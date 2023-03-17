Jon's Ice Cream Store
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
In the center of Tiffin, Jon's Ice Cream brings a home away from home feel. Enjoy our food and ice-cream to-go!
Location
231 W Marengo Rd,, Tiffin, IA 52340
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Copper Boar - 575 Cameron Way Unit C
No Reviews
575 Cameron Way Unit C North Liberty, IA 52317
View restaurant
Mosley's - North Liberty
No Reviews
125 E. Zeller St. Stes. B&C North Liberty, IA 52317
View restaurant