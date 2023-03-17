Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jon's Ice Cream Store

review star

No reviews yet

231 W Marengo Rd,

Tiffin, IA 52340

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Appetizers

Small Fry

$3.30

Large Fry

$4.65

Small Onion Ring

$5.25

Large Onion Ring

$6.55

Cheddar Crisps

$5.90

Cauliflower

$5.20

Corn Nuggets

$5.15

Fried Mac n Cheese

$5.20

Fried Pickles

$5.20

Jalapeno Poppers

$5.90

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.90

Mushrooms

$5.20

Potato Wedges

$4.95

Soft Pretzel

$2.90

Sweet Potato Fry

$4.80

Walking Taco

$5.90

doritos, meat, cheese, sour cream and salsa

Burgers/Dogs

Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.50

Beef Rite

$5.10

Cheese Rite

$5.85

Cheeseburger

$6.75

Corn Dog

$3.40

Hamburger

$6.10

Hot Dog

$2.75

Pizza Burger

$5.65

Turkey Burger

$5.40

Veggie Burger

$5.65

topped with cheese on a bun

Sandwiches

BBQ Pork

$5.35

BLT

$6.35

choice of white, wheat or rye bread

Breaded Chicken

$5.90

Buffalo Chicken

$6.05

Fish Sandwich

$5.70

Grilled Cheese

$4.65

choice of white, wheat or rye bread

Grilled Chicken

$5.90

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$6.25

choice of white, wheat or rye bread

Pork Tenderloin

$7.85

Tuna Melt

$6.10

choice of white, wheat or rye bread

Tuna Sandwich

$5.70

choice of white, wheat or rye bread

Sides

Coleslaw

$1.75

Beans

$1.75

Potato salad

$1.75

Doritos

$1.75

Lay's

$1.75

Sunchips

$1.75

Applesauce

$1.75

Fruit Cup

Salads

Side Salad

$3.85

Grilled Chicken salad

$9.10

Crispy chicken salad

$9.10

Taco Salad

$9.25

Kids Menu

kids hamburger

$5.10

choice of kids side and drink

kids cheeseburger

$5.10

kids hot dog

$5.10

kids grilled cheese

$5.10

kids chicken nuggets

$5.10

kids corn dogs

$5.10

kids nuggets only

$3.35

kids burger only

$3.35

kids cheeseburger only

$3.65

kids corn dog only

$3.35

Dippables

Breaded Shrimp

$5.95

Catfish

$6.25

Chicken Nuggets

$5.75

Chicken Strips

$6.05

Fried Clams

$5.75

Specials

Tuna Special

$7.90

2 sides and a small drink

BBQ Special

$7.95

2 sides and a small drink

Walking Taco Special

$6.50

served w/a small drink

Drinks

Pepsi

Mt Dew

Dr Pepper

Diet Pepsi

Sierra Mist

Rootbeer

Lemonade

Iced Tea

Small Milk

$1.85

Large Milk

$2.25

Bottled Water

$1.35

Water

No Drink

Misc

Extra Bun

$0.60

Large Water

$0.35
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

In the center of Tiffin, Jon's Ice Cream brings a home away from home feel. Enjoy our food and ice-cream to-go!

Location

231 W Marengo Rd,, Tiffin, IA 52340

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Estela's Fresh Mex - Coralville
orange starNo Reviews
1810 N Coral Street Coralville, IA 52241
View restaurantnext
Copper Boar - 575 Cameron Way Unit C
orange starNo Reviews
575 Cameron Way Unit C North Liberty, IA 52317
View restaurantnext
Sushiya - North Liberty
orange star4.6 • 324
745 Community Dr Ste A North Liberty, IA 52317
View restaurantnext
Mosley's - North Liberty
orange starNo Reviews
125 E. Zeller St. Stes. B&C North Liberty, IA 52317
View restaurantnext
Tin Roost
orange star4.1 • 710
840 West Penn Street North Liberty, IA 52317
View restaurantnext
Reds Alehouse - North Liberty
orange starNo Reviews
405 N Dubuque St North Liberty, IA 52317
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Tiffin
Coralville
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
North Liberty
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Iowa City
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Cedar Rapids
review star
Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)
Marion
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Davenport
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
Bettendorf
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Waterloo
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Pella
review star
Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston