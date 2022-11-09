Joon Market
57 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
5401 H Street, Sacramento, CA 95819
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Urban Roots Cerveceria - 5201 Folsom Boulevard
No Reviews
5201 Folsom Boulevard Sacramento, CA 95819
View restaurant
Track 7 The Other Side - East Sacramento
4.3 • 614
5090 Folsom Blvd Sacremento, CA 95819
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Sacramento
44 Beach Hut Deli - 44 Sacramento (East)
4.5 • 1,547
6601 Folsom Blvd Sacramento, CA 95819
View restaurant
Jamba - 000440 - Alhambra - Shelby Auldridge
4.5 • 375
1127 Alhambra Blvd. Sacramento, CA 95816
View restaurant