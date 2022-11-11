Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Jose Jalapeno's Authentic Mexican Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

503 South Henry Clay Blvd.

Ashland, MO 65010

Popular Items

Cheese Dip- Regular
Cheese Dip- Grande
Rice and Beans

Lil' Amigos Plates

The Lil; Amigo Menu is for Kids 10 years old or younger. Drinks not included. Please see the sides menu for additional options.
Kids- A

Kids- A

$5.50

Beef taco, rice and beans.

Kids- B

Kids- B

$5.50

One beef taco, and one burrito.

Kids- C

Kids- C

$5.50

Mini Beef Taco Salad. Taco shell, beans, ground beef, rice, lettuce, tomato, sour cream.

Kids- D

Kids- D

$5.50

A cheese Quesadilla with a side of rice.

Kids- E

Kids- E

$5.50

Beef Enchilada, rice and beans

Kids- F

Kids- F

$5.50

Dino-chicken nuggets and french fries.

Kids- G

Kids- G

$5.50

A grilled hamburger. Served with a side of lettuce, tomato, and French fries.

Kids- H

Kids- H

$5.50

Cheese sticks and a side of French fries.

Kids- I

Kids- I

$5.50

Beef Enchilada, and a beef taco.

Appetizers

Bean Dip

$4.99

Refried beans topped with cheese dip.

Cheese Dip- Regular

$5.50

6oz of our house made white queso (cheese) dip.

Cheese Dip- Grande

$8.50

16 oz of white queso (cheese) dip.

Spinach Dip

$6.99

Grilled fresh spinach. Topped with cheese dip. 14 oz serving.

Jose's Cheese Dip

$8.50

A 15 oz cheese dip, with grilled chorizo. (Mexican Sausage). Our chorizo is made fresh, in house.

Guacamole Dip -Regular

$5.50

Fresh avocado, creamed together with special seasonings, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and jalapenos. 6oz serving.

Guacamole -Grande

$8.50

A Large 16oz portion of our fresh guacamole dip.

Pico De Gallo

$1.99

Chopped tomato, onion, jalapeno, cilantro.

Guacamole Fresco

$8.50

Fresh Avocado roughly chopped and tossed with our house made pico de gallo.

Mexican Pizza

$6.99

Two Crunchy tostadas layered with beans, ground beef, red salsa, and cheese. Served with pico de gallo.

Stuffed Jalapenos

$6.99

6 stuffed jalapenos poppers. Served with lettuce, and sour cream.

Soup/Salad

Tossed Salads

$6.99

Fresh chopped lettuce, with slices of tomato, onion, bell pepper, and shredded cheese.

Taco Salad

$10.99

A crisp flour tortilla bowl filled with ground beef or shredded chicken, and beans. Topped with lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream, and tomato.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.99

Grilled chicken on top fresh chopped lettuce. Served with sliced onion, bell peppers, tomato, and shredded cheese.

Mrs. Jalapenos Chicken Salad

$11.99

Sliced grilled chicken breast. Served on a bed of chopped lettuce, and topped with pico de gallo.

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$12.99

Grilled jumbo shrimp served on a bed of lettuce, topped with shredded cheese, and fresh sliced onion, bell pepper, and tomato.

Fajita Taco Salad

$12.99

A crisp flour tortilla bowl filled with grilled bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Your choice of grilled chicken or grilled steak. Topped with lettuce, shredded cheese, and pico de gallo.

Crab and Shrimp Salad

$13.99

Grilled jumbo shrimp and crab meat, served on a bed of lettuce. Topped with shredded cheese, and fresh sliced onion, bell pepper, and tomato.

Guacamole Salad

$3.75

Lettuce, guacamole, with a fresh tomato slice.

Black Bean Soup

$4.99

Black beans, slow cooked in a savory broth.

Chicken Soup

$9.99

Chicken cooked in an array of vegetables in a savory broth. Topped with rice. Served with flour or corn tortillas and lime slice. Crackers available upon request.

Shrimp Soup

$12.99

Jumbo shrimp cooked with an array of vegetables in a savory broth. Topped with rice. Served with flour or corn tortillas, and a lime slice. Crackers available upon request.

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.99

Shrimp Cocktail is a chilled, sweet tomato based dish. Filled with jumbo shrimp, chopped avocado, pico de gallo, and lime. Each order is made fresh. Please allow an additional 10 minutes for this dish.

Grilled Street Tacos

Tacos de Carne Asada

$11.99

Three grilled steak tacos on white corn tortillas. Served with chopped onion, and cilantro, rice, beans, and our signature house hot salsa. Flour tortillas available by request.

Tacos de Carnitas

$11.99

Three grilled carnitas (slow cooked pork) tacos on white corn tortillas. Served with chopped onion, and cilantro, rice, beans, and our signature house hot salsa. Flour tortillas available by request.

Tacos de Chorizo

$11.99

Three grilled chorizo (Mexican Sausage) tacos on white corn tortillas. Served with chopped onion, and cilantro, rice, beans, and our signature house hot salsa. Flour tortillas available by request.

Tacos al Pastor

$11.99

Three grilled tacos al pastor (Hawaiian Pork) on white corn tortillas. Served with chopped onion, and cilantro, rice, beans, and our signature house hot salsa. Flour tortillas available by request.

Tacos de Pescado

$11.99

Three grilled tilapia fish tacos on white corn tortillas. Served with chopped tomato, lettuce, rice, beans, and our signature house hot salsa. Flour tortillas available by request.

Tacos al Carbon

$11.99

Three grilled steak and onions tacos topped with cheese dip, on flour tortillas. Served with chopped tomato, lettuce, rice, beans, and our signature house hot salsa. White corn tortillas available by request.

Tacos de Pollo Asado

$11.99

Three grilled chicken tacos on white corn tortillas. Served with chopped onion, and cilantro, rice, beans, and our signature house hot salsa. Flour tortillas available by request.

Tacos de Camarones

$12.99

Three grilled shrimp tacos on white corn tortillas. Served with chopped onion, and cilantro, rice, beans, and our signature house hot salsa. Flour tortillas available by request.

1 Taco de Carne Asada

$3.75

One grilled steak taco served on white corn tortilla. Served with chopped onion and cilantro, and our signature house hot salsa.

1 Taco de Carnitas

$3.75

One grilled carnitas (slowed cooked pork) taco on a white corn tortilla. Served with chopped onions, cilantro, and our signature house hot salsa. Flour tortilla available on request.

1 Taco de Chorizo

$3.75

1 grilled chorizo (Mexican sausage) taco. Topped with chopped onion and cilantro, on a white corn tortilla. Flour available upon request.

1 Taco al Pastor

$3.75

One taco al pastor (Hawaiian pork) topped with chopped onion and cilantro, on a white corn tortilla. Flour available upon request.

1 Taco al Carbon

$3.75

One grilled steak and onion taco, drizzled with cheese dip. Served on a flour tortilla.

1 Grilled Chicken Taco

$3.75

1 grilled chicken taco. Topped with chopped onion and cilantro, on a white corn tortilla. Flour available upon request.

1 Grilled Shrimp Taco

$3.75

1 grilled shrimp taco. Topped with chopped onion and cilantro, on a white corn tortilla. Flour available upon request.

Make Your Own Grilled Taco Plate

$11.99

Fajitas Menu

Fajitas

$14.99

Choice of grilled chicken or steak, with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with guacamole, lettuce, rice, beans, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Fajitas x2

$29.99

Double the size of our regular fajitas. Choice of grilled steak or chicken with onions bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with two portions of sides: guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, rice, beans, pico de gallo, and tortillas.

Shrimp Fajitas

$16.99

Jumbo Shrimp grilled with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with a side of lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice, beans. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Shrimp Fajitas x2

$31.99

A Double portion of our Shrimp Fajitas. Jumbo Shrimp grilled with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with two portions of sides: lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice, beans. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Jose's Fajitas

$17.99

Grilled steak, chicken, chorizo, carnitas with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Topped with a cheese quesadilla. Served with a side of lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice, beans. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Jose's Fajitas x2

$33.99

A double portion of the Jose Fajitas.

