Hot Sauce on a toasted Sub

HALF #13 Philly Cheese Steak

$7.25

Chopped Steak w/Onions, Cheese Sauce on a toasted Sub

HALF #14 French Dip

$7.75

Roast Beef, melted Mozzarella on toasted Garlic Sub w/side of Au Jus

HALF #15 Cubano

$7.25

Roasted Pork Loin, Ham, Swiss, Pickles, Honey Mustard on grilled Garlic Sub

HALF #16 Casey

$7.75

Grilled Chicken, Portobello Mushrooms, Lettuce, Tomato, melted Mozzarella, Pesto Mayo on toasted Sub

HALF #17 Scajaquada

$7.75

Ham, melted Mozzarella, Bacon, BBQ Sauce on a toasted Sub

HALF #18 90

$7.75

Turkey, melted American Cheese, BLT, Russian Dressing on a toasted Sub

HALF #19 Chicken Finger Sub

$8.00

Chicken Fingers, Lettuce, Tomato, Bleu Cheese on a toasted Sub

HALF #20 Reuben

$9.00

Corned Beef, Swiss, Sauerkraut, Russian Dressing on grilled Rye

HALF #21 Rachael

$9.00

Pastrami, Swiss, Coleslaw, Russian Dressing on grilled Rye

HALF #22 Turkey Reuben

$7.25

Turkey, Swiss, Sauerkraut, Russian Dressing on grilled Rye

HALF #23 Tuna Melt

$7.50

Tuna, American Cheese, sautéed Onions on grilled Rye

HALF #24 WHOLE ONLY

Out of stock

HALF #25 WHOLE ONLY

Out of stock

HALF #26 Transit

$9.00

Corned Beef, Pastrami, Swiss, Russian Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato on Rye

HALF #28 Chicken Parmesan

$7.25

Breaded Chicken Cutlet, melted Mozzarella Cheese, Marinara Sauce on a toasted Sub

HALF #29 Meatball Parmesan

$7.25

Meatballs, melted Mozzarella Cheese, Marinara Sauce on a toasted Sub

HALF #30 Abe Froman

$7.25

Italian Sausage Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, sautéed Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms on a toasted Sub

HALF #31 Royal

$7.75

Italian Sausage Patty, Capicola, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo and Oil on a toasted Sub

HALF #32 Cheeseburger Sub

$8.25

3/4 lb. Black Angus Cheeseburger, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Ketchup on a toasted Sub .

HALF #33 Sausage Parmesan

$7.25

Italian Sausage Patty, Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese on a toasted Sub

HALF #35 Transporter

$7.75

Roast Beef, Coleslaw, Swiss Cheese, Russian Dressing on a toasted Sub

HALF #36 Glutton

$8.00

Chopped Steak, melted Provolone, Chicken Fingers w/medium Hot Sauce, Mushrooms, sautéed Onions, Lettuce, Tomato on a toasted Sub

HALF #39 Fried Bologna

$7.00

Fried Bologna with melted American Cheese, sautéed Onions, Mustard on a toasted Sub

HALF #41 Pittsburgh

HALF #41 Pittsburgh

$8.00

Chopped Steak, melted Provolone, seasoned French Fries (no you can’t have them on the side), Coleslaw, Tomato, Mayo, Oil on a toasted Sub

HALF #42 Ultimate Pizza

$8.00

Capicolla, Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese, Marinara Sauce, Hot Peppers, Mozzarella Sticks on a toasted Sub

HALF #43 Chicken Cordon Bleu

$7.75

Breaded Chicken Breast, Ham, Swiss, Bleu Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion on a toasted Sub

HALF #44 Big Dipper

$9.00

Pastrami, Melted Swiss on a Garlic Sub with Au Jus & Mustard or Russian Dressing

HALF #45 Ultimate Rooster

$7.75

Grilled Chicken, Mushrooms, Onions, Peppers, French Fries, Hot Sauce, Bleu Cheese & Provolone

HALF #46 All In

HALF #46 All In

$7.75

Turkey, Ham, Roast Beef, Salami, Cappy, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Hot Peppers, Mayo & Oil on a toasted Sub

HALF #47 Gut Shot

$7.75

Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Melted Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Jalapenos & Sriracha Mayo on a toasted Sub

HALF #48 Full House

$7.25

Turkey, Spinach, Tomato, Onion, Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella & Mayo on a toasted Sub .

