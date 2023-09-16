Speed Menu

Bud Light 16oz

$3.50

Bud Light 22oz

$4.00

Bud Light BTL

$4.00

Budweiser 16oz

$3.50

Budweiser BTL

$4.00

Coors BTL

$4.00

Domestic Bucket

$16.00

Green Tea

$4.50

Import Bucket

$18.00

Modelo BTL

$4.50

Coors Light BTL

$4.00

Mich Ultra BTL

$4.00

Food Menu

Appetizer

veggies

$3.00

Chips & Salsa

$3.95

Fresh Cooked Torilla Chips with Salsa.

Rocky Mountain Oysters

$9.95

Bek-Nator Fries

$6.50

Green chili, monterey jack cheese,bacon & brown gravy

Green Chili Cheese Fries

$6.50

Green chili & monterey jack cheese over String Fries

Chicken Tenders

$8.50

Chicken breast tenderes with Fries. Served with Ranch dressing.

Pick 5

$16.95

5 Items from the Appetizers

Pick 3

$12.95

3 Items from the Appetizers

Potstickers

$8.95

Coconut Shrimp

$7.95

Coconut Shrimp served with Pineapple Chili Sauce.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.55
French Fries

French Fries

$3.25

Mac & Cheese Wedges

$7.45

Mini Corn Dogs

$6.75

Served with Honey Mustard

Jalapeno poppers

$7.95

Jalapeno Poppers served with Ranch Dressing.

Fried Dill Pickles

$7.25

Battered Pickles served with Ranch Dressing.

Fried Mushrooms

$8.75

Fried whole Mushrooms served with Ranch Dressing.

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.95

Battered Mozzarella cheese served with Marinara sauce or Ranch.

Soup

Green Chili Quart

$17.95

Green Chili Bowl

$6.95

Green Chili cup

$4.95

New England Clam Chowder Quart

$18.95

New England Clam Chowder bowl

$8.95

New England Clam Chowder Cup

$5.95

Salads

House Salad

$6.95

montery jack cheese, tomato, olives, carrots, peppercinis & croutons

Sandwiches & burgers

Chicken Sandwich

$8.50

Lettuce, tomato, pickles & onion

Jordis's Chili Dog

$6.95

Choice of Red or Green chili & topped with shredded cheese

Jordis's Dog

$4.95

served with chopped onion & relish

Bacon Jalapeno Burger

$12.95

Bacon, jalapenos & cheese

Green Chili Burger

$12.50

topped with Green chili & cheese

Deluxe

$12.75

Crispy bacon, sauteed onions & mushrooms

Patty Melt

$10.25

Served on Texs toast, cheese and sauteed onions

Jordi's Burger

$10.95

Lettuce, tomato, pickles & onion

Brighton Bull Dog

Brighton Bull Dog

$15.45

Double beef patties with pepperjack cheese, sauteed mushrooms,onions & bacon. Topped with fried egg & onion ring. side of BBq sauce

Loaded Grill Cheese

$8.95

Cheese, tomato & bacon

Grilled Cheese

$5.95

BLT

$7.95

Bacon, lettuce & tomato

Entrees

Shepherd's Pie Sm.

$8.00

Ground beef, mixed veggies, mashed potatoes, brown gravy and metled cheese

Shepherd's Pie Lg.

$12.00

Ground beef, mixed veggies, mashed potatoes, brown gravy and metled cheese

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.25

Grilled Chicken breast with melted Monerty Jack cheese on a Crispy Torillla.

Nachos

Nachos

$9.75

Lettuce, tomato, black olives, jalapenos and nacho cheese

Skinny Tacos

$7.95

Grilled chicken, onion, tomato & lettuce on a lettuce leaf

Wings

50 piece

$62.95

Cooked twice for Crispiness

20 Piece

$26.95

Cooked twice for Crispiness

10 Piece

$13.95

Cooked twice for Crispiness

Pizza

Create your Own 16"

$12.00

Create your Own 10"

$7.00

Jordi's 16"

$17.00

BBQ sauce (instead of Marinara), Montrey Jack and Mozzarella Cheese, Ground Beef, Smoked Bacon and Onions.

Jordi's 10"

$14.00

BBQ sauce (instead of Marinara), Montrey Jack and Mozzarella Cheese, Ground Beef, Smoked Bacon and Onions.

Something 16"

$17.00

Pepperoni, Jalapenos and Cream Cheese on top of Mozzerella Cheese.

Something 10"

$11.00

Pepperoni, Jalapenos and Cream Cheese on top Mozzeralla Cheese.

Veggie 16"

$17.00

Mushrooms, Onions, Olives, and Tomatoes.

Veggie 10"

$11.00

Mushrooms, Onions, Olives, and Tomatoes.

Carnivore 16"

$19.00

Sausage, Pepperoni, Ground Beef and Smoked Bacon.

Carnivore 10"

$13.00

Sausage, Pepperoni, Ground Beef and Smoked Bacon.

Supreme16"

$18.00

Sausage, Pepperoni, Onions, Olives, and Mushrooms.

Supreme 10"

$12.00

Sausage, Pepperoni, Onions, Olives, and Mushrooms.

sauage 16"

$13.00

Sauage on a bed of Mozzarella Cheese.

Sausage 10"

$8.00

Sauage on a bed of Mozzarella Cheese.

Pepperoni 16"

$13.00

Sauage on a bed of Mozzarella Cheese.

Pepperoni 10"

$8.00

Pepperoni on a bed of Mozzarella Cheese.

Cheese16"

$12.00

Cheese 10"

$7.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders w/ Fries

$5.00

cheese quesadilla

$5.00

Mac & Cheese Wedges w/fries

$5.00

cheese pizza 10"

$5.00

Mini Corn Dogs w/ fries

$5.00

Extras

Bagged Chips

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Blue cheese

$1.00

Honey mustard

$1.00

Hot sauce

$1.00

Mild

$1.00

Inferno

$1.00

BBQ sauce

$1.00

BBQ Jalapeño

$1.00

Pineapple Chili

$1.00

Teriyaki

$1.00

Parmesan Garlic

$1.00

Green Chili

$2.00

Honey Sriracha

$1.00

Rm Oyster sauce

$1.00

Red Chili

$2.00

Nacho Cheese

$1.00

Specials

Steak special

$18.95

Jalapeño BBQ & cheddar burger

$9.95

N/A Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Cranberry

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Apple juice

$2.00

Ice Tea

$2.00

Tonic water

$2.00

Soda water

$2.00

Clamato

$2.00

Tomato

$2.00

Red bull

$4.00

SF Redbull

$4.00