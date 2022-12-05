- Home
Jonny C's NY Deli and Caterers
551 Reviews
$
9350 Transit Road
East Amherst, NY 14051
Popular Items
Beverages
Desserts
Jonny C's Favorite Sandwiches
#1 Manhattan Chicken Salad
Chicken Salad, Red Grapes, Toasted Almonds, Lettuce, Tomato on a toasted Sub
#2 Downtown Veggie
Provolone, Cheddar, Swiss, Pepper Jack, Red Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Roasted Red Peppers, Cucumber, Basil Mayo on a toasted Sub
#3 Vegetarian
Roasted Vegetables, melted Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Pesto Mayo on a toasted Sub
#4 Park Avenue
Turkey, BLT, Provolone, Basil Mayo on a toasted Sub
#5 Turkey Natural
Turkey, Cucumbers, Muenster Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Basil Mayo on a toasted Sub
#6 Buffalotta
Ham, Cappy, Salami, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Roasted Red Pepper, Provolone, Olive Spread on a toasted Sub
#7 Italian
Cappy, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Hot Peppers, Mayo & Oil on a toasted Sub
#8 American
Turkey, Ham, Roast Beef, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Mayo on a toasted Sub
#9 Kosher Style
Turkey, Corned Beef, Pastrami, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Russian Dressing on a toasted Sub
#10 495
Breaded Chicken Cutlet, BLT, melted Mozzarella, Mayo on toasted Garlic Sub
#11 Philly Chaser
Roast Beef, melted Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Italian Dressing on a toasted Sub
#12 Steak Sub
Chopped Steak w/melted Provolone, Mushrooms, Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Hot Sauce on a toasted Sub
#13 Philly Cheese Steak
Chopped Steak w/Onions, Cheese Sauce on a toasted Sub
#14 French Dip
Roast Beef, melted Mozzarella on toasted Garlic Sub w/side of Au Jus
#15 Cubano
Roasted Pork Loin, Ham, Swiss, Pickles, Honey Mustard on grilled Garlic Sub
#16 Casey
Grilled Chicken, Portobello Mushrooms, Lettuce, Tomato, melted Mozzarella, Pesto Mayo on toasted Sub
#17 Scajaquada
Ham, melted Mozzarella, Bacon, BBQ Sauce on a toasted Sub
#18 90
Turkey, melted American Cheese, BLT, Russian Dressing on a toasted Sub
#19 Chicken Finger Sub
Chicken Fingers, Lettuce, Tomato, Bleu Cheese on a toasted Sub
#20 Reuben
Corned Beef, Swiss, Sauerkraut, Russian Dressing on grilled Rye
#21 Rachael
Pastrami, Swiss, Coleslaw, Russian Dressing on grilled Rye
#22 Turkey Reuben
Turkey, Swiss, Sauerkraut, Russian Dressing on grilled Rye
#23 Tuna Melt
Tuna, American Cheese, sautéed Onions on grilled Rye
#24 Patty Melt
1/2 lb. Burger w/Swiss, grilled Onions, Lettuce, Tomato on grilled Rye
#25 Beef on Weck
Roast Beef in Au Jus, Horsey Mayo on Kimmel Weck Roll
#26 Transit
Corned Beef, Pastrami, Swiss, Russian Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato on Rye
#28 Chicken Parmesan
Breaded Chicken Cutlet, melted Mozzarella Cheese, Marinara Sauce on a toasted Sub
#29 Meatball Parmesan
Meatballs, melted Mozzarella Cheese, Marinara Sauce on a toasted Sub
#30 Abe Froman
Italian Sausage Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, sautéed Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms on a toasted Sub
#31 Royal
Italian Sausage Patty, Capicola, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo and Oil on a toasted Sub
#32 Cheeseburger Sub
3/4 lb. Black Angus Cheeseburger, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Ketchup on a toasted Sub .
#33 Sausage Parmesan
Italian Sausage Patty, Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese on a toasted Sub
#35 Transporter
Roast Beef, Coleslaw, Swiss Cheese, Russian Dressing on a toasted Sub
#36 Glutton
Chopped Steak, melted Provolone, Chicken Fingers w/medium Hot Sauce, Mushrooms, sautéed Onions, Lettuce, Tomato on a toasted Sub
#39 Fried Bologna
Fried Bologna with melted American Cheese, sautéed Onions, Mustard on a toasted Sub
#41 Pittsburgh
Chopped Steak, melted Provolone, seasoned French Fries (no you can’t have them on the side), Coleslaw, Tomato, Mayo, Oil on a toasted Sub
#42 Ultimate Pizza
Capicolla, Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese, Marinara Sauce, Hot Peppers, Mozzarella Sticks on a toasted Sub
#43 Chicken Cordon Bleu
Breaded Chicken Breast, Ham, Swiss, Bleu Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion on a toasted Sub
#44 Big Dipper
Pastrami, Melted Swiss on a Garlic Sub with Au Jus & Mustard or Russian Dressing
#45 Ultimate Rooster
Grilled Chicken, Mushrooms, Onions, Peppers, French Fries, Hot Sauce, Bleu Cheese & Provolone
#46 All In
Turkey, Ham, Roast Beef, Salami, Cappy, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Hot Peppers, Mayo & Oil on a toasted Sub
#47 Gut Shot
Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Melted Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Jalapenos & Sriracha Mayo on a toasted Sub
#48 Full House
Turkey, Spinach, Tomato, Onion, Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella & Mayo on a toasted Sub .
#51 Spicy Dragon
Chopped Steak, Melted Pepper Jack, Seasoned French Fries (no you can’t have them on the side), Sweet Chili Coleslaw, Sriracha Mayo, Tomato, Oil on a toasted Sub .
#52 Vader
Corned Beef, Melted Pepper Jack, Seasoned French Fries (no you can’t have them on the side), Sautéed Onions, Sautéed Banana Peppers, Mayo on a toasted Sub
#53 Gouda Gouda
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Melted Smoked Gouda, Roasted Red Pepper Mayo, Spinach, Tomato on a toasted Sub
#54 Coyote
Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Bacon, Melted Cheddar, Mesquite BBQ Chips, BBQ Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion on a toasted Sub
#55 California Sunshine
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Melted Pepper Jack, Guacamole, Jalapeno Mayo, Mesculin Mix, Tomato
#56 California Dreaming
Turkey, Bacon, Melted Pepper Jack, Guacamole, Roasted Red Pepper Mayo, Mesculin, Tomato, Onion on a toasted Sub
#57 Memphis
Roast Beef, Bacon, Melted Cheddar, BBQ on a toasted Sub
#58 290
Turkey, Bacon, Melted Smoked Gouda, Lettuce, Tomato , Onion, Russian Dressing on a toasted Sub
#59 C.P.R.
Grilled Chicken, Portobello Mushrooms, Melted Pepper Jack, Roasted Red Peppers, Mesculin Mix, Balsamic Dressing, on a toasted Sub
#60 Soul Stealer
Chicken Fingers, Honey Stinging Garlic Sauce, Sweet Chili Coleslaw, Sriracha Mayo, Seasoned Fries on a toasted Sub
#61 Nacho Philly
#62 Ranch Rover
#63 In Da Club
Build Your Own Deli Sandwiches
Turkey
Ham
Roast Beef
Corned Beef
Pastrami
Corned Beef & Pastrami
BLT
Tuna Salad
Egg Salad
Chicken Salad
Manhattan Chix Salad
Breaded Chicken
Grilled Chicken
Bologna
Capicola
Salami
Pepperoni
Steak
Sausage
Cheese
HALF Turkey
HALF Ham
HALF Roast Beef
HALF Corned Beef
HALF Pastrami
HALF Corned Beef & Pastrami
HALF BLT
HALF Tuna Salad
HALF Egg Salad
HALF Chicken Salad
HALF Manhattan Chix
HALF Breaded Chicken
HALF Grilled Chicken
HALF Bologna
HALF Capicola
HALF Salami
HALF Pepperoni
HALF BYO Steak
HALF Sausage
HALF Cheese
Turkey Wrap
Ham Wrap
Roast Beef Wrap
Corned Beef Wrap
Pastrami Wrap
Corned Beef & Pastrami Wrap
BLT Wrap
Tuna Salad Wrap
Egg Salad Wrap
Chicken Salad Wrap
Manhattan Chix Salad Wrap
Breaded Chicken Wrap
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Bologna Wrap
Capicola Wrap
Salami Wrap
Pepperoni Wrap
BYO Steak Wrap
Sausage Wrap
Cheese Wrap
Wraps
