Jose at Elevation Crested Butte

500 Gothic Road

Crested Butte, CO 81224

Primero

Casa Guacamole

$13.00

Avocado, cilantro, serrano, lime, served with chips

Ceviche

$19.00

Seasonal Fish, lime juice, cherry tomatoes, avocado, cucumber, onion, cilantro, olive oil. Served with a side of chips

Chips y Salsas

$3.00

Salsas roja & verde with fresh tortilla chips

Queso Fundido

$14.00

A blend of Oaxaca, Chihuahua & Monterrey cheese melted and topped with poblano rajas. Served with warmed corn tortillas.

Street Style Elotes

$15.00

Freshly grilled corn, mixed with crema, queso fresco, lime juice, and chili powder.

Sopa/Ensalada

Pozole Verde

$12.00

Shredded chicken, hominy, tomatillo & serrano pepper soup, with traditional garnishes.

Romaine Salad

$17.00

A mix of romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, avocado, tortilla strips, black beans, and Chihuahua cheese. Tossed with jalapeno ranch dressing,

Nom Bowl

$14.00

A mix of kale, garbanzo beans, roasted carrots, roasted beets, avocado, dried cranberries, and pepitas. Tossed in a roasted sesame and ginger dressing.

Hippie Bowl

$14.00

A mix of quinoa, peas, garbanzo beans, beets, and corn. Topped with queso fresco.

Segundo

Carnitas de Olla

$22.00

Pork carnitas and tomatillo salsa, served with radish, onion, serrano peppers, avocado, and fresh corn tortillas.

Enchiladas de Res

$24.00

Beef tenderloin, peppers, onions, Monterrey cheese, topped with chipotle crema. Served over cilantro rice & refried black beans.

Enchiladas Suizas

$20.00

Shredded chicken, cilantro, Monterrey cheese, topped with creamy tomatillo sauce. Served over cilantro rice & refried black beans.

Potato and Cheese Flautas

$20.00

Rolled & fried tortillas stuffed with Yukon potatoes & shredded Oaxaca cheese. Topped with crema, romaine lettuce, and avocado.

Salmon al Pastor

$28.00

Achiote grilled salmon, topped with sauteed kale, grilled pineapple, and pickled red onion salad. Served over white rice.

Tacos al Carbon

$20.00

Skirt steak, pico de gallo, and queso fresco, in two corn tortillas. Served with cilantro rice & refried black beans.

Tacos de Camaron

$21.00

Cilantro-lime marinaded shrimp, avocado salsa and pico de gallo, in two corn tortillas. Served with cilantro rice & refried black beans.

Peak Burger

$17.00

Ground beef patty with choice of cheese on a toasted brioche bun. Served with pickles, onion, lettuce, and tomato. Served with seasoned fries.

Torta

$18.00

A choice of chicken, beef or pork carnitas served atop toasted telera bread with refried black beans, queso fresco, sliced onion, avocado, and roma tomatoes.

Enchilada Pie

$24.00

Layers of corn tortillas, braised beef short rib, and Monterrey jack cheese. Topped with guajillo salsa, Mexican crema, and cilantro.

Mexas Frito Pie

$15.00

Our award-winning green Chillie. Ground pork and hatch green chilies, topped with Mexican crema, Oaxaca cheese, cilantro, red onion, and tortilla strips.

Sides

Chips

$1.00

Tortilla

$1.00

French Fries

$6.00+

House Salad

$6.00

Salsa

$1.00

Side Of Guacamole

$3.00

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side Black Beans

$3.00

Side Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Side Cliantro Rice

$3.00

Side Jalapenos

$1.00

Side Shreded Cheese

$0.50

Side White Rice

$3.00

Sour Cream

Fruit

$4.00

Desserts

Affogato

$10.00

Shot of espresso over a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Bowl of ice Cream

$8.00

Scoop of vanilla ice cream with choice of raspberry or chocolate sauce. Topped with whipped cream.

NY Style Cheesecake

$10.00

Cheesecake drizzled with raspberry sauce and topped with seasonal fruit.

Churros

$8.00

Cinnamon churros, Mexican chocolate sauce with goat's milk cajeta.