Jalisco Fajitas

$15.99

Grilled steak, chicken, and shrimp with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and tortillas.

Jalisco Fajitas x2

$31.99

A double portion of the Jalisco Fajitas.

Fajitas Tropical

$15.99

Grilled chicken, chorizo(Mexican Sausage) onions and pineapple. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and tortillas.

Fajitas Tropical x2

$31.99

A double portion of the Tropical Fajitas.

Fajitas Cancun

$17.99

Grilled jumbo shrimp and crab meat with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and tortillas.

Fajitas Cancun x2

$33.99

A double portion of our Cancun Fajitas.

Burrito Fajita

$12.99

A large Burrito filled with grilled chicken, or steak, bell peppers, tomato, and onions. Topped with cheese dip, lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole.

Quesadilla Fajita

$13.99

A grilled quesadilla filled with steak or chicken, tomato, bell peppers, and onions, and cheese. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, rice and beans.

Extra Side Salad for Fajitas

$6.99

A side plate of rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Seafood Dinners

Camarones al Mojo De Ajo

$14.75

Grilled jumbo shrimp sautéed in garlic butter and tender onions. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, beans, and tortillas.

Jose Jalapenos Shrimp

$15.99

Grilled jumbo shrimp and onions, topped with cheese dip. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, rice, beans, and tortillas.

Shrimp Quesadilla

$13.99

Grilled tortilla filled with cheese, jumbo shrimp, onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, rice, and beans.

Shrimp Chimichangas

$13.99

Two flour tortillas (fried or soft) filled with grilled shrimp, onions, tomato, and bell peppers. Topped with cheese dip, lettuce, sour cream and a tomato slice. Served with guacamole, rice and beans.

Grilled Salmon

$13.99

Grilled salmon, paired with a mixture of grilled vegetables. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, fresh sliced avocado, rice, and tortillas.

Oceano

$15.99

Las Limas

$15.99

Grilled jumbo shrimp, onions, and chorizo (Mexican sausage). Served with pico de gallo, rice, and tortillas.

Camarones a la Diabla

$15.99

Ceviche

$12.99

Tostada de Ceviche

$7.99
Mojarra Frita

Mojarra Frita

$14.99

Pescado al Mojo

$13.99

Enchiladas Vallarta

$12.99

Veggie Combo

Veg Combo #1

$10.99

Veg Combo #2

$10.99

Veg Combo #3

$10.99

Veg Combo #4

$10.99

Veg Combo #5

$10.99

Veg Combo #6

$10.99

Veg Combo #7

$14.99

Veg Combo #8

$13.99

Veg Combo #9

$11.99

Veg Combo #10 Relleno Dinner

$11.99

Two chile rellenos served with rice and Beans.

