- Home
- /
- Ashland
- /
- Mexican & Tex-Mex
- /
- Jose Jalapeno's Authentic Mexican Restaurant
Jose Jalapeno's Authentic Mexican Restaurant
No reviews yet
503 South Henry Clay Blvd.
Ashland, MO 65010
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Lil' Amigos Plates
Kids- A
Beef taco, rice and beans.
Kids- B
One beef taco, and one burrito.
Kids- C
Mini Beef Taco Salad. Taco shell, beans, ground beef, rice, lettuce, tomato, sour cream.
Kids- D
A cheese Quesadilla with a side of rice.
Kids- E
Beef Enchilada, rice and beans
Kids- F
Dino-chicken nuggets and french fries.
Kids- G
A grilled hamburger. Served with a side of lettuce, tomato, and French fries.
Kids- H
Cheese sticks and a side of French fries.
Kids- I
Beef Enchilada, and a beef taco.
Appetizers
Bean Dip
Refried beans topped with cheese dip.
Cheese Dip- Regular
6oz of our house made white queso (cheese) dip.
Cheese Dip- Grande
16 oz of white queso (cheese) dip.
Spinach Dip
Grilled fresh spinach. Topped with cheese dip. 14 oz serving.
Jose's Cheese Dip
A 15 oz cheese dip, with grilled chorizo. (Mexican Sausage). Our chorizo is made fresh, in house.
Guacamole Dip -Regular
Fresh avocado, creamed together with special seasonings, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and jalapenos. 6oz serving.
Guacamole -Grande
A Large 16oz portion of our fresh guacamole dip.
Pico De Gallo
Chopped tomato, onion, jalapeno, cilantro.
Guacamole Fresco
Fresh Avocado roughly chopped and tossed with our house made pico de gallo.
Mexican Pizza
Two Crunchy tostadas layered with beans, ground beef, red salsa, and cheese. Served with pico de gallo.
Stuffed Jalapenos
6 stuffed jalapenos poppers. Served with lettuce, and sour cream.
Soup/Salad
Tossed Salads
Fresh chopped lettuce, with slices of tomato, onion, bell pepper, and shredded cheese.
Taco Salad
A crisp flour tortilla bowl filled with ground beef or shredded chicken, and beans. Topped with lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream, and tomato.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken on top fresh chopped lettuce. Served with sliced onion, bell peppers, tomato, and shredded cheese.
Mrs. Jalapenos Chicken Salad
Sliced grilled chicken breast. Served on a bed of chopped lettuce, and topped with pico de gallo.
Grilled Shrimp Salad
Grilled jumbo shrimp served on a bed of lettuce, topped with shredded cheese, and fresh sliced onion, bell pepper, and tomato.
Fajita Taco Salad
A crisp flour tortilla bowl filled with grilled bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Your choice of grilled chicken or grilled steak. Topped with lettuce, shredded cheese, and pico de gallo.
Crab and Shrimp Salad
Grilled jumbo shrimp and crab meat, served on a bed of lettuce. Topped with shredded cheese, and fresh sliced onion, bell pepper, and tomato.
Guacamole Salad
Lettuce, guacamole, with a fresh tomato slice.
Black Bean Soup
Black beans, slow cooked in a savory broth.
Chicken Soup
Chicken cooked in an array of vegetables in a savory broth. Topped with rice. Served with flour or corn tortillas and lime slice. Crackers available upon request.
Shrimp Soup
Jumbo shrimp cooked with an array of vegetables in a savory broth. Topped with rice. Served with flour or corn tortillas, and a lime slice. Crackers available upon request.
Shrimp Cocktail
Shrimp Cocktail is a chilled, sweet tomato based dish. Filled with jumbo shrimp, chopped avocado, pico de gallo, and lime. Each order is made fresh. Please allow an additional 10 minutes for this dish.
Grilled Street Tacos
Tacos de Carne Asada
Three grilled steak tacos on white corn tortillas. Served with chopped onion, and cilantro, rice, beans, and our signature house hot salsa. Flour tortillas available by request.