Chocolate Torte

$10.00

Raspberry puree with whipped cream. (GF)

Cafe & Tea

Espresso

$5.00

Double Espresso

$8.00

Coffee

$5.00

Iced Coffee

$5.00

Americano

$5.00

Flat White

$6.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Iced Latte

$6.00

Latte

$6.00

Tea

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Soft Drinks

Pepsi

$5.00

Diet Pepsi

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$5.00

Sierra MIst

$5.00

Dr. Pepper

$5.00

Root Beer

$5.00

Mt. Dew

$5.00

Orange Crush

$5.00

Unsweetened Ice Tea

$5.00

Red Bull

$6.00

Topo Chico

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Apple Juice

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Milk

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$6.00

SF Red Bull

$5.00

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Mionetto Prosecco, Aperol, Club Soda

Bee's Knees

$12.00

A Prohibition era cocktail, Bombay Saphire, lemon juice, honey syup

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Spring 44 Craft vodka, lime juice, celery salt, Worcestershire. Tabasco, Zing-Zang

Carajillo

$14.00

Licor 43 & Espresso, Coffee-Sugar-Cinnamon Rimmer

Cucumber Limeade Mocktail

$7.00

Cucumber-Lime Juice, muddled mint, simple syrup, mineral water

French 75

$11.00

Bombay Saphire, lemon, simple syrup, sparkling wine

La Malinche

$15.00

Altos Blanco, muddled serrano, cucumber & lime juices, white pepper syrup

Michelada

$10.00

Mimosa

$12.00

J Rojet, fresh squeezed OJ

Mountain Rum Punch

$10.00

Cruzan Rum, orange & pineapple juice, grenadine

Old Fashioned

$15.00

Skinny P

$15.00

Avion Silver, Combier Pamplemousse, Grapefruit & Lime juices, Topo Chico, Turbo Salt

