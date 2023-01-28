Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jon's Coffee Shop

review star

No reviews yet

16490 Bolsa Chica St

Huntington Beach, CA 92649

Order Again

Breakfast Specials

Oh Boy Breakfast

$14.25

Traditional Huevos Rancheros

$12.95

The Louisville Slugger

$12.95

Breakfast Quesadilla

$12.95

Chaves Chilquiles

$12.95

John Wayne's Favorite

$12.95

Santiago's Skillet

$12.95

Manly Meal

$19.95

House Cured Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$13.95

Danny's Ultimate Breakfast Burrito

$12.50

Porky & Popeye Skillet

$12.95

Egg Sammich

$10.95

Geppetto's Breakfast

$13.95

Eggs Benedict

$12.95

Eggs Bernadette

$13.50

Jon's Traditional Eggs

Two Eggs

$8.95

Bacon & Eggs

$9.95

Chorizo & Eggs

$13.95

Canadian Bacon & Eggs

$12.95

Turkey Bacon & Eggs

$11.75

Pork Sausage Patties & Eggs

$10.95

Louisiana Hot Links & Eggs

$10.95

Wagyu Ribeye Steak & Eggs

$17.95

Patty & Eggs

$10.95

Ham Steak & Eggs

$10.95

The Sweet Side of Life

Short Stack Buttermilk Pancakes

$6.95

Full Stack Buttermilk Pancakes

$7.95

Short Stack French Toast

$6.25

Full Stack French Toast

$7.25

Belgian Waffle

$7.25

Fresh Baked Muffin

$2.25

Old Fashioned Oatmeal

$5.25

Waffle Combo

$11.95

Pancakes Combo

$11.95

French Toast Combo

$11.95

Gorilla Granola

$8.50

Omelettes

Surf's Up Omelette

$11.95

HB Omelette

$11.95

California Omelette

$11.95

Ortega Omelette

$11.95

Cheese Omelette

$10.25

Seal Beach Omelette

$11.95

Supreme Omelette

$11.95

Catalina Cowboy Omelette

$11.95

Denver Omelette

$11.95

Vegetarian Omelette

$11.95

BYO Omelette

$11.95

Build Your Own Breakfast

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$2.95

Bread Selections

$2.25

Breakfast Potatoes

$3.75

Breakfast Sausage

$4.95

Cottage Cheese

$3.50

Grilled Texas Toast

$2.95

Jon's Parmesan Toast

$2.95

One Biscuit & Gravy

$4.50

Pancake

$3.95

Side Bacon

$4.95

Side Canadian Bacon

$5.95

Side Chorizo

$5.95

Side Corned Beef Hash

$5.95

Side Ham

$4.95

Side of Hollandaise

$1.75

Side of Macho

$1.75

Side of Pico de Gallo

$1.75

Side of Ranchero

$1.75

Side of Refried Beans

$1.75

Side of Steak

$12.95

Side One Egg

$1.95

Side Patty

$5.95

Side Three Eggs

$3.95

Side Turkey Bacon

$4.95

Side Two Eggs

$2.95

Sliced Avocado

$1.75

Sliced Tomatoes

$3.95

Slide of French Toast

$4.50

Slide of Gravy

$1.75

Southern Stone Ground Grits

$3.75

Two Biscuits & Gravy

$6.50

Good Vibrations

Sunset Beach

$5.50

Harbor Walk

$5.25

Crossfit Smoothie

$7.95

Tutti-Fruity Smoothie

$4.95

Fruit

SM Strawberries & Blueberries

$3.75

LG Strawberries & Blueberries

$5.95

Fruit Medley

$4.95

Honeydew

$4.95

Cantaloupe

$4.95

Watermelon

$4.95

Kids Menu

Kids Buttermilk Pancakes

$5.00

Kids Golden French Toast

$5.50

Mighty Breakfast

$7.95

Champion Breakfast

$6.95

Specialty Sandwiches

The Woody

$12.50

House Cured Corned Beef Reuben

$12.50

French Dip

$12.50

The BLT

$8.95

California Dreamin

$11.95

The Club

$11.95

Turkey Bacon Melt

$11.95

Coachella Chicken Sandwich

$11.75

Marvelous Margie's Tuna Melt

$11.50

Steamboat Willie Philly Cheese

$13.95

Bolsa Chica Burrito

$13.95

Turkey Breast & Avocado

$11.50

Soup, Salad & Half Sandwich

$10.95

Burgers

Classic Burger

$9.95

Frisco Burger

$10.95

Patty Melt

$10.95

Beach Burger

$10.95

Jon's All American

$10.95

Good Vibrations

Sunset Beach

$5.50

Harbor Walk

$5.25

Crossfit Smoothie

$7.95

Tutti-Fruity Smoothie

$4.95

Soups

Chef's Selection

$4.95

Bottomless Bowl

$7.50

Salads

Caprese Salad

$11.95

Decadent Chicken Salad

$11.95

Chef Salad

$11.95

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.95

Lite Trio

$9.95

Coachella Chicken Salad

$11.95

Cobb Salad

$12.95

Cabo San Lucas Salad

$11.95

Garden Salad

$4.95

Soup, Salad & Half Sandwich

$10.95

Side Orders

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$5.95

Sliced Tomatoes

$3.95

Cottage Cheese

$3.50

French Fries

$3.75

Breakfast Potatoes

$3.75

Desserts

1 Jons Jumbo Cookie

$1.95

13 Jons Jumbo Cookies

$22.50

Banana Split

$5.95

Ice Cream Sandwich

$4.95

Hand Dipped Sundae

$4.95

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Kids Hamburger

$6.95

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$8.95

Shakes & Malts

Rootbeer Float

$5.75

Dream Shake

$6.75

Malts + Shakes

$6.75

N/A Beverages

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Barqs Rootbeer

$2.75

Reg Coffee

$2.75

Decaf Coffee

$2.75

Iced Coffee

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

SM Orange Juice

$2.50

LRG Orange Juice

$3.75

CARAFE Orange Juice

$10.95

Apple Juice

$2.95

Cranberry Juice

$2.95

Virgin Bloody Mary

$2.95

Tomato Juice

$2.95

REG Whole Milk

$1.95

LRG Whole Milk

$2.75

REG Almond Milk

$2.25

LRG Almond Milk

$2.95

REG Chocolate Milk

$2.25

LRG Chocolate Milk

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.75

Lemonade

$3.25

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Agua de Jamaica

$3.95

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.75

Water

Beer Bottle

Budweiser BTL

$3.95

Bud Light BTL

$3.95

Michelob Ultra BTL

$3.95

Coors Light BTL

$3.95

Miller Lite BTL

$3.95

Sam Adams BTL

$3.95

Stella BTL

$4.95

Corona BTL

$4.95

Heineken BTL

$4.95

Pacifico BTL

$4.95

Vodka Drinks

Bloody Mary

$5.75

Screw Driver

$5.75

Champagne/Mimosa

GLS Champagne

$6.00

BTL Champagne

$30.00

Bottomless Mimosas

$9.95

Mimosa

$5.95
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

SPREADING GOOD VIBRATIONS FOR NEARLY 50 YEARS.

Website

Location

16490 Bolsa Chica St, Huntington Beach, CA 92649

Directions

Gallery
Jon's Coffee Shop image
Jon's Coffee Shop image