Tacos de Carnitas
Three grilled carnitas (slow cooked pork) tacos on white corn tortillas. Served with chopped onion, and cilantro, rice, beans, and our signature house hot salsa. Flour tortillas available by request.
Tacos de Chorizo
Three grilled chorizo (Mexican Sausage) tacos on white corn tortillas. Served with chopped onion, and cilantro, rice, beans, and our signature house hot salsa. Flour tortillas available by request.
Tacos al Pastor
Three grilled tacos al pastor (Hawaiian Pork) on white corn tortillas. Served with chopped onion, and cilantro, rice, beans, and our signature house hot salsa. Flour tortillas available by request.
Tacos de Pescado
Three grilled tilapia fish tacos on white corn tortillas. Served with chopped tomato, lettuce, rice, beans, and our signature house hot salsa. Flour tortillas available by request.
Tacos al Carbon
Three grilled steak and onions tacos topped with cheese dip, on flour tortillas. Served with chopped tomato, lettuce, rice, beans, and our signature house hot salsa. White corn tortillas available by request.
Tacos de Pollo Asado
Three grilled chicken tacos on white corn tortillas. Served with chopped onion, and cilantro, rice, beans, and our signature house hot salsa. Flour tortillas available by request.
Tacos de Camarones
Three grilled shrimp tacos on white corn tortillas. Served with chopped onion, and cilantro, rice, beans, and our signature house hot salsa. Flour tortillas available by request.
1 Taco de Carne Asada
One grilled steak taco served on white corn tortilla. Served with chopped onion and cilantro, and our signature house hot salsa.
1 Taco de Carnitas
One grilled carnitas (slowed cooked pork) taco on a white corn tortilla. Served with chopped onions, cilantro, and our signature house hot salsa. Flour tortilla available on request.
1 Taco de Chorizo
1 grilled chorizo (Mexican sausage) taco. Topped with chopped onion and cilantro, on a white corn tortilla. Flour available upon request.
1 Taco al Pastor
One taco al pastor (Hawaiian pork) topped with chopped onion and cilantro, on a white corn tortilla. Flour available upon request.
1 Taco al Carbon
One grilled steak and onion taco, drizzled with cheese dip. Served on a flour tortilla.
1 Grilled Chicken Taco
1 grilled chicken taco. Topped with chopped onion and cilantro, on a white corn tortilla. Flour available upon request.
1 Grilled Shrimp Taco
1 grilled shrimp taco. Topped with chopped onion and cilantro, on a white corn tortilla. Flour available upon request.
Make Your Own Grilled Taco Plate
Fajitas Menu
Fajitas
Choice of grilled chicken or steak, with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with guacamole, lettuce, rice, beans, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Fajitas x2
Double the size of our regular fajitas. Choice of grilled steak or chicken with onions bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with two portions of sides: guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, rice, beans, pico de gallo, and tortillas.
Shrimp Fajitas
Jumbo Shrimp grilled with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with a side of lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice, beans. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Shrimp Fajitas x2
A Double portion of our Shrimp Fajitas. Jumbo Shrimp grilled with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with two portions of sides: lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice, beans. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Jose's Fajitas
Grilled steak, chicken, chorizo, carnitas with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Topped with a cheese quesadilla. Served with a side of lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice, beans. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Jose's Fajitas x2
A double portion of the Jose Fajitas.
Jalisco Fajitas
Grilled steak, chicken, and shrimp with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and tortillas.
Jalisco Fajitas x2
A double portion of the Jalisco Fajitas.
Fajitas Tropical
Grilled chicken, chorizo(Mexican Sausage) onions and pineapple. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and tortillas.
Fajitas Tropical x2
A double portion of the Tropical Fajitas.
Fajitas Cancun
Grilled jumbo shrimp and crab meat with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and tortillas.
Fajitas Cancun x2
A double portion of our Cancun Fajitas.