HALF #51 Spicy Dragon

$8.00

Chopped Steak, Melted Pepper Jack, Seasoned French Fries (no you can’t have them on the side), Sweet Chili Coleslaw, Sriracha Mayo, Tomato, Oil on a toasted Sub .

HALF #52 Vader

$9.00

Corned Beef, Melted Pepper Jack, Seasoned French Fries (no you can’t have them on the side), Sautéed Onions, Sautéed Banana Peppers, Mayo on a toasted Sub

HALF #53 Gouda Gouda

$7.75

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Melted Smoked Gouda, Roasted Red Pepper Mayo, Spinach, Tomato on a toasted Sub

HALF #54 Coyote

$8.00

Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Bacon, Melted Cheddar, Mesquite BBQ Chips, BBQ Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion on a toasted Sub

HALF #55 California Sunshine

$7.75

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Melted Pepper Jack, Guacamole, Jalapeno Mayo, Mesculin Mix, Tomato

HALF #56 California Dreaming

$7.75

Turkey, Bacon, Melted Pepper Jack, Guacamole, Roasted Red Pepper Mayo, Mesculin, Tomato, Onion on a toasted Sub

HALF #57 Memphis

$8.00

Roast Beef, Bacon, Melted Cheddar, BBQ on a toasted Sub

HALF #58 290

$7.75

Turkey, Bacon, Melted Smoked Gouda, Lettuce, Tomato , Onion, Russian Dressing on a toasted Sub

HALF #59 C.P.R.

$7.75

Grilled Chicken, Portobello Mushrooms, Melted Pepper Jack, Roasted Red Peppers, Mesculin Mix, Balsamic Dressing, on a toasted Sub

HALF #60 Soul Stealer

HALF #60 Soul Stealer

$8.50

Chicken Fingers, Honey Stinging Garlic Sauce, Sweet Chili Coleslaw, Sriracha Mayo, Seasoned Fries on a toasted Sub

HALF #61 Nacho Philly

$8.00

HALF #62 Ranch Rover

$8.00

HALF #63 In Da Club

$7.75

Build Your Own Deli Sandwiches

Served on a Roll, Bread or Father Sam’s Wrap (white, rye, whole wheat or sourdough) (Lettuce, Tomato, Onion optional)