Veg Combo #11

$11.99

Veg Combo #12

$11.75

Veg Combo #13

$11.75

Veg Combo #14

$11.75

Sides

Papas/French Fries

$2.99

Sour Cream

$1.39

Sliced Jalapenos

$1.39

Chile Toriados

$2.75

Shredded Cheese

$1.85

Tortillas

$1.25

Fried Beans

$2.75

Mexican Rice

$2.75

Rice and Beans

$4.99

Black Beans

$3.75

Black Beans and Rice

$5.99

Guacamole Salad

$3.75

Crema Sala

$3.75

Chile Relleno

$3.99

3 Chile Relleno

$10.50

Tamale

$3.99

3 Tamale

$10.50

Chalupa

$3.25

Quesadilla

$3.75

Quesadilla-beef

$3.99

Quesadilla-Chicken

$3.99

Quesadilla-Grilled ckn

$7.99

Quesadilla-Grilled Stk

$7.99

Quesadilla Shrimp

$8.50

Enchiladas bean

$2.85

3 Ench bean

$8.25

Enchilada cheese

$2.85

3 Ench cheese

$8.25

Enchiladas chicken

$2.85

3 Ench Chicken

$8.25

Enchiladas beef

$2.85

3 Ench Beef

$8.25

Burrito beans

$3.99

2 Burritos Bean

$7.75

Burrito Beef

$4.50

2 Burrito Beef

$8.50

Burrito Chicken

$4.50

2 Burritos Chicken

$8.50

Taco Beef

$2.75

3 Beef Tacos

$8.25

Taco Chicken

$2.85

3 Chicken Tacos

$8.25

Soft Taco Beef

$2.99

3 Soft Taco Beef

$8.50

soft Taco Chicken

$2.99

3 Soft Taco Chicken

$8.50

Bean Tostada

$3.75

2 Bean Tostada

$7.25

Beef Tostada

$3.75

2 Beef Tostada

$8.25

Chicken Tostada

$3.75

2 Chicken Tostada

$8.25

TostaGuac- Beef

$3.75

2 TostaGuac- Beef

$8.25

TostaGuac- Chicken

$3.75

2 TostaGuac- chicken

$8.25

Chimi C

$5.99

Chimi P

$5.99

Chimi C Asada

$7.99

Chimi P Asado

$7.99

Pico De Gallo

$1.99

o/ Camaron

$10.99

Lechuga

$1.99

0/ Chorizo

$7.50

o/Aguacate

$2.25

O/ Pollo Asado

$9.99

1/2 Camaron

$7.50

Quesadilla Con Hongos

$8.50

Enchilada Spinach

$3.99

% Carne Asada

$9.99

Bto C Asada

$7.75

Bto P Asado

$7.75

℅ Hongos

$2.99

o/ Pollo De Lenia

$6.75

O/ Grilled Veggies

$3.99

Cilantro Y Cebolla

$1.50

o/Piña

$1.99

Mixed & Pork

Grande Special

$18.99

Dos Amigos

$12.99

Chimichangas

$12.99

Enchiladas Suprema

$12.99

Taquitos Mexicanos

$11.99

Burritos Deluxe

$11.99

Quesadilla Loca

$12.99

Jose's Special

$14.99

Jose Jalapenos Chimichangas

$15.99

Qusadilla Rellena

$11.99

Don Jose's

$14.99

Pollo Chapala

$14.99

Quesadilla Jalisco

$15.99

Burritos Carnitas

$12.99

Enchiladas Rancheras

$12.99

Carnitas Dinner

$13.99

Jose's Burrito

$12.99

Chile Verde

$12.99

Burritos Santa Clause

$12.99

Beef & Chicken

Tierra Y Mar

$19.99

Jose's Steak

$18.99

El Patron

$17.99

Steak Ranchero

$17.99

T-Bone Steak

$17.99

Quesadilla Ranchera

$13.99

Carne Asada

$14.99

Burrito Grande

$12.99

Burrito California

$13.99

Burritos Mexicanos

$12.99

Chile Colorado

$13.99

Pollo Special

$12.99

Primos Special

$11.99

Chilaquiles

$10.99

Yolandas

$12.99

Chori Pollo

$13.99

Mole Poblano

$10.99

Mole Ranchero

$10.99

Pollo Loco

$13.99

Enchiladas Poblanas

$12.99

Four chicken enchiladas topped with poblano sauce,. Served with rice and beans.

Enchiladas Verdes

$12.99

Pollo Con Hongos

$13.99

Huevos Rancheros

$10.99

Huevos Con Chorizo

$10.99

Pollo Bandido

$15.99

Bandera Mexicana

$10.99

Arroz Con Pollo

$15.99

Arroz Con Carne

$15.99

Carne Bandido

$16.99

Desserts

Cheesecake Chimichangas

$5.99

Flan

$4.99

Mexican Fried Ice Cream

$4.99

Ice Cream Taco

$3.75

Sopapilla

$3.99

Churros

$3.99

Combos

Make Your Own Combo (Pick 3)

$12.99

Make Your Own Combo (Pick 2)

$10.99

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

Nachos & Fancy Fries

Nachos-Cheese

$9.99

Our house tortilla chips, topped with shredded cheese, baked, then covered in cheese dip.

Nachos-Ground Beef

$9.99

Our house made tortilla chips topped with shredded cheese, and ground beef. Baked, then covered in cheese dip.

Nachos-Shredded Chicken

$9.99

Our house made tortilla chips topped with shredded cheese, and chicken. Baked, then covered in cheese dip.

Nachos-Beans

$9.99

Our house made tortilla chips topped with shredded cheese, and beans. Baked, then covered in cheese dip.

Nachos-Chorizo

$12.99

Our house made tortilla chips topped with shredded cheese, and chorizo. (Mexican Sausage). Baked, then covered in cheese dip.

Nachos-Grilled Chicken

$12.99

Our house made tortilla chips topped with shredded cheese, and grilled chicken. Baked, then covered in cheese dip.

Nachos-Grilled Steak

$12.99

Our house made tortilla chips, topped with shredded cheese and grilled steak. Baked, and then covered with cheese dip.

Nachos Deluxe

$12.99

Fajita Nachos

$14.99

A full order. Our house made tortilla chips topped with shredded cheese, Grilled chicken or steak with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Drizzled in cheese dip.

1/2 Fajita Nachos

$9.99

A smaller order of the Fajita Nachos. Our house made tortilla chips topped with shredded cheese, Grilled chicken or steak with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Drizzled in cheese dip.

Shrimp Fajita Nachos

$14.99

Our house made tortilla chips topped with grilled jumbo shrimp, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, and cheese dip.

Nachos Durango

$13.99

Fancy Fries Original

$8.99

Fancy Fries -Grilled Chicken

$13.99

Fancy Fries- Steak

$13.99

Fancy Fries- Chorizo

$13.99

Loaded

$3.99

Margarita's TO-GO

16 Oz House Margarita

$6.99

32 oz House Margarita

$11.99
16oz Margarita- Patron

16oz Margarita- Patron

$9.99

A 16oz Margarita. Choose frozen, or on the Rocks, AND Choose your flavor preference. Tequila comes on the side, sealed for your fiesta destination!

32 oz Margarita -Patron

32 oz Margarita -Patron

$17.50

A 32oz Margarita. Choose frozen, or on the Rocks, AND Choose your flavor preference. Tequila comes on the side, sealed for your fiesta destination!

64 oz Margarita (Pitcher Size) Patron

64 oz Margarita (Pitcher Size) Patron

$29.95

A Pitcher of Margarita(64oz). Choose frozen, or on the Rocks, AND Choose your flavor preference. Tequila comes on the side, sealed for your fiesta destination!

Pitcher House Margarita

$17.99

Pitcher Gold Margaritas

$23.50

Bud

$3.99

Bud Light

$3.99

Bud Lime

$3.99

Bud Orange

$3.99

Busch

$3.99

Busch Light

$3.99

Coors

$3.99

Coors Light

$3.99

Miller

$3.99

Miller Lite

$3.99

Michelob Ultra

$3.99

Michelob Lite

$3.99

Blue Moon

$3.99

Corona

$4.75

Corona Light

$4.75

Carta Blanca

$4.75

Tecate

$4.75

Bohemia

$4.75

Modelo Especial

$4.75

Negra Modelo

$4.75

Pacifico

$4.75

Victoria

$4.75

Sol

$4.75

Dos XX

$4.75

Dos XX-Verde

$4.75

Estrella De Jalisco

$4.75

Truly

$4.75

White Claw

$4.75

Daiquiri

$5.99

Pina Colada

$5.99

Margarita

$5.99

PeachRita

$5.99

MangoRita

$5.99

RaspbRita

$5.99

Candy

Air Head

$0.50

Suckers

$0.50

Peppermint

$0.50

Ring Pop

$0.50

Gummy

$0.50

Cookies

$0.50

Chairs

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 12:00 am
Thank you for choosing Jose Jalapenos "A taste of Mexico the whole family can enjoy!"

Location

503 South Henry Clay Blvd., Ashland, MO 65010

