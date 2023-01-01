Main picView gallery

Jo's Coffee Stassney

review star

No reviews yet

5532 Menchaca Road

Austin, TX 78745

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Drinks

Coffee & Espresso

Small Jo's Drip

$3.00

Large Jo's Drip

$3.50

Small Americano

$3.00

Large Americano

$3.50

Small Cold Brew

$4.00

Large Cold Brew

$4.50

Small Cafe Au Lait

$3.50

Large Cafe Au Lait

$3.75

Espresso

$3.00

Small Latte

$4.50

Cappuccino

$4.25

Large Latte

$4.75

Cortado

$4.00

Macchiato

$3.50

Small Mocha

$5.00

Large Mocha

$5.50

Small Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Large Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Signature Drinks

Small Iced Turbo

$4.25

Large Iced Turbo

$5.00

Small Belgian Bomber

$4.25

Large Belgian Bomber

$5.00

Small Frozen Lemonade

$4.00

Large Frozen Lemonade

$5.00

Small Hyde Park Sweet Pecan Late

$4.75

Large Hyde Park Sweet Pecan Late

$5.00

Teas

Small Hot Tea

$3.00

Large Hot Tea

$3.50

Small Iced Tea

$3.00

Large Iced Tea

$3.50

Small Chai Latte

$5.00

Large Chai Latte

$5.50

Small Matcha Latte

$5.00

Large Matcha Latte

$5.50

Small Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Large Arnold Palmer

$3.75

Small Laura Palmer

$3.25

Large Laura Palmer

$3.75

Small Robert Palmer

$3.25

Large Robert Palmer

$3.75

NA Bev

Rambler

$2.50

Richard's Rainwater

$3.25

Topo Chico

$3.50

Canned Soda

$2.50

Bottled Soda

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.25

Small Orange Juice

$3.25

Large Orange Juice

$4.00

Italian Soda

$3.50

Small Lemonade

$3.25

Large Lemonade

$4.00

Small Milk

$2.00

Large Milk

$2.50

Jarritos Grapefruit

$2.50

Jarritos Lime

$2.50

Jarritos Strawberry

$2.50

Bottle Coke

$4.00

Bottle Dr. Pepper

$4.00

Coke Can

$1.50

Diet Coke Can

$1.50

Sprite Can

$1.50

Original Red Bull

$4.00

SF Red Bull

$4.00

Blueberry Coconut Red Bull

$4.00

Breakfast

Breakfast

Hash Brown Taco

$4.50Out of stock

Migas Taco

$4.50Out of stock

Bacon Taco

$4.50

Bean & Cheese Taco

$4.00

Vegan Taco

$4.50

Breakfast Burrito

$10.00Out of stock

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.00

Pastries

Cinnamon Roll

$6.00

Coffee Cake

$6.00

Biscotti

$3.00

Lemon Blueberry Scone

$4.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

Ginger Snap Cookie

$3.00

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$3.75

Banana Nut Muffin

$6.00

Season Muffin (Spiced Carrot)

$6.00

Blueberry Muffin

$5.45

Lemon Poppy Seed Muffin

$5.45

Butter Croissant

$3.75Out of stock

Chocolate Croissant

$4.50

Everything Cheese Croissant

$5.00

Strawberry Handpie

$5.50

Blueberry Handpie

$5.50

Banana Nut Bread

$3.00

Lunch/Salads

Jo's Grilled Chicken Taco

$6.00

Picadillo Taco

$6.00

Chipotle Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$9.00

Deli Sandwich

$10.00

Classic PBJ

$6.00

Jo's Vegan Wrap

$10.00

Carolina's Salad

$12.00

Chop Salad

$12.00

Jo's Jr Combo

$10.00

Snacks

Snacks

House Made Kettle Chips

$4.00

Chips & Salsa Rojo

$5.00

Chips & Queso

$8.00

Snack Box

$6.00

Packaged Snacks

Dirty's BBQ

$2.00

Dirty's Sour Cream Onion

$2.00

Dirty's Original

$2.00

Ritz Bitz

$1.50

Golden Belvita

$2.00

Kate's PB Chocolate

$2.00

Kate's Mango Coconut

$2.00

Kind Bar Blueberry Vanilla Cashew

$3.50

Kind Bar Caramel Almond and Sea Salt

$3.50

Skittles

$3.00

M&M's

$3.00

Stroopwafel

$4.00

Fruit

$1.50

Retail

Retail Coffee

$15.00

Diner Mug

$15.00

Klean Kanteen

$35.00

Jo's Hat

$28.00

Short Sleeve Tee

$30.00

Ilysm Tee

$30.00

Anniversary Tee

$30.00

Sweatshirt

$40.00

Ilysm Onesie

$25.00

Tote

$22.00

Dog Ball

$5.00

Koozie

$5.00

Lighter

$5.00

Dog Plushie

$20.00

Turbo Sticker

$3.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Hot Coffee Good Food

Location

5532 Menchaca Road, Austin, TX 78745

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Austin Java - Manchaca
orange star4.4 • 213
5404 Manchaca Dr Austin, TX 78745
View restaurantnext
Hill Country Grazing Co.
orange starNo Reviews
1606 West Stassney Lane Austin, TX 78745
View restaurantnext
Blue Norther Tasting Room - 440 E St Elmo Rd, C-1, Austin, TX 78745
orange starNo Reviews
440 E St Elmo Rd, C-1, Austin, TX 78745 Austin, TX 78745
View restaurantnext
El Chilito - Manchaca
orange star4.2 • 503
4501 Manchaca Road Austin, TX 78745
View restaurantnext
Pizzeria Grata
orange star4.6 • 269
4415 Manchaca Austin, TX 78745
View restaurantnext
JuiceLand Westgate
orange star4.6 • 332
4526 West Gate Blvd Austin, TX 78745
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Austin

Odd Duck
orange star5.0 • 14,874
1201 S Lamar Blvd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
orange star4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Home Slice Pizza - South Congress
orange star4.8 • 7,003
1415 South Congress Ave Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Barley Swine - 6555 Burnet Rd.
orange star4.9 • 6,790
6555 Burnet Rd STE 400 Austin, TX 78757
View restaurantnext
Hula Hut
orange star4.1 • 6,624
3826 Lake Austin Blvd Austin, TX 78703
View restaurantnext
Home Slice Pizza - North Loop
orange star4.8 • 5,834
501 E 53rd St. Austin, TX 78751
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Austin
Buda
review star
Avg 5 (16 restaurants)
Pflugerville
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (62 restaurants)
Round Rock
review star
Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)
Driftwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Dripping Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)
Leander
review star
Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston