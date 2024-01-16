Jordyn's Soul Cafe2 1508 e 53rd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1508 e 53rd, Chicago, IL 60615
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Stan's Donuts & Coffee - 10 - Stan's Donuts Hyde Park
No Reviews
5225 S Harper Ave Chicago, IL 60615
View restaurant
Daisy's Po-Boy and Tavern - 5215 S. Harper
No Reviews
5215 South Harper Avenue Chicago, IL 60615
View restaurant