Josephine
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info
A vision born from fond family memories, inspiring travels, and countless conversations. Josephine is an Italian-American restaurant concept that pays homage to our owner’s grandmother. Our inspiring menu is dedicated to the Italian art of eating & drinking, serving an innovative take on the dishes and cocktails offered. We bring a fresh local experience with a big-city feel to the Avondale community, one of Jacksonville’s premier historic neighborhoods.
Location
3563 Saint Johns Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Southern Grounds & Company - Avondale
4.5 • 24
3564 St Johns Ave Jacksonville, FL 32205
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Jacksonville
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Five Points
4.6 • 8,961
1001 Park St. Jacksonville, FL 32204
View restaurant
BB’s Restaurant - 1019 Hendricks Ave
4.7 • 3,137
1019 Hendricks Ave Jacksonville, FL 32207
View restaurant
The Melting Pot - Jacksonville FL
4.5 • 2,634
7860 Gate Parkway #101 Jacksonville, FL 32256
View restaurant