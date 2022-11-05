  • Home
  • /
  • Chicago
  • /
  • Jordyn's Hibachi & Pizzeria - 4317 S Cottage Grove
A map showing the location of Jordyn's Hibachi & Pizzeria 4317 S Cottage GroveView gallery

Jordyn's Hibachi & Pizzeria 4317 S Cottage Grove

review star

No reviews yet

4317 S Cottage Grove

Chicago, IL 60653

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Hibachi Bowls

VEGAN FRIED RICE

$20.00

CHICKEN FRIED RICE

$22.00

STEAK FRIED RICE

$28.00

SHRIMP FRIED RICE

$25.00

VEGAN SHRIMP FRIED RICE

$25.00

SALMON FRIED RICE

$28.00

LOSTER FRIED RICE

$30.00

VEGETABLE FRIED RICE

$20.00

3 meat special bowl

$50.00

2 meat special bowl

$35.00

3 pc lamb chop hibachi bowl

$35.00

Pizza

Small Pizza 10"

$18.00

Medium Pizza 12"

$20.00

Large Pizza 14"

$22.00

X-Large Pizza 16"

$24.00

Slice Pizza

$4.99

Pizza special ‘10 small

$12.00

Pizza special ‘12 medium

$14.00

Pizza special ‘14 large

$16.00

Pastas

CHICKEN ALFREDO

$22.00

STEAK ALFREDO

$28.00

SHRIMP ALFREDO

$25.00

VEGAN SHRIMP ALFREDO

$25.00

LOBSTER ALFREDO

$30.00

Spicy Cajun Pastalaya

$28.00

salmon Alfredo

$28.00

Veggie Alfredo pasta

$20.00

2 meat pasta bowl with broccoli

$32.00

3 meat pasta bowl with broccoli

$45.00

Wings

BUFFALO 6PC

$12.00

BAR-B-QUE 6PC

$12.00

FRIES

$5.00

CELERY

$3.99

SALAD

$8.00

HIBACHI NOODLES

$13.00

Side of Shrimp

$7.99

3 Jerk chicken egg rolls

$12.00

Jerk Alfredo 6pc

$12.00

Cajun Alfredo 6pc

$12.00

Sauces

YUM

$2.00

GARLIC BUTTER

$2.00

TERIYAKI

$1.50

RANCH

$1.50

BLUE CHEESE

$1.50

JERK SAUCE

$1.50

Extra Alfredo sauce

$3.00

mushrooms

$2.99

Broccoli

$3.99

Breads

GARLIC BREAD

$7.00

CHEESY BREAD

$8.00

Drinks

BOTTLED DRINKS

$2.50

WATER

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4317 S Cottage Grove, Chicago, IL 60653

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Two Fish Crab Shack
orange starNo Reviews
641 E 47th St Chicago, IL 60653
View restaurantnext
Bronzeville Winery - 4420 S Cottage Grove Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
4420 S Cottage Grove Avenue Chicago, IL 60653
View restaurantnext
Dock's - Chicago 35th
orange star4.1 • 951
321 E 35th Chicago, IL 60616
View restaurantnext
Carver 47 - 1050 E 47th St
orange starNo Reviews
1050 E 47th St Chicago, IL 60653
View restaurantnext
Peach's Restaurant on 47th Street
orange star4.3 • 866
4652 S King Dr Chicago, IL 60653
View restaurantnext
Shawn Michelle’s Homemade Ice Cream - 47th Street Chicago
orange starNo Reviews
46 East 47th Chicago, IL 60653
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Small Cheval- Old Town
orange star4.7 • 15,422
1345 N Wells St Chicago, IL 60610
View restaurantnext
Small Cheval - Wicker Park
orange star4.8 • 14,184
1732 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Kuma's Corner - The Original
orange star5.0 • 11,819
2900 W Belmont Ave Chicago, IL 60618
View restaurantnext
Smoque BBQ
orange star4.6 • 11,176
3800 N. Pulaski Chicago, IL 60641
View restaurantnext
Mild 2 Spicy - Lakeview
orange star4.7 • 10,968
714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
XOCO
orange star4.5 • 9,917
445 N. Clark St. Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Cicero
review star
No reviews yet
Berwyn
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
Oak Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)
Lyons
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Brookfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Oak Lawn
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Elmwood Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston