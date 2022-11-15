Josefina imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza

Josefina

1,706 Reviews

$$

739 Lake St E.

Wayzata, MN 55391

Popular Items

Margherita
Pepperoni
Rigatoni Diavola

Antipasti

Arancini

Arancini

$9.00

mozzarella, olive, sauce diavolo

Josefina Caesar

$14.00

chicories, garlic crouton, caper-parmesan dressing

Farro Salad

Farro Salad

$15.00

pea, pistachio, radish, pecorino

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$12.00
Cauliflower Scabece

Cauliflower Scabece

$12.00

roasted pepper, almond, herbs

Meatballs

$18.00

Pizza

Our pizzas are Neapolitan style - cooked in a wood fired oven. For special requests, please contact the restaurant.
Margherita

Margherita

$15.00

Margherita - mozzarella, basil, parmesan

Marinara

Marinara

$13.00

Marinara-garlic confit, calabrian chili, oregano

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$18.00

mozzarella, parmesan, red sauce

Pineapple fra Diavolo

Pineapple fra Diavolo

$19.00

calabrese, serrano, mozzarella

Funghi

Funghi

$19.00

wood-roasted maitake, creme fraiche, fresno, preserved lemon

Salsicca Piccante

Salsicca Piccante

$18.00

red onion, green olive, pepperoncini

Prosciutto

Prosciutto

$19.00

pecorino, pickled onion, arugula

Zucca Pizza

$18.00

Pesto, Tomato, Feta cheese

Pasta

lamb sugo, mint, pecorino
Rigatoni Diavola

Rigatoni Diavola

$24.00

burrata, basil, chili

Radiatore

Radiatore

$26.00

lamb sugo, mint, pecorino

Fusilli Negra

$32.00

lobster, tomato, mint

Cavatelli

$26.00

Secondi

Wild Acres Boneless Half Chicken

$30.00

citrus-herb marinade, chili, salmoriglio

Smoked Pork Chop

$36.00

Sweets

Chocolate Hazelnut Cannoli ( 2 each)

Chocolate Hazelnut Cannoli ( 2 each)

$3.50

Chocolate Hazelnut Cannoli

Market

Rosemary Focaccia

Rosemary Focaccia

$10.00

House made rosemary focaccia bread ( 1/4 sheet)

Country Loaf

$6.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Italian inspired restaurant

Location

739 Lake St E., Wayzata, MN 55391

Directions

Josefina image

