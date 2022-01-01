  • Home
  Denton
  Jonuzi's Pizza - 1776 Teasley Ln. #103
Jonuzi’s Pizza 1776 Teasley Ln. #103

1776 Teasley Ln. #103

Denton, TX 76205

Popular Items

Large 16"
Small 12"
Philly Cheese Steak

Appetizers

3 Piece Chicken Tenders

$7.99

5 Piece Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Cheese Fries

$4.99

Cheesy Bread Sticks

$9.99

Fries

$3.99

Garlic Bread

$3.50

Garlic Bread W/ Cheese

$4.50

Jalapeño Poppers

$6.99

6 pieces

Mega Fries

$6.75

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

6 pieces

Old Bay Fries

$3.99

Onion Rings

$4.99

Pizza Fries

$5.99

Sampler

$11.99

Sauces

Parm/Red Pepper Packets

Meal Kit

Side of Ranch Dressing

$1.00

Side of Bleu Cheese Dressing

$1.00

Side of Creamy Italian Dressing

$1.00

Side of Golden Italian Dressing

$1.00

Side of Caesar Dressing

$1.00

Side of Balsamic Dressing

$1.00

Side of Greek Dressing

$1.00

Side of Honey Mustard

$1.00

Side of Marinara Sauce

$1.00

Side of Alfredo Sauce

$1.00

Side of Garlic Sauce

$1.00

Side Of Pesto

$1.25

Side Of Hot

$1.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Chef's Salad

$9.99

Crispy Chicken Caesar

$9.99

Greek Salad

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Caesar

$9.99

Mixed Cheese Salad

$9.99

Side Salad

$4.99

House Salad (Tossed)

$7.99

Turkey & Cheese Salad

$9.99

Side Caesar

$4.99

Antipasto Salad

$8.99

Subs and Sandwiches

Philly Cheese Steak

$9.99

Cheese Steak Sub

$9.99

Italian Sub

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Philly

$8.99

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$8.99

BBQ Chicken Sub

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Sub

$8.99

Chicken Parm

$8.99

Meatball Parm

$8.99

Cheeseburger

$7.99

Turkey & Cheese Sub

$8.99

Ham & Cheese Sub

$8.99

House Sub

$8.99

Pizza Steak Sub

$9.99

Wings

5 Piece

$4.99

10 Piece

$9.99

15 Piece

$13.99

20 Piece

$17.99

25 Piece

$21.99

30 Piece

$25.99

50 Piece

$48.99

5 Boneless

$5.50

10 Boneless

$9.50

15 Boneless

$13.50

20 Boneless

$17.50

25 Boneless

$21.50

30 Boneless

$25.50Out of stock

50 Boneless

$37.50Out of stock

Build A Pizza

Small 12"

$10.00

Medium 14"

$11.50

Large 16"

$13.00

Gourmet Pizza

Cup and char specialty pepperoni’s.

Supreme

$16.75+

Meat Lovers

$16.75+

Philly Style

$16.75+

Veggie Lovers

$16.75+

Pizza Italiano

$15.75+

Pizza Albanezo

$16.75+

Pizza al Pesto

$16.75+

Lasagna Pizza

$16.75+

Chicken Alfredo

$15.75+

Quattro Formaggi

$16.75+

BBQ Chicken

$15.75+

Buffalo Chicken

$15.75+

Pepperoni Lovers

$16.75+

Hawaiian Deluxe

$15.75+

Texas Ranch

$15.75+

Hawaiian

$13.75+

The Picture Pizza

$15.75+

White Gourmet Pizza

Pizza Mozzarella

$12.00+

Pizza Ricotta

$13.75+

Tuscany

$15.75+

Verdi

$15.75+

Florentine

$15.75+

Margherita

$15.75+

Mediterranean

$15.75+

White Gourmet

$16.75+

Garden State

$15.75+

Pizza Turnovers

Stromboli

$10.99

Ground Beef Stromboli

$10.99

Buffalo Chicken Stromboli

$10.99

BBQ Chicken Stromboli

$10.99

Philly Style Stromboli

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Philly Stromboli

$10.99

Veggie Lovers Stromboli

$11.99

Supreme Stromboli

$11.99

Meat Lovers Stromboli

$11.99

Hawaiian Stromboli

$10.99

Hawaiian Deluxe Stromboli

$11.99

Cheese Calzone

$10.99

Regular Calzone

$10.99

Pepperoni Calzone

$10.99

Spinach Calzone

$10.99

Broccoli Calzone

$10.99

Chef's Calzone

$10.99

Beverages

Soda Can

$1.50

Water

$1.00

Snapple/ Iced Tea

$1.99

Energy Drink

$2.99

2-Liter Soda

$3.50

Desserts

NY Cheesecake

$3.99

Strawberry Cheesecake

$3.99

Chocolate Cheesecake

$3.99

Chocolate Cake

$3.99

Cannoli

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Pizza, Wings, Salads, Sandwiches

1776 Teasley Ln. #103, Denton, TX 76205