Squozen

$15.00

Lalo Blanco, Cointreau, Lime Juice, agave, Turbo Salt

Tavern Mule

$12.00

Tito's Vodka, lime juice, mint, ginger beer

Top Shelf

$15.00

Lalo Blanco, Cointreau, Lime Juice, agave, Turbo Salt

Unusual

$16.00

Koch El Mezcal Espadin, grapefruit juice, Turbo Salt, Topo Chico

Usual

$16.00

Casamigos Blanco, Lime Juice, Topo Chico, Turbo Salt

Espresso Martini

$15.00

White Russian

$15.00

Beer - Draft

Avery Brown Ale

$8.00Out of stock

CO Native Amber

$4.00

CO Native Juicy IPA

$4.00

CO Native Peach Tart

$4.00

Elephant Corral IPA

$10.00Out of stock

Guiness Stout

$5.00

Irwin Amber Ale

$8.00Out of stock

Irwin Mexican Lager

$8.00

Loose Boots Session IPA

$7.00

Outer Range Saison

$8.00

Phanny Pack Hazy IPA

$10.00

Shiner Oktoberfest

$8.00Out of stock

Summer Shandy

$8.00

Beer - Can

Big B's Hard Cider

$6.00

Bud Light

$7.00

Budweiser

$7.00

Coors Banquet

$7.00

Coors Light

$7.00

Irwin Hazy IPA

$8.00

Lagunitas IPA

$8.00

MIchelob Ultra

$7.00

Miller Lite

$7.00

Odell 90 Shilling

$7.00Out of stock

Odell Oktoberfest

$7.00

Odell Sippin' Pretty Sour

$8.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$5.00

Modelo

$6.00

Heineken N/A

$6.00

Wine

GL - Fini Pino Grigio

$12.00

GL - Mer Soleil Chardonnay

$15.00

GL - Mionetto Prosecco

$9.00

GL - Stoneleigh Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

GL - Raeburn Pinot Noir

$16.00

GL - Unshackled Cabernet Sauvignon

$16.00

GL - Josh Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00

GL - Velvet Devil Merlot

$12.00

GL - Fleurs de Prairie Rose

$12.00

BLT - Fini Pino Grigio

$48.00

BTL - Mer Soleil Chardonnay

$60.00

BTL - Mionetto Prosecco

$45.00

BTL - Stoneleigh Sauvignon Blanc

$48.00

BTL - Raeburn Pinot Noir

$64.00

BTL - Unshackled Cabernet Sauvignon

$64.00

BTL - Josh Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon

$40.00

BTL - Velvet Devil Merlot

$48.00

BTL - Fleurs de Prairie Rose

$48.00

Tequilas

Avion Anejo

$18.00

Avion Blanco

$14.00

Avion Reposado

$16.00

Casa Dragones Blanco

$16.00

Casa Dragones Joven

$65.00

Casa Noble Anejo

$18.00

Casa Noble Blanco

$14.00

Casa Noble Reposado

$15.00

Casamigos Anejo

$20.00

Casamigos Blanco

$15.00

Casamigos Reposado

$17.00

Cazcanes Joven

$24.00

Cincoro

$30.00

Cincoro Blanco

$18.00

Cincoro Reposado

$22.00

Clase Azul Repo

$25.00

Codigo Blanco

$16.00

Codigo Rosa

$18.00

Don Fulano Anejo

$20.00

Don Fulano Blanco

$16.00

Don Fulano Reposado

$17.00

Don Julio 70 Cristalino

$22.00

Flecha Azul Anejo

$90.00

Flecha Azul Blanco

$22.00

Flecha Azul Reposado

$35.00

G4 Blanco

$16.00

Jose Cuervo Reserva de la Familia Extra Anejo

$45.00

Lalo

$14.00

Mijenta Anejo

$22.00

Mijenta Blanco

$14.00

Mijenta Reposado

$16.00

Ocho Anejo

$20.00

Ocho Blanco

$14.00

Ocho Reposado

$19.00

Siembra Valles Blanco

$16.00

Siete Leguas Anejo

$18.00

Siete Leguas Blanco

$14.00

Siete Leguas Reposado

$16.00

Tears of Llorona Extra Anejo

$65.00

Terralta Blanco

$14.00

Terralta Reposado

$16.00

Wild Common Blanco

$20.00

Mi Campo Blanco

$9.00

Altos Blanco

$12.00

Mezcales

Bahnez Joven Espadin & Barril

$13.00

Koch El Espadin

$15.00

Mal Bien Espadin

$14.00

Vago Elote

$18.00

Vago Tobála

$22.00

Wild Common Ensamble

$18.00

Vodka

Grey Goose

$14.00

Pink Whitney

$10.00

Tito's

$10.00

Spring 44 Vodka

$9.00

Gin

Beefeater

$13.00

Bombay

$13.00

Gray Whale

$11.00

Hendricks

$14.00

Spring 44

$9.00

Rum

Captain Morgan

$12.00

Goslings

$10.00

Montanya

$13.00

Castillo

$9.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Whiskey

291 Bourban

$18.00

291 Rye

$18.00

291 Whiskey

$18.00

Auchentoshan

$16.00

Basil Hayden

$15.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$13.00

Bulleit Rye

$13.00

Fireball

$7.00

Glenlivet 14

$20.00

Highwest Bourbon

$14.00

Highwest Double Rye

$14.00

J&B Rare

$20.00

Jameson

$12.00

Jim Beam

$9.00

JW Black

$18.00

JW Red

$14.00

Laphroig

$15.00

Maker's Mark

$12.00

Skrewball

$9.00

WhistePig PiggyBack Rye

$14.00

Woodford Resv.

$14.00

Scotch

Laphroaig

$20.00

Liqueurs

Bailey's

$8.00

Campari

$9.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Fernet

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Kahlula

$8.00

Hot Alcoholic Drinks

Hot chocolate w/ a shot

$8.00

Rumple Minze Primal Peppermint Schnapps

$7.00

Hot Totty

$10.00

Seltzers

High Noon - Black Cherry

$8.00

High Noon - Peach

$8.00

White Claw - Black Cherry

$5.00

White Claw - Pink Grapefruit

$5.00Out of stock

White Claw - Raspberry

$5.00

White Claw - Watermelon

$5.00Out of stock

Topo Chico-Strawberry Guava

$7.00

Topo Chico-Pineapple

$7.00

Topo Chico-Lemon Lime

$7.00

Food

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Kids Tenders

$10.00

Grilled Beef Taco

$8.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Grilled Chicken Taco

$8.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
NA

Location

500 Gothic Road, Crested Butte, CO 81224

Directions