Turkey

$10.00

Ham

$10.00

Roast Beef

$11.00

Corned Beef

$14.00

Pastrami

$14.00

Corned Beef & Pastrami

$14.00

BLT

$12.00

Tuna Salad

$12.00

Egg Salad

$10.00

Chicken Salad

$10.00

Manhattan Chix Salad

$11.00

Breaded Chicken

$11.00

Grilled Chicken

$11.00

Bologna

$10.00

Capicola

$12.00

Salami

$11.00

Pepperoni

$11.00

Steak

$12.00

Sausage

$12.00

Cheese

$9.50

HALF Turkey

$5.50

HALF Ham

$5.50

HALF Roast Beef

$6.50

HALF Corned Beef

$8.00

HALF Pastrami

$8.00

HALF Corned Beef & Pastrami

$8.00

HALF BLT

$7.00

HALF Tuna Salad

$7.00

HALF Egg Salad

$6.00

HALF Chicken Salad

$6.00

HALF Manhattan Chix

$6.25

HALF Breaded Chicken

$6.00

HALF Grilled Chicken

$6.00

HALF Bologna

$6.00

HALF Capicola

$7.00

HALF Salami

$6.00

HALF Pepperoni

$6.00

HALF BYO Steak

$6.00

HALF Sausage

$6.00

HALF Cheese

$5.50

Turkey Wrap

$10.00

Ham Wrap

$10.00

Roast Beef Wrap

$11.00

Corned Beef Wrap

$14.00

Pastrami Wrap

$14.00

Corned Beef & Pastrami Wrap

$14.00

BLT Wrap

$12.00

Tuna Salad Wrap

$12.00

Egg Salad Wrap

$10.00

Chicken Salad Wrap

$10.00

Manhattan Chix Salad Wrap

$11.00

Breaded Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Bologna Wrap

$10.00

Capicola Wrap

$12.00

Salami Wrap

$11.00

Pepperoni Wrap

$11.00

BYO Steak Wrap

$12.00

Sausage Wrap

$12.00

Cheese Wrap

$9.50

Wraps

Your Choice: Plain, Spinach, Herb, Tomato, Jalapeno Cheddar or Wheat

Boom Boom Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Grilled Chicken, Boom Boom Sauce, Melted Pepper Jack, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Jalapenos

Cali Paradise

$13.00

Caesar Wrap

$13.00

Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing

California Love Wrap

$13.00

Turkey, Bacon, Swiss, Guacamole, Pesto Ranch, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion

Chicken Finger Wrap

$13.00

Chicken Fingers, Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese w/Bleu Cheese Dressing

Club Wrap

$13.00

Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, American Cheese w/Ranch Dressing

Cobb Wrap

$13.00

Grilled Chicken, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese w/Ranch Dressing

General Wrap

$13.00

Chicken Fingers, General Tso’s Sauce, Sweet Chili Coleslaw, Pepper Jack, Tomato

Greek Wrap

$13.00

Grilled Chicken, Mixed Greens, Feta Cheese, Tomato, Greek Dressing

Mango Habanero Wrap

Mango Habanero Wrap

$13.00

Chicken Fingers, Mango Habanero Sauce, Sweet Chili Coleslaw, Pepper Jack, Tomato, Bleu Cheese

Roast Beef Wrap

$13.00

Roast Beef, Horsey Mayo, Provolone Cheese, Tomato, Onion

Turkey Balsamic Wrap

$13.00

Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Hot Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella, Balsamic Dressing

Turkey Cranberry Wrap

$13.00

Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese, Bacon, Cranberry Mayo

Triple Deckers

Turkey Club Triple Decker Whole

$13.00

Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo

Turkey Club Triple Decker 1/2

$7.00

Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo

Burgers

Burger

$10.00

Cheeseburger

$11.00

Double Burger

$14.50

Double Cheeseburger

$15.75

Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.00

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$18.00

Turkey Burger

$11.00

Veggie Burger

$10.00

Portobello Sandwich

$12.00

Portobello Mushroom, Roasted Red Peppers, Bleu Cheese Crumble, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Pesto Mayo on toasted Roll

Salads

Sm Caesar Salad

$6.00

Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons

Sm Chef

$6.50

Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, shredded Cheese, Chick Peas, Black Olives

Sm Chicken Salad

$7.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Chicken Salad

Sm Chicken Souvlaki Salad

Sm Chicken Souvlaki Salad

$10.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Feta Cheese, Olives, Pepperoncini, Greek Dressing w/Pita served open face

Sm Cobb

Sm Cobb

$9.00

Lettuce, chopped Bacon, Chicken, Cucumber, Eggs, Tomato, Bleu Cheese Crumbles

Sm Greek

$7.00

Lettuce, Feta Cheese, Cucumber, Tomato, Olives, Pepperoncini

Sm Manhattan Chicken Salad

$7.25

Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Manhattan Chicken Salad

Sm Pittsburgh Salad

Sm Pittsburgh Salad

$10.00

Grilled Chicken on a bed of Mixed Greens with Cheddar Cheese, seasoned French Fries (no you can’t get them on the side), Tomato, Cucumber, Coleslaw, Onions, with Riviera Dressing on the side

Sm Tuna Salad

$8.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Tuna

Sm Chicken Caesar

$7.00

Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons

Sm Chicken Greek

$8.00

Lettuce, Feta Cheese, Cucumber, Tomato, Olives, Pepperoncini, Grilled Chicken

Lg Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons

Lg Chef

$11.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, shredded Cheese, Chick Peas, Black Olives