Burrito Fajita
A large Burrito filled with grilled chicken, or steak, bell peppers, tomato, and onions. Topped with cheese dip, lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole.
Quesadilla Fajita
A grilled quesadilla filled with steak or chicken, tomato, bell peppers, and onions, and cheese. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, rice and beans.
Extra Side Salad for Fajitas
A side plate of rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Seafood Dinners
Camarones al Mojo De Ajo
Grilled jumbo shrimp sautéed in garlic butter and tender onions. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, beans, and tortillas.
Jose Jalapenos Shrimp
Grilled jumbo shrimp and onions, topped with cheese dip. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, rice, beans, and tortillas.
Shrimp Quesadilla
Grilled tortilla filled with cheese, jumbo shrimp, onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, rice, and beans.
Shrimp Chimichangas
Two flour tortillas (fried or soft) filled with grilled shrimp, onions, tomato, and bell peppers. Topped with cheese dip, lettuce, sour cream and a tomato slice. Served with guacamole, rice and beans.
Grilled Salmon
Grilled salmon, paired with a mixture of grilled vegetables. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, fresh sliced avocado, rice, and tortillas.
Oceano
Las Limas
Grilled jumbo shrimp, onions, and chorizo (Mexican sausage). Served with pico de gallo, rice, and tortillas.
Camarones a la Diabla
Ceviche
Tostada de Ceviche
Mojarra Frita
Pescado al Mojo
Enchiladas Vallarta
Veggie Combo
Veg Combo #1
Veg Combo #2
Veg Combo #3
Veg Combo #4
Veg Combo #5
Veg Combo #6
Veg Combo #7
Veg Combo #8
Veg Combo #9
Veg Combo #10 Relleno Dinner
Two chile rellenos served with rice and Beans.
Veg Combo #11
Veg Combo #12
Veg Combo #13
Veg Combo #14
Sides
Papas/French Fries
Sour Cream
Sliced Jalapenos
Chile Toriados
Shredded Cheese
Tortillas
Fried Beans
Mexican Rice
Rice and Beans
Black Beans
Black Beans and Rice
Guacamole Salad
Crema Sala
Chile Relleno
3 Chile Relleno
Tamale
3 Tamale
Chalupa
Quesadilla
Quesadilla-beef
Quesadilla-Chicken
Quesadilla-Grilled ckn
Quesadilla-Grilled Stk
Quesadilla Shrimp
Enchiladas bean
3 Ench bean
Enchilada cheese
3 Ench cheese
Enchiladas chicken
3 Ench Chicken
Enchiladas beef
3 Ench Beef
Burrito beans
2 Burritos Bean
Burrito Beef
2 Burrito Beef
Burrito Chicken
2 Burritos Chicken
Taco Beef
3 Beef Tacos
Taco Chicken
3 Chicken Tacos
Soft Taco Beef
3 Soft Taco Beef
soft Taco Chicken
3 Soft Taco Chicken
Bean Tostada
2 Bean Tostada
Beef Tostada
2 Beef Tostada
Chicken Tostada
2 Chicken Tostada
TostaGuac- Beef
2 TostaGuac- Beef
TostaGuac- Chicken
2 TostaGuac- chicken
Chimi C
Chimi P
Chimi C Asada
Chimi P Asado
Pico De Gallo
o/ Camaron
Lechuga
0/ Chorizo
o/Aguacate
O/ Pollo Asado
1/2 Camaron
Quesadilla Con Hongos
Enchilada Spinach
% Carne Asada
Bto C Asada
Bto P Asado
℅ Hongos
o/ Pollo De Lenia
O/ Grilled Veggies
Cilantro Y Cebolla
o/Piña
Mixed & Pork
Grande Special
Dos Amigos
Chimichangas
Enchiladas Suprema
Taquitos Mexicanos
Burritos Deluxe
Quesadilla Loca
Jose's Special
Jose Jalapenos Chimichangas
Qusadilla Rellena
Don Jose's
Pollo Chapala
Quesadilla Jalisco
Burritos Carnitas
Enchiladas Rancheras
Carnitas Dinner
Jose's Burrito
Chile Verde
Burritos Santa Clause
Beef & Chicken
Tierra Y Mar
Jose's Steak
El Patron
Steak Ranchero
T-Bone Steak
Quesadilla Ranchera
Carne Asada
Burrito Grande
Burrito California
Burritos Mexicanos
Chile Colorado
Pollo Special
Primos Special
Chilaquiles
Yolandas
Chori Pollo
Mole Poblano
Mole Ranchero
Pollo Loco
Enchiladas Poblanas
Four chicken enchiladas topped with poblano sauce,. Served with rice and beans.
