BREAKFAST
Breakfast Plates
- Country Breakfast$11.00
Two eggs, choice of meat, cheese grits, and a biscuit with country gravy
- French Toast$11.00
Battered brioche bread and seasonal fruit
- Southern Breakfast$15.00
Two eggs, bacon and sausage, cheese grits, short stack, and wheat toast
- Sweet Cream Pancakes$12.00
Strawberry, banana, blueberry, pecan, or chocolate chip served with a side of bacon
- Breakfast Sandwich$11.00
Ham, bacon or sausage, eggs, and Pepper Jack cheese on brioche toast with hash browns
- CFS and Eggs$13.00
Battered cube steak topped with country gravy, two eggs, hash browns, and a biscuit with gravy
- Steak and Eggs$30.00
Pan seared 12 oz ribeye, two eggs, loaded hash browns, and wheat toast
- Chicken & Waffles$14.00
Seasoned hand-breaded chicken tenders atop a house-made Belgian waffle
- Shrimp and Grits$16.00
Gulf shrimp and cheese grits with roasted corn and pepper salsa and sausage cream sauce
- Breakfast Burger$13.00
8 oz beef patty, fried egg, bacon, lettuce, American cheese, pickle, and tomato with fries
- Country Quesadilla$12.00
Eggs, bacon, ham, sausage, bell pepper, mushroom, onions, Cheddar Jack, pico, and sour cream
Small Bites
Benedicts
- Crabcake Benedict$16.00
Jumbo lump, crawfish, poached eggs, hollandaise, and loaded hash browns
- Jo's Traditional Benedict$14.00
Ham, poached eggs, biscuit, hollandaise, grilled tomato, and loaded hash browns
- Cajun Crawfish Benedict$16.00
Country pleasin' sausage, biscuit, poached eggs, crawfish cream sauce, and loaded hash browns
- Waffle Benedict$16.00
Ham, poached eggs, waffle, hollandaise, everything bagel seasoning, and fruit cup
- Ribeye Benedict$15.00
Ribeye, grilled tomato, creamed spinach, biscuit, poached eggs, hollandaise, and loaded hash browns
- Shrimp Avocado Benedict$16.00
Shrimp, avocado, corn salsa, garlic toast, poached eggs, hollandaise, and fruit cup
- Fried Chicken Benedict$14.00
Fried chicken, biscuit, poached eggs, country gravy, and loaded hash browns
- Country Fried Steak Benedict$14.00
Battered cube steak, poached egg, biscuit, country gravy, and loaded hash browns
Omelets
- Seafood Omelet Meal$20.00
Jumbo lump, gulf shrimp, crawfish, Swiss, cheese grits, and biscuit
- Crawfish Omelet Meal$16.00
Crawfish, country pleasin' sausage, jalapeños, bell pepper, onion, Swiss, cheese grits, and biscuit
- Vegetable Omelet Meal$12.00
Egg whites, mushrooms, onions, bell pepper, cherry tomato, Cheddar Jack, fruit cup, and wheat toast
- Avocado Omelet Meal$14.00
Egg whites, avocado, onion, spinach, cherry tomato, mushrooms, goat cheese, fruit cup, and wheat toast
- Ham & Cheese Omelet Meal$10.00
Smoked ham, Cheddar Jack cheese, cheese grits, and biscuit
- Western Omelet Meal$12.00
Smoked ham, mushroom, onion, Cheddar Jack, cheese grits, and biscuit
- Philly Omelet Meal$14.00
Ribeye, bell pepper, onion, Swiss, cheese grits, and biscuit
Al A Carte Breakfast
- Seafood Omelet$18.00
Jumbo lump, gulf shrimp, crawfish, Swiss, cheese grits, and biscuit
- Philly Omelet$12.00
Ribeye, bell pepper, onion, Swiss, cheese grits, and biscuit