Lg Chicken Salad

$12.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Chicken Salad

Lg Chicken Souvlaki Salad

Lg Chicken Souvlaki Salad

$15.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Feta Cheese, Olives, Pepperoncini, Greek Dressing w/Pita served open face

Lg Cobb

Lg Cobb

$15.00

Lettuce, chopped Bacon, Chicken, Cucumber, Eggs, Tomato, Bleu Cheese Crumbles

Lg Greek

$12.00

Lettuce, Feta Cheese, Cucumber, Tomato, Olives, Pepperoncini

Lg Manhattan Chicken Salad

$12.50

Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Manhattan Chicken Salad

Lg Pittsburgh Salad

Lg Pittsburgh Salad

$15.00

Grilled Chicken on a bed of Mixed Greens with Cheddar Cheese, seasoned French Fries (no you can’t get them on the side), Tomato, Cucumber, Coleslaw, Onions, with Riviera Dressing on the side

Lg Tuna Salad

$14.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Tuna

Lg Chicken Caesar

$12.00

Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons

Lg Chicken Greek

$14.00

Lettuce, Feta Cheese, Cucumber, Tomato, Olives, Pepperoncini, Grilled Chicken

Soups

Soup

$5.00+

Sides

Lg Mac Salad

$7.00

Lg Coleslaw

$7.00

Lg Potato Salad

$7.00

Lg Pasta Salad

$9.00

Mozzarella Sticks (5)

$8.00

Med Mac Salad

$3.50

Med Coleslaw

$3.50

Med Potato Salad

$3.50

Med Pasta Salad

$4.50

Pizza Logs (5)

$11.00

Chicken Fingers

Single Fingers (5)

$14.00

with Blue Cheese

Double Fingers (10)

$24.00

with Blue Cheese

Fries & Rings

Lg French Fries

$5.50

Lg Buffalo Fries

$7.50

Lg Sweet Fries

$7.50

Served with a side of honey

Lg Waffle

$6.50

Lg Onion Rings

$6.50

Sm French Fries

$4.50

Sm Buffalo FF

$6.00

Sm Sweet Fries

$6.00

Served with a side of honey

Sm Waffle

$5.50

Sm Onion Rings

$5.50

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Grilled Cheese w/Bacon, Ham, Turkey

$9.00

All Day Breakfast

On a Roll or a Wrap

2 Eggs

$5.00

2 Eggs w/Meat

$7.00

Add Cheese .50

2 Eggs w/Cheese

$6.00

Hungry Man

$14.00

4 Eggs, bacon, sausage, ham, American cheese, hash brown potatoes

Steak & Eggs w/Cheese

$9.00

Turkey and Egg Whites

$9.00

Side Ham

$3.00

Side Bacon

$3.00

Side Sausage

$3.00

Side Hash Brown Patties

$4.00

Side of Toast

$2.00

Roll

$2.00

Extras

1 Meatball

$1.00

Cheese Sauce

$1.50

Grilled Pita

$2.00

Side Blue Cheese

$1.50

Side Sauce

$1.00

Side Dressing

$1.00

Matzo Ball

$1.00

Whole Pickle

$1.50

Weekly Specials

Ultimate Cheeseburger

$16.50

Ultimate Cheeseburger HALF

$8.75

Misc

Chips

$1.50

Breakfast Sandwiches

2 Eggs

$5.00

2 Eggs w/Meat

$7.00

Add Cheese .50

2 Eggs w/Cheese

$6.00

Egg Whites

$5.00

Steak & Eggs w/Cheese

$9.00

Turkey and Egg Whites

$9.00

Sides

Roll

$2.00

Side Bacon

$3.00

Side Sausage

$3.00

Side Ham

$3.00

Side Hash Brown Patties

$4.00

Side of Toast

$2.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come and Enjoy

Location

9350 Transit Road, East Amherst, NY 14051

Directions

Gallery
Jonny C's NY Deli and Caterers image