Enchiladas Verdes
Pollo Con Hongos
Huevos Rancheros
Huevos Con Chorizo
Pollo Bandido
Bandera Mexicana
Arroz Con Pollo
Arroz Con Carne
Carne Bandido
Desserts
Chips & Salsa
Nachos & Fancy Fries
Nachos-Cheese
Our house tortilla chips, topped with shredded cheese, baked, then covered in cheese dip.
Nachos-Ground Beef
Our house made tortilla chips topped with shredded cheese, and ground beef. Baked, then covered in cheese dip.
Nachos-Shredded Chicken
Our house made tortilla chips topped with shredded cheese, and chicken. Baked, then covered in cheese dip.
Nachos-Beans
Our house made tortilla chips topped with shredded cheese, and beans. Baked, then covered in cheese dip.
Nachos-Chorizo
Our house made tortilla chips topped with shredded cheese, and chorizo. (Mexican Sausage). Baked, then covered in cheese dip.
Nachos-Grilled Chicken
Our house made tortilla chips topped with shredded cheese, and grilled chicken. Baked, then covered in cheese dip.
Nachos-Grilled Steak
Our house made tortilla chips, topped with shredded cheese and grilled steak. Baked, and then covered with cheese dip.
Nachos Deluxe
Fajita Nachos
A full order. Our house made tortilla chips topped with shredded cheese, Grilled chicken or steak with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Drizzled in cheese dip.
1/2 Fajita Nachos
A smaller order of the Fajita Nachos. Our house made tortilla chips topped with shredded cheese, Grilled chicken or steak with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Drizzled in cheese dip.
Shrimp Fajita Nachos
Our house made tortilla chips topped with grilled jumbo shrimp, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, and cheese dip.
Nachos Durango
Fancy Fries Original
Fancy Fries -Grilled Chicken
Fancy Fries- Steak
Fancy Fries- Chorizo
Loaded
Margarita's TO-GO
16 Oz House Margarita
32 oz House Margarita
16oz Margarita- Patron
A 16oz Margarita. Choose frozen, or on the Rocks, AND Choose your flavor preference. Tequila comes on the side, sealed for your fiesta destination!
32 oz Margarita -Patron
A 32oz Margarita. Choose frozen, or on the Rocks, AND Choose your flavor preference. Tequila comes on the side, sealed for your fiesta destination!
64 oz Margarita (Pitcher Size) Patron
A Pitcher of Margarita(64oz). Choose frozen, or on the Rocks, AND Choose your flavor preference. Tequila comes on the side, sealed for your fiesta destination!
Pitcher House Margarita
Pitcher Gold Margaritas
BEER-Bottle
Bud
Bud Light
Bud Lime
Bud Orange
Busch
Busch Light
Coors
Coors Light
Miller
Miller Lite
Michelob Ultra
Michelob Lite
Blue Moon
Corona
Corona Light
Carta Blanca
Tecate
Bohemia
Modelo Especial
Negra Modelo
Pacifico
Victoria
Sol
Dos XX
Dos XX-Verde
Estrella De Jalisco
Truly
White Claw
Virgin Mocktails
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 12:00 am
Thank you for choosing Jose Jalapenos "A taste of Mexico the whole family can enjoy!"
503 South Henry Clay Blvd., Ashland, MO 65010