Boom Boom Chicken Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Boom Boom Sauce, Melted Pepper Jack, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Jalapenos
Cali Paradise
Caesar Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing
California Love Wrap
Turkey, Bacon, Swiss, Guacamole, Pesto Ranch, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion
Chicken Finger Wrap
Chicken Fingers, Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese w/Bleu Cheese Dressing
Club Wrap
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, American Cheese w/Ranch Dressing
Cobb Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese w/Ranch Dressing
General Wrap
Chicken Fingers, General Tso’s Sauce, Sweet Chili Coleslaw, Pepper Jack, Tomato
Greek Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Mixed Greens, Feta Cheese, Tomato, Greek Dressing
Mango Habanero Wrap
Chicken Fingers, Mango Habanero Sauce, Sweet Chili Coleslaw, Pepper Jack, Tomato, Bleu Cheese
Roast Beef Wrap
Roast Beef, Horsey Mayo, Provolone Cheese, Tomato, Onion
Turkey Balsamic Wrap
Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Hot Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella, Balsamic Dressing
Turkey Cranberry Wrap
Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese, Bacon, Cranberry Mayo
Triple Deckers
Burgers
Burger
Cheeseburger
Double Burger
Double Cheeseburger
Bacon Cheeseburger
Double Bacon Cheeseburger
Turkey Burger
Veggie Burger
Portobello Sandwich
Portobello Mushroom, Roasted Red Peppers, Bleu Cheese Crumble, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Pesto Mayo on toasted Roll
Salads
Sm Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons
Sm Chef
Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, shredded Cheese, Chick Peas, Black Olives
Sm Chicken Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Chicken Salad
Sm Chicken Souvlaki Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Feta Cheese, Olives, Pepperoncini, Greek Dressing w/Pita served open face
Sm Cobb
Lettuce, chopped Bacon, Chicken, Cucumber, Eggs, Tomato, Bleu Cheese Crumbles
Sm Greek
Lettuce, Feta Cheese, Cucumber, Tomato, Olives, Pepperoncini
Sm Manhattan Chicken Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Manhattan Chicken Salad
Sm Pittsburgh Salad
Grilled Chicken on a bed of Mixed Greens with Cheddar Cheese, seasoned French Fries (no you can’t get them on the side), Tomato, Cucumber, Coleslaw, Onions, with Riviera Dressing on the side
Sm Tuna Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Tuna
Sm Chicken Caesar
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons
Sm Chicken Greek
Lettuce, Feta Cheese, Cucumber, Tomato, Olives, Pepperoncini, Grilled Chicken
Lg Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons
Lg Chef
Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, shredded Cheese, Chick Peas, Black Olives
Lg Chicken Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Chicken Salad
Lg Chicken Souvlaki Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Feta Cheese, Olives, Pepperoncini, Greek Dressing w/Pita served open face
Lg Cobb
Lettuce, chopped Bacon, Chicken, Cucumber, Eggs, Tomato, Bleu Cheese Crumbles
Lg Greek
Lettuce, Feta Cheese, Cucumber, Tomato, Olives, Pepperoncini
Lg Manhattan Chicken Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Manhattan Chicken Salad
Lg Pittsburgh Salad
Grilled Chicken on a bed of Mixed Greens with Cheddar Cheese, seasoned French Fries (no you can’t get them on the side), Tomato, Cucumber, Coleslaw, Onions, with Riviera Dressing on the side
Lg Tuna Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Tuna
Lg Chicken Caesar
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons
Lg Chicken Greek
Lettuce, Feta Cheese, Cucumber, Tomato, Olives, Pepperoncini, Grilled Chicken
Soups
Sides
Fries & Rings
All Day Breakfast
Extras
Weekly Specials
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
