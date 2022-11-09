Restaurant header imageView gallery

Joon Market

57 Reviews

$

5401 H Street

Sacramento, CA 95819

Order Again

MARKET

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$5.00Out of stock

Dark Chocolate, Maldon Salt

LUNCH

All Day Menu is Served From 11 am - 3 pm for Lunch; & 5 pm - 7 pm for Dinner.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$15.00Out of stock

Parker House Hoagie, Mary's Chicken, Garlic Aioli, Dill Pickles, Organic Iceberg.

Classic "Double With Cheese"

$19.00Out of stock

House Made Sesame Parker Bun, 2 - 1/4 lb Grass Fed Beef Patties, Cheese, Ketchup, Mustard, Dill Pickle.

Pimento cheese Sandwich

$15.00Out of stock

House Made Pullman, Red Onion, Lettuce, Jalapeño Green Goddess

Mufaletta

$18.00Out of stock

Smoked Pork Shoulder, Uncured Ham, Queso Oaxaca, Pickled Gypsy Peppers, Dijon

Fried Shrimp Po Boy

$16.00Out of stock

Red Onion, Shredded Lettuce, Remoulade

Tofu Banh Mi

$16.00Out of stock

Pullman, Charred Broccoli, Shaved Carrots, Shaved Cabbage, Sesame-Chili Vinaigrette, Spicy Mayo

Butternut Squash Reuben

$14.00Out of stock

Butternut Squash, Pastrami Spice, Sauerkraut, Thousand Island, Cheddar, Queso Oaxaca.

Crispy Potato Wedges

$6.00Out of stock

Organic Russets, Paprika, Garlic, Parsley.

Winter Salad

$8.00Out of stock

Red Butter Leaf Lettuce, Shaved Beets, Shaved Carrots, Pepitas, Radish, Italian Herb Vinaigrette

Chicken Patty

$8.00Out of stock

Kids Grilled Chz

$8.00Out of stock

Iced Tea

Sweet Tea (In House Only)

$4.00

Iced Tea (In House Only)

$5.00

Sodas

Classic Grape Olipop

$5.00

Orange Squeeze Olipop

$5.00Out of stock

Strawberry Vanilla Olipop

$5.00Out of stock

Ginger-Lemon Olipop

$5.00

Vintage Cola Olipop

$5.00Out of stock

Revive Cola

$5.00

Cherry Vanilla Olipop

$5.00Out of stock

Root Beer Olipop

$5.00

Hot Beverages

Cup O' Coffee

$5.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Mountain Valley

Spring Water

$4.00

Mountain Valley Sparkling Water 11 oz

$3.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

