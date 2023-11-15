Jook Sing 1329 West Chicago Avenue
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
Restaurant info
Night Market, Pan-asian restaurant
Location
1329 West Chicago Avenue, Chicago, IL 60642
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Provare - 1523 West Chicago Avenue
No Reviews
1523 West Chicago Avenue Chicago, IL 60642
View restaurant