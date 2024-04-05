Restaurant header imageView gallery

Josephine

No reviews yet

3563 Saint Johns Ave

Jacksonville, FL 32205

Antipasti

Antipasto Salad

$14.00

radicchio, cabbage, soppressata, apple, gorgonzola, herb dressing

Burrata

$17.00

delicata, meyer lemon honey vinegar, Calabrian chili, almond brittle

Caesar Salad

$14.00

honey gem, white anchovy, parmigiano, focaccia

Carpaccio

$22.00

Mishima wagyu, caperberry, pecorino romano, arugula, black truffle aioli

Crudo

$20.00

halibut, preserved lemon buttermilk, horseradish, apple, burnt cucumber, fennel

Sticky Ribs

$14.00

baby back, Select, vermouth, blood orange, rosemary

Pane

Beans on Toast

$13.00

whole wheat, cannellini, garlic, semi-dried tomato

Crostini

$15.00

whipped ricotta, local honey, pine nuts, olive oil

Sourdough Focaccia

$10.00

garlic soffritto, Calabrian chili, parmigiano butter

Tartina

$11.00

sourdough, boquerone, mascarpone, fennel pollen, dill

Sourdough Bread Side

$3.00

Focaccia Bread Side

$3.00

Primi

Beet Risotto

$22.00

carnaroli, pickled candy beets, crispy goats cheese, mascarpone, thyme oil

Bolognese

$30.00

veal ragù, fettucini, stracciatella, arugula pesto, parmigiano, oregano

Cacio e Pepe

$22.00

campanelli, pecorino romano, black pepper, lemon

Carbonara di Mare

$27.00

squid ink spaghetti, octopus bacon, cuttlefish, parmigiano, black pepper

Josephine Rigatoni

$24.00Out of stock

calabrian vodka sauce, caprino molise

Pinwheel Lasagna

$26.00

beef and italian sausage ragu, mozzarella, parmigiano, basil

Pinwheel Lasagna (To Share)

$50.00

beef and italian sausage ragu, mozzarella, parmigiano, basil

Ravioli

$24.00

ricotta, wild mushroom, zucchini, caramelized milk solid, emulsified whey, chive

Principale

Forever Ocean Kanpachi

$38.00

Roman gnocchi, semi-dried tomatoes, crispy capers, salsa verde

Ribeye Steak Pizzaiola

$42.00

grape tomatoes, cubanelle, wild mushrooms, oregano, jus

Roast Chicken

$34.00

nduja stuffed leg, roasted breast, peperonata, polenta, jus gras

Seared Scallops

$40.00

kale gnuddi, delicata, brown butter, sage

Spuntini

Arancini

$13.00

lump crab, fregula sarda, green apple ketchup

Black Tiger Prawn

$18.00

Sicilian red chili, roast garlic, burnt lemon

Datteri al Prosciutto

$10.00

medjool date, taleggio, oregano

Fritelles

$10.00

pecorino romano, black pepper

House Olives

$10.00

green cerignola, kalamata, castelvetrano, confit garlic, lemon

Pizza Rolls

$12.00

Fungi; wild mushroom, fontina, roast garlic cream Muffuletta; mortadella, tapenade, whole grain mustard, arrabbiata

Polenta Crisp

$12.00

eggplant caponata, lemon, pecorino toscano, rosemary

Polpette

$15.00

lamb, sundried tomato, vento d'estate, pistachio, mint salsa verde

Verdure

Grilled Broccoli Rabe

$7.00

chili, preserved lemon, gremolata

Fries

$8.00

kennebec, house seasoning, Sicilian ranch, truffle aioli

Roasted Eggplant

$6.00

agridulce, crystalized pepitas, mint

Marinated Cucumbers

$7.00

robiola, calabrian chili vinaigrette

Collard Greens

$6.00

pancetta, white balsamic, chili

Dolce

Housemade Gelato

$8.00

seasonal flavor, accouterments

Olive Oil Cake

$12.00

orange marmalade, citrus salad, whipped mascarpone

Ricotta Panna Cotta

$12.00

fig jam, rosemary pine nut biscotti

Pavlova

$12.00

strawberry, vanilla gelato, pink peppercorn

Torta Tenerina

$12.00

tart cherry, almond brittle, amaretto chantilly

Tiramisu

$12.00

lady finger, semifreddo, marsala whip, candied cocoa nibs

Coffee

Espresso

$3.00

Coffee

$4.00

Americano

$4.00

Latte

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Cold Brew

$5.00

Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Aqua Panna

$6.00

San Pellegrino

$6.00

Milk

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
A vision born from fond family memories, inspiring travels, and countless conversations. Josephine is an Italian-American restaurant concept that pays homage to our owner’s grandmother. Our inspiring menu is dedicated to the Italian art of eating & drinking, serving an innovative take on the dishes and cocktails offered. We bring a fresh local experience with a big-city feel to the Avondale community, one of Jacksonville’s premier historic neighborhoods.

3563 Saint Johns Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32205