- Ham & Cheese Omelet$8.00
Smoked ham, Cheddar Jack cheese, cheese grits, and biscuit
- Crawfish Omelet$14.00
Crawfish, country pleasin' sausage, jalapeños, bell pepper, onion, Swiss, cheese grits, and biscuit
- Western Omelet$10.00
Smoked ham, mushroom, onion, Cheddar Jack, cheese grits, and biscuit
- Vegetable Omelet$10.00
Egg whites, mushrooms, onions, bell pepper, cherry tomato, Cheddar Jack, fruit cup, and wheat toast
- Avocado Omelet$12.00
Egg whites, avocado, onion, spinach, cherry tomato, mushrooms, goat cheese, fruit cup, and wheat toast
- Griled Chicken Omelet$11.00
- Fajita Omelet$12.00
LUNCH
Appetizers
- Chicken and Sausage Gumbo$6.00+
- Sweet and Spicy Shrimp$12.00
Panko breaded gulf shrimp and chili Thai sauce
- Crawfish Rolls$15.00
Crawfish, sausage, onions, garlic, cream cheese, and deep-fried egg roll
- Fried Pickles$9.00
Served with ranch
- Fried Green Tomatoes$9.00
Served with comeback
- Fried Cheese Fritters$12.00
Monterey Jack, Cheddar, and mozzarella deep fried
- Fried Crawfish Tails$11.00
Served with comeback
Salads
- House Salad$5.00
Roma blend, cucumber, cherry tomato, Cheddar Jack, and croutons
- Salmon Caesar$18.00
- Chef Salad$13.00
Roma blend, ham, turkey, bacon, cherry tomato, cucumber, Cheddar Jack, and egg
- Blackened Chicken Salad$13.00
Blackened chicken breast, roma blend, bacon, egg, cherry tomato, Cheddar Jack, croutons, corn, and pepper salsa
- Pecan Chicken Salad$13.00
Grilled chicken, Roma blend, spinach, goat cheese, candied pecans, and cranberries
Sandwiches
- Shrimp Po-Boy$14.00
Gulf shrimp, sliced tomato, pickles, lettuce, comeback, and fries
- Philly Cheesesteak$13.00
Ribeye, onions, bell pepper, Swiss, and fries
- Fried Green Tomato Po-Boy$12.00
Fried green tomato, bacon, lettuce, pickles, comeback, and fries
- Club Sandwich$13.00
Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, American, Swiss, honey mustard, mayo, and fries
- Avocado BLT$11.00
Avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, comeback on brioche, and fries
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Sourdough bun, fried chicken, pickles, buffalo sauce, and fries
- Bacon Cheeseburger$12.00
8 oz all beef patty, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion on sourdough bun and fries
- Patty Melt$11.00
8 oz all beef patty, sautéed onions, Pepper Jack on brioche, and fries
- Chicken Wrap$11.00
- Cheeseburger$12.00
- Hamburger$12.00
- Bacon Burger$12.00
Entrées
- Chicken Alfredo$14.00
Grilled chicken, Cajun cream sauce, and fettuccine
- Salmon Alfredo$18.00
Pan-seared salmon, Cajun cream sauce, and fettuccine
- Seafood Pasta$22.00
Gulf shrimp, crawfish, jumbo lump, Cajun cream sauce, and fettuccine
- Crabcake and Shrimp Alfredo$22.00
Gulf shrimp, Cajun cream sauce, crawfish crabcake, and fettuccine
- Ribeye$30.00
10 oz pan seared ribeye, choice of two sides
- Red Beans and Rice$14.00
Seasoned red beans, jasmine rice, country pleasin' sausage, Cheddar Jack, jalapeños, and onion
- Chicken Tenders$13.00
Hand breaded chicken tenders, fries, and honey mustard
SIDES
Breakfast Sides
- SD Andouille$3.00
- SD Bacon$3.00
- SD Sausage$3.00
- SD 1 Egg$1.50
- SD 2 Egg$3.00
- SD 3 Egg$4.50
- SD Gravy$1.00
- SD SSG Gravy$1.50
- SD Bis/SSG Gravy$4.00
- SD Bis/Gravy$3.00
- SD Biscuit$2.00
- 1 Pancake$3.00
- SD Wheat Toast$1.50
- SD White Toast$1.50
- SD French Toast$8.00
- SD Fruit Cup$4.00
- SD Loaded Hashbrowns$4.00
- SD Hashbrowns$3.00
- SD Cheese Grits$4.00
- SD Avocado$3.00
- SD Bananas$1.00
- SD Blueberries$1.50
- SD Chocolate Chips$1.00
- SD Japs$1.00
- SD Pecans$1.00
- SD Strawberries$1.50
- Waffle$8.00
Lunch and Diner Sides
- SD Avocado$2.00
- SD Black-eyed Peas$3.50
- SD Broccoli$3.50
- SD Catfish$8.00
- SD Cornbread$1.00
- SD CFS$7.00
- SD Fried Chicken$7.00
- SD Fried Shrimp$6.00
- SD Fries$3.50
- SD Garlic Toast$1.00
- SD Gravy Fries$5.00
- SD Green Beans$3.50
- SD Grilled Chicken$7.00
- SD Grilled Catfish$8.00
- SD Grilled Shrimp$6.00
- SD Ham Steak$7.00
- SD Lima Beans$3.50
- SD Loaded Fries$5.00
- SD Mac & Cheese$3.50
- SD Mash & Gravy$3.50
- SD Okra$3.50
- SD Onion Rings$3.50
- SD Rice & Gravy$3.50
- SD Salad$5.00
- SD Scallop Potatoes$3.50
- SD Soup$4.50
- SD Sweet Fries$3.50
- SD Turnip Greens$3.50
Dressings
DESSERT
Grab and Go
CATERING
Catering Menu
- Breakfast Buffet$12.50
- Hashbrown Casserole$65.00
- Assorted Meat Egg Tray$45.00
- Plain Biscuit Tray$20.00
- Breakfast Casserole$65.00
- Bacon & Pancake Platter$80.00
- Blue plate Special$13.00
- Club Tray$75.00
- Turkey Tray$75.00
- Cheeseburger Sliders$60.00
- Chicken Salad Sliders$60.00
- House Salad$45.00+
- Ceasar Salad$50.00+
- Summer Berry Salad$70.00
- Pecan Chicken Salad$85.00
- Blackened Chicken Salad$85.00
- Fruit Tray$50.00+
- Chicken Alfredo$80.00
- Seafood Pasta$120.00
- Spaghetti & Meatball$80.00
- Chicken Carbonara$100.00
- Meatloaf$65.00
- Chicken Tender Platter$50.00+
- Shrimp and Grits$90.00
- Gumbo$30.00+
- Red Beans$60.00+
- Soup Of the Day$30.00+
- Pint of Gravy$5.00
- Pint of Sides (Basic)$10.00+
- Pint of Sides (Premium)$12.00+
- Cookie Tray$30.00+
- Brownie Tray$30.00+
- Peach Cobbler$30.00
- Pecan Pie$20.00
- Cinnamon Roll Tray$40.00
- Milk$10.00
- Orange Juice$10.00
- Sweet Tea$8.00
- Unsweet Tea$8.00
- Serving Utensils$1.00
- Thanksgiving Dinner$185.00
KIDS MENU
Kids Meals
Kids Drinks
- Kid Cranberry Juice$1.00
- Kid Apple Juice$1.00
- Kid Pineapple Juice$1.00
- Kid Orange Juice$1.00
- Kid Coke$1.00
- Kid Sprite$1.00
- Kid Diet Coke$1.00
- Kid Dr Pepper$1.00
- Kid Diet Dr Pepper$1.00
- Kid Lemonade$1.00
- Kid Water$1.00
- Kid Milk$1.00
- Kid Coffee$1.00
- Kid Sweet Tea$1.00
- Kid Un Sweet Tea$1.00
- Kid Hot Chocolate$1.00
- Kid Hot Tea$1.00
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 8:59 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 8:59 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:59 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:59 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:59 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:59 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 8:59 pm
Classic American Food
241 Ridge Way, FLOWOOD, MS 39232
