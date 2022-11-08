Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

José

review star

No reviews yet

4931 W Lovers Ln.

Dallas, TX 75209

Order Again

Popular Items

Guacamole
Tacos al Carbon
Chips & Salsas

Tickets

Dia De Muertos Dinner 11-02-2022

Dia De Muertos Dinner 11-02-2022

$140.00

Primero

Chips & Salsas

Chips & Salsas

$4.00
Coconut Ceviche

Coconut Ceviche

$19.00

TX redfish, avocado, cocnut milk, pepitas, cilantro, serrano, lime

Guacamole

Guacamole

$13.00

Avocado, cilantro, serrano

La Panga Ceviche

$18.00

Red fish, lime, cherry tomatoes, avocado, onion, cucumber, olive oil

Pork Riblets

Pork Riblets

$17.00

achiote, pineapple gastrique, onion, cilantro

Queso Con Rajas

Queso Con Rajas

$12.00

You know what it is. You know what it looks like. It’s tasty.

Salmon y Avocado

Salmon y Avocado

$16.00

House-smoked salmon, mango-habanero aioli, chile de arbol, micro greens

Shrimp Coctel

$17.00

Shrimp, tomato, avocado, serranos

Street Style Elotes

Street Style Elotes

$11.00

Grilled corn, crema, queso fresco, lime, chile powder

Tuna Tostadas

Tuna Tostadas

$16.00

Ahi tuna, habanero ash aioli, tomato, onion, cucumber, chicharron

Hibiscus Tostadas

$13.00

Huarache

$16.00

Appetizer Special

$12.00Out of stock

Machete

$32.00

Sopa/Ensalada

Beet Salad

$12.00
Caesar

Caesar

$13.00
Carrot-Habanero

Carrot-Habanero

$10.00

Carrot, coconut milk, habanero, pepita pesto

Power Bowl

$14.00
Pozole Verde

Pozole Verde

$10.00

Shredded chicken, hominy, ancho and tomatillo soup with traditional garnishes

Romaine Salad

Romaine Salad

$14.00

Romaine, cherry tomatoes, mango, avocado, tortilla strips, black beans, chihuahua cheese, jalapeno dressing

Cauliflower Salad

$12.00

Segundo

Camarones Diabla

$23.00

Steamed PEI Mussels, spicy guajillo sauce, garlic, spinach. Served with toasted baguette.

Carnitas de Olla

Carnitas de Olla

$23.00

Pork Carnitas, tomatillo salsa, radish, onion, serranos, avocado. Served with housemade tortillas.

Chile Relleno

Chile Relleno

$19.00
Enchiladas de Res

Enchiladas de Res

$20.00

Beef tenderloin, peppers, onions, Monterrey cheese, chipotle crema

Enchiladas Suizas

Enchiladas Suizas

$19.00

Chicken, cilantro, Monterrey cheese, creamy tomatillo sauce, cilantro rice and refried black beans

Mussels

$22.00

Milanesa

$26.00
Pescado Veracruzana

Pescado Veracruzana

$24.00

Sear red fish, red bell pepper, tomato, jalapeno, olives

Potato-Cheese Flautas

Potato-Cheese Flautas

$18.00
Salmon al Pastor

Salmon al Pastor

$24.00

Achiote grilled salmon, sautéed kale, white rice, grilled pineapple, pickled red onion salad

Short Rib enchiladas

Short Rib enchiladas

$20.00
Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$17.00

Cilantro-lime marinade, avocado salsa, pico de gallo

Tacos al Carbon

Tacos al Carbon

$19.00

Skirt steak, house-made corn tortillas, pico de gallo, queso fresco, rice and refried black beans

Sides

Cilantro Rice

Cilantro Rice

$3.00

Side cilantro rice

Refried Black Beans

Refried Black Beans

$3.00

Side refried black beans

Calabacitas

$8.00
Papas Bravas

Papas Bravas

$8.00

Roasted fingerling potatoes tossed in garlic oil and tan. Served with Chile de arbor aioli

Plantains

$8.00

Chips & Salsa

$3.00

Side Sautéed Veggies

$4.00

Side Carne Asada

$18.00

Side Carnitas

$15.00

Side Crab

$12.00

Side Shrimp

$9.00

Side Salmon Fillet

$12.00

Desserts

Churros

Churros

$8.00
Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$10.00

3 Scoops of Ice Cream

$9.00

Panna Cotta

$8.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Punko-Flan

$10.00

Our version of the "Choco-Flan" with a spiced cake and pumpkin flan. Garnished with fresh whipped cream.

concha bread pudding

$10.00

PCA Menu

Carnitas Tacos

$35.00Out of stock

Tacos al Carbon

$35.00Out of stock

Tacos de Camaron

$35.00Out of stock

Grilled Chicken Tacos

$35.00Out of stock

Red

Zoto Pinot Noir

$60.00

MAAL Biolento Malbec GLS

$16.00

Lava Cap Cabernet

$16.00

Bin 6410 Pinot Noir

$16.00

Casa Madero Cabernet

$14.00

GLS The Prisoner

$16.00

Wm. Hill Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00

Biolento Malbec BTL

$64.00

Bin 6410 Pinot Noir

$60.00

Lava Cap Cabernet Sauv.

$60.00

Noblemen

$72.00

Casa Madero Cabernet BTL

$56.00

Domaine Remí Jobard

$145.00

Numanthia Tinta de Toro

$142.00

Domaine Chofflet Givry

$65.00

The Prisoner

$64.00

White

Corkage Fee

$30.00

Casa Madero Chardonnay GLS

$14.00

Rose gold

$15.00

DAOU Sauvignon Blanc GLS

$14.00

50 Degree Riesling GLS

$11.00

Gainey Chardonnay GLS

$17.00

Wm. Hill Chardonnay

$10.00

Casa Madero Chardonnay BTL

$56.00

DAOU BTL

$55.00

Vionta (Albarino)

$44.00Out of stock

Noblemen (Picpoul Blanc)

$72.00

Gilles-Morat Pouilly Fuissé

$72.00

32 Winds, Chardonnay

$66.00

La Scolca, Gavi dei Gavi Black Label

$120.00

Jean-Claude Boisset, Aligoté

$50.00

50 Degree BTL

$44.00

Gainey Chardonnay BTL

$68.00

Newton Unoaked Chardonnay

$144.00

Rose

Rose Gold GLS

$15.00

Rose Gold BTL

$56.00

Casa Madero Rosado BTL

$49.00

Sparkling wine

Gratien Mayers

$13.00

segura cava

$10.00

Gratien & Meyer (Brut Rose)

$65.00

Segura Viudas Cava

$40.00

Lallier Champagne

$75.00

Bortoni Prosecco

$30.00

Mercado

JOSÉ T-SHIRT - GREY

$20.00

JOSÉ T-SHIRT - RED

$20.00

JOSÉ T-SHIRTS - BLACK

$20.00

MEXAS T-SHIRT - BLACK

$20.00

JOSÉ HOODIE - GREY

$36.00

BABY ONESIE

$24.00

anniversary shirt

$20.00

JOSÉ PINS

$7.00

NOAH'S ARK ANIMALS

$10.00

Small Piñata

$5.00

POM POMS

$10.00

WOVENBELT

$30.00

EAR RINGS

$10.00

WRISTBANDS

$10.00

PLUSH ANIMAL - LARGE

$20.00

PLUSH ANIMAL - SMALL

$10.00

DOG COLLAR

$20.00

SCRUNCHY - SMALL

$8.00

SCRUNCHY BOW

$12.00

headband

$15.00

small alebrije

$15.00

medium alebrije

$35.00

large alebrije

$50.00

Plush Animal Tiny

$7.00

JOSÉ TURBO SALT

$12.99

THE BOX (DRIED FRUIT)

$8.00

LA DULCE VIDA

$10.00

JOSÉ SARAPE TRUCKER HAT

$24.00

JOSÉ TRUCKER HAT

$21.00

MEXAS BASEBALL HAT

$20.00

MEXAS TRUCKER HAT

$24.00

TACQUERIA TACOS BOOK

$14.99

MADE IN MEXICO BOOK

$60.00

MEXICO, FROM THE INSIDE OUT BOOK

$65.00

MEXICO, THE COOK BOOK

$82.00

TACOS BOOK

$32.50

TACOS OF TEXAS

$19.95

Bulk

Dozen Cheese Enchiladas

$50.00
Dozen Enchiladas Suizas

Dozen Enchiladas Suizas

$60.00

Shredded chciken, tomatillo cream sauce.

Dozen Park Cities Enchiladas

Dozen Park Cities Enchiladas

$60.00

Grilled beef tenderloin, sauteed onions and peppers, chipotle cream sauce.

Dozen Shortrib Enchiladas

$60.00
JOSÉ TURBO SALT - MARGARITA RIMMER

JOSÉ TURBO SALT - MARGARITA RIMMER

$12.99

Our very own recipe seasoned, rimming salt perfect for your favorite cocktails.

Kid's Quesadilla

Kid's Quesadilla

$7.00

Served with cilantro rice.

Kid's Quesadilla with Chicken

Kid's Quesadilla with Chicken

$7.00

Served with cilantro rice.

Pint of Guacamole

$35.00
Pint of Salsa Roja

Pint of Salsa Roja

$9.00

Seved with freshly fried tortilla chips.

Pint of Salsa Verde

Pint of Salsa Verde

$9.00

Seved with freshly fried tortilla chips.

Pound of Carne Asada

Pound of Carne Asada

$45.00

Marinated and grilled flank steak for make-your-own tacos. Served with pico de gallo, cheese, limes and tortillas

Pound of Carnitas

Pound of Carnitas

$40.00

Braised pork shoulder shredded. Served with pico de gallo, cheese, limes and tortillas

Pound of Grilled Chicken

Pound of Grilled Chicken

$40.00Out of stock

Grilled chicken breast. Served with pico de gallo, cheese, limes and tortillas

Pound of Marinated Shrimp

Pound of Marinated Shrimp

$50.00

Marinated, grilled shrimp. Served with pico de gallo, cheese, limes and tortillas.

Pound of Sautéed Veggies

Pound of Sautéed Veggies

$30.00

Seasoned and sautéed mixed seasonal veggies for tacos. Served with pico de gallo, cheese, limes and tortillas

Quart of Ceviche La Panga

$40.00

Quart of Cilantro Rice

$12.00

Quart of Queso con Rajas

$30.00

Quart of Refried Black Beans

$15.00

Quart of Salsa Roja

$15.00

Quart of Salsa Verde

$15.00

Quart of Shrimp Cocktail

$40.00

Quart of Street Style Elotes

$20.00

Pint of Refried Black Beans

$8.00

Beverage Kits

Don's forget to order your quarts of our famous Squozen and Top Shelf Margaritas with your luncher dinner order.
JOSÉ TURBO SALT - MARGARITA RIMMER

JOSÉ TURBO SALT - MARGARITA RIMMER

$12.99

Our very own recipe seasoned, rimming salt perfect for your favorite cocktails.

Mexican Beer - 6 pack

Mexican Beer - 6 pack

$15.00

Please denote your flavor of choice.

Qt Seasonal Frozen Margarita Kit

Qt Seasonal Frozen Margarita Kit

$50.00

Serves 4 cocktails. Changes often so just ask what today’s flavor is! Socorro Blanco Tequila Lime Juice Seasonal Puree

Qt Squozen Margarita Kit

Qt Squozen Margarita Kit

$50.00

Serves 4 cocktails Casamigos blanco, Cointreau, fresh squeezed lime juice, raw amber agave

Qt Top Shelf Margarita Rocks Kit

Qt Top Shelf Margarita Rocks Kit

$50.00

Serves 4 cocktails Avion Blanco Cointreau Lime Juice Agave Nectar

Kids menu

Kids Quesadilla with Chicken

$8.00

Kids Taco

$8.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Kid's Flautas

$8.00

Kid's Queso

$8.00

N/A Beverages

Cappuccino

$5.00

Coke

$3.00

DBL Espresso

$5.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Espresso

$3.00

Fresh Lemonade

$4.00

Fresh Squeezed OJ

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Sprite

$3.00

Topo Chico, 12 oz.

$5.00

Topo Chico, 6.5 oz.

$3.00

Latte

$5.00

Case of Small Topos

$45.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

ice coffee

$4.00

Leche de Cafe

Leche de Cafe

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Executive Chef, Anastacia Quinoñes, brings the best of the Jalisco culture to Dallas with José’s fresh take on contemporary Mexican cuisine. Featuring seasonal aguachilé, salt rimmed margaritas, flavored masas and modern Mexican dishes that will gather friends and family around a table to share a memory, laughter and good food. José is available to-go Monday through Sunday beginning at 12 noon. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

4931 W Lovers Ln., Dallas, TX 75209

Directions

Gallery
José image
José image
José image
José image

