Korean
Joomak Banjum 312 5th Ave
25 Reviews
$$$$
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Joomak Banjum is a re-interpreted Korean Restaurant executed with French technique and inspired by New York culture in an approachable fine dining atmosphere.
312 5th Ave, New York, NY 10001
