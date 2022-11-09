Jordan Craft Inc. imageView gallery

Jordan Craft Inc. 1402 Old Iowa Park Rd

review star

No reviews yet

1402 Old Iowa Park Rd

Wichita Falls, TX 76306

Order Again

Non Alcoholic Bev

Coke

$2.77

Root Beer

$2.77

Diet Coke

$2.77

Dr. Pepper

$2.77

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.77

Sprite

$2.77

Lemonade

$2.77

Tea

$2.77

Milk

$2.77

RedBull

$3.70

Topo Chico

$1.84

Coffee

$1.84Out of stock

Cranberry Juice

$2.77

First Things First

Poppers

$10.00Out of stock

Chips & Queso

$9.00

Deviled Eggs

$9.00

Nachos

$12.00

Fried Cheese -3

$5.00

Fried Cheese - 6

$8.00Out of stock

JCBBQ Smofried Wings

$7.00+

Loaded Fries

$5.00

Loaded Tots

$5.00

Chips and Salsa

$6.00

6 For 30

$30.00Out of stock

3 For 20

$20.00Out of stock

Meat Plates

One x One

$14.00

Three x Three

$50.00

3 x 3 x 3

$100.00

Two x Two

$27.00

Originals

Mactruck

$10.00Out of stock

3am Uber Ride

$10.00Out of stock

Uber Ride to Mexico

$10.00

Keto Uber Ride

$10.00

BBQ Frito Pie

$10.00

Tater Tot Elote

$10.00

BBQ Poutine

$10.00

Overloaded Baked Potato

$10.00

The Greens

Crispy Chicken Salad

$8.00

Southwest Brisket Salad

$10.00

Tex-Mex

Handheld Burrito

$10.00

Brisket Tacos

$12.00

Street Tacos

$10.00

Quesadilla

$9.00

Sandwiches

Philly Cheese Steak

$13.00

BBQ Sandwich

$13.00

Beanie Burger

$13.00

Grown-Up Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Pork Po' Boy

$13.00

Smoked Turkey BLT

$13.00

AK-47

$13.00Out of stock

Meat by the Half-Pound

Brisket

$9.00

Sausage

$6.00Out of stock

Pulled Pork

$7.00

3 Ribs

$8.00Out of stock

Half Rack Ribs

$14.00Out of stock

Full Rack Ribs

$25.00Out of stock

Turkey

$8.00

Sides

Elote

$5.00+

Smoked Cabbage

$5.00+Out of stock

Brussel Sprouts

$5.00+

Mac & Cheese

$4.00+

Fries

$3.00+

Slaw

$3.00+

Tots

$3.00+

Potato Salad

$5.00+Out of stock

Pinto Beans

$4.00+

Okra

$4.00+Out of stock

Side Salad

$4.00

Add-Ons

Diced Onions

$0.25

Pico

$0.25

Jalapenos

$0.25

Carolina

$0.25

Bacon

$0.50

Butter

$0.25

Crema

$0.50Out of stock

Avocado

$0.50

Queso

$0.50

Pickles

$0.25

Texas Toast

$1.00

Shredded Cheese

$0.50

Meat

$2.00

Pickled Red Onions

$0.50

Chips

$1.00

Shredded Chicken Upcharge

$4.00Out of stock

Cilantro

Chili

$2.00

Aioli

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Sliced Onions

$0.50

Dessert

Banana Pudding

$4.00Out of stock

Sopapilla Cheesecake

$6.50

Red Velvet Cheesecake

$6.00

Georgia Fried Peach Pie

$3.50+Out of stock

Cinnamon Roll

$3.00Out of stock

Kids

Kids Mac Truck

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

PB&J

$6.00

Kids Chicken Strips

$8.00Out of stock

Kids Nachos

$8.00

Salsa

Salsa

$0.50

Bread

$1.00

Carolina Gold

$1.00

Meat

$2.00

Cheese Sauce

$0.50

Tomato Juice

$0.49

Specials

Taco Tuesday Street Tacos

$1.00

Taco Tuesday Hard Tacos

$2.00

Shoestring Brisket Smash Burger W\side

$12.00Out of stock

Tuesday Taco Salas

$14.00Out of stock

Refried Beans, Lettuce, 3 cheese blend, meat, sour cream, pico, salsa, guac

Tortilla Soup

$6.00Out of stock

Smoked Bologna

$11.00Out of stock

Cino Street

$1.00Out of stock

Cinco

$1.00Out of stock

Cinco Street

$1.00Out of stock

Cinco Quesedilla

$7.00Out of stock

Cinco Hard Street

$1.50Out of stock

Cinco Elote

$3.00Out of stock

Brunch

Brisket Hash

$10.00

French Toast

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Tacos

$8.00Out of stock

Sopapilla

$6.00Out of stock

Bus And Gravy

$7.00Out of stock

Ommelette

$8.00Out of stock

Omellette

$8.00Out of stock

Concert

BBQ Sandwich NO SIDE

$10.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday4:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday4:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday4:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday4:00 am - 2:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1402 Old Iowa Park Rd, Wichita Falls, TX 76306

Jordan Craft Inc. image

