Jordan Johnson Seafood

review star

No reviews yet

2100 St Vincent St

Philadelphia, PA 19149

Fried Rice
CREAMY CURRY
Thai Sweet Chili Wings

APPETIZERS (ONLINE ORDERING)

Caribbean Curry Fries

$18.00
CheeseSteak Roll

$9.00Out of stock
Collard Greens & Smoked Turkey Egg Roll

$9.50Out of stock
Garlic Parmesan Mussels

$14.00
Honey Buffalo Jumbo Shrimp

$13.50
Honey Buffalo Wings

$10.50
Shrimp Scampi App

$11.00
Slow Cooked Buttermilk Fried Chicken Wings

$11.00Out of stock

Thai Sweet Chili Jumbo Shrimp

$13.50

Thai Sweet Chili Wings

$10.50

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich

$8.00Out of stock

ENTREES (ONLINE ORDERING)

CREAMY CURRY

Garlic Parmesan Alfredo

Our Garlic Parmesan Alfredo Sauce with your choice of protein.

Fried Rice

Garlic & Herb Scampi Butter

Out of stock
Snow Crab Legs

$38.00Out of stock

Dungeness Crabs

$34.00

FRIED SHRIMP & FRENCH FRIES

$14.00+

SIDES (ONLINE ORDERING)

SAUTEED BROCOLLI

$3.50

CORN ON COB

$4.50Out of stock

WHITE RICE

$3.50

SAUTEED SPINACH

$3.50

FRENCH FRIES

$4.50

EXTRAS (ONLINE ORDERING)

8 OZ EXTRA GARLIC PARM SAUCE

$5.00

8 OZ EXTRA CREAMY CURRY SAUCE

$5.00

2 OZ SIDE THAI SWEET CHILI SAUCE

$1.00

2 OZ SIDE HONEY BUFFALO SAUCE

$1.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Location

2100 St Vincent St, Philadelphia, PA 19149

Directions